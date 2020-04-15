Try online cooking demos or share your takeout photos while at home

SEBASTOPOL

Marimar’s Spanish Table live on Facebook

Marimar Torres and her daughter, Christina, of Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery have started doing cooking demos with wine pairings at 5 p.m. Fridays on the winery’s facebook page: facebook.com/marimarestate/live

You can cook and taste alongside the mother-daughter duo by purchasing wine from the winery (with free delivery or curbside pickup). To order: 707-823-4365, ext. 103 or clubmarimar@marimarestate.com.

The recipe of the week will be announced a few days before the demo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The recipes come from Torres’ two cookbooks, “The Spanish Table,” and “The Catalan Country Kitchen.”

On Friday, Torres will demonstrate a Tarta de Santiago (Santiago Almond Cake) paired with Marimar Estate 2016 Mas Cavalls Pinot Noir and 2014 Earthquake Block Pinot Noir. On April 24, she will demonstrate Pastis de Carbasso Christina (Zucchini Cake Christina) paired with Marimar Estate 2018 Acero Chardonnay and 2017 Chardonnay/Albariño.

If you can’t watch it live, all episodes of Marimar’s Spanish Table will remain on Facebook and will also be posted on Instagram and YouTube.

Marimar Estate Vineyards is located in Green Valley, the coolest and foggiest region of the Russian River Valley. Torres began planting the vineyards in 1986 and built the winery in the style of a traditional Catalan farmhouse in 1992.

SONOMA COUNTY

Winegrowers launch ‘Take Out, Eat In’ promotion

The Sonoma County Winegrowers have launched a “Take Out, Eat In” promotion to encourage folks to support local restaurants until the county-wide shelter-in-place order is lifted.

The initiative encourages residents to share photos of their takeout meals from local restaurants on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #SCTakeOutEatIn.

Every Tuesday, a winning photo will be selected, and the winner will receive a swag bag, apron and restaurant gift card.

To enter, the photo must be posted on a public account and include the required hashtag.

Photos can feature dishes from any restaurant that is currently open for business, and there is no limit on photos. However, the same person cannot win twice. Bonus points will be given for pairing the meal with a Sonoma County wine.

Sonoma County Tourism is maintaining a list of restaurants and beverage companies offering take out, delivery or curbside services during the current shelter-in-place order. To see the updated list, go to sonomacounty.com and click on Food & Wine, then Restaurants & Dining.

POINT REYES STATION

Cowgirl Creamery open for touchless takeout

The Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Shop in Point Reyes Station is open for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Choices include cheese, coffee, nonalcoholic beverages, wine and beer, plus daily specials and meal kits to go, such as a Mac’n’Cheese Dinner kit or a Chipotle Chicken Taco kit. For take-out menu, go to cowgirlcreamery.com

To order: 415-663-9335. Touchless pick-up is at the south doors by the grass lawn. 80 4th St.

HEALDSBURG

Palmer offers Pigs & Pinot Tutorial Series

Charlie Palmer and Scott Romano of Dry Creek Kitchen are offering live cooking demos with wine pairings at 1 p.m. every Thursday on Palmer’s Instagram, @chefcharliepalmer.

The tutorials also feature a rotating line-up of Sonoma County winemakers. This Thursday, the chefs will sear up a Pork Scallopino with caramelized onion and lemon zest paired with the 2018 Arista Russian River Valley Pinot Noir presented by Mark McWilliams of Arista.

On April 23, the chefs will cook up a Pork Parmesan- Rosemary Waffle Sandwich paired with the 2017 Bucher Vineyard Pinot Noir presented by Diane Bucher.

On April 30, they will cook a Coffee Charred Pork Tenderloin with Brussels sprouts and celery salad, pickled onions and pecorino paired with the 2015 Gary Farrell Gap’s Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir presented by Theresa Heredia of Gary Farrell Winery.

Due to the county’s shelter-in-place orders, Palmer had to postponed his 15th annual Pigs & Pinot benefit in March. For up-to-date details on the tutorials: pigsandpinot.com

