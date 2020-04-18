Subscribe

At-home pottery kits keep kids and adults inspired to create in Petaluma

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 17, 2020, 5:31PM
Ask 5-year-old Hanna Stubblefield what she has been doing for the past few weeks and she might say working in the garden, a lot of painting and something else.

“I made a mouse,” she declared with unrestrained pride. “The mouse was sitting on a rock.”

Then she added with a shout, “And I’m going to make a coffee mug!”

The tiny Petaluma artist has spent at least some of her time stuck at home learning to sculpt. She’s not using Play-doh but real artist’s clay and tools. Her piece will be glazed the color she wants. “It’s going to be green or blue,” she said “I think definitely the green for the moss.”

It will be fired at high heat in a professional kiln at Petaluma Pottery, while Hanna maintains social distance and shelters in place with her mom and dad and big brother.

Hanna is a member of the Quarantine Clay Club, the brainchild of two Petaluma artists who dreamed it up as a way of providing a creative outlet for kids and adults sentenced to home confinement by the coronavirus.

“It’s pretty hard when they close all the parks in the area. It makes perfect sense, but you get to a point where you’re in your home and you just want some kind of external stimulus,” said Forrest Middelton, a ceramicist and custom art tilemaker. “It’s pretty easy to turn to you computer over and over again when you have nothing else to turn to.”

It was actually his partner, Beth Schaible, a graphic artist who specializes in calligraphy, letter press and other Old World printing arts, who came up with the idea of putting together creative care packages to help fight the quarantine blues.

As soon as the orders to shelter in place came down, the couple, like other small business owners, worried not only about how to financially weather the shutdown but how they could serve their community of potters with everyone sequestered in their own homes.

Schaible said the seed for the Quarantine Clay Kit was planted even before the shelter-in-place order took effect but people were already being told not to assemble in groups of more than 10. She was browsing Instagram and became inspired.

“I was seeing all of these writers doing online storytelling or art clubs, just doing tutorials to help people stay positive and active and engaged. And my head was wanting that for our community,” she said.

Ceramics community

Schaible and Middleton opened Petaluma Pottery two years ago as a community studio where people can practice their craft, take classes and workshops and use an array of equipment. Before the pandemic, one of the perks of the studio was that it drew so many people together, Schaible said.

With the shelter-in-place restrictions, they needed to pivot to find a way to make a living without bringing people to their space.

“If you’re a painter you can get a canvas and easel, set up outside and finish a painting. Whereas in ceramics, most people don’t have a wheel and they don’t have a kiln,” Middleton said.

“With ceramics you have to have almost a guild type mentality. The community is everything.” The studio has 20  members with full studio privileges and many more people who come for classes.

The couple scoured their 3,800-square-foot studio for materials for the kits. They managed to put together 40 kits, each containing 10 pounds of clay, slip (the wet slurry used to join surfaces or add embellishments), a tool kit and a 16-page instruction packet with lessons and instructions on how to make simple projects like a mask, a mug and a pot.

They spread the word in their ceramics community. Friends told friends who told friends. They were sold out of kits within a few days.

Then began a real scramble to source additional tools and clay to make more kits. Since the quarantine, they’ve sold 250 kits at $35 each. People can also buy an extra 25 pounds of clay for $30 to make more projects.

“Our biggest drawback has been the supply chain,” Middelton said. “I had to work with businesses that are staying open. Tools have been the hardest to get.”

His regular clay supplier in Richmond has helped keep them in clay, and they have been buying tools for the kits online after running through everything they could find in the studio.

They set up the process with safety protocols to protect against coronavirus spread. Middelton and Schaible wear masks and gloves when handling materials or finished pieces and allow each kit to sit untouched for two to three days before they’re set outside for pickup. Customers order online and drive up to a covered table just outside the rolling doors of their northeast Petaluma studio to pick up their kits. When customers have completed projects, they can drop off the pieces in the same spot to be fired and glazed in the color of their choice, a service included with the price of a kit.

“They let us know when they’re going to drop off. When we receive the work we Lysol it and set it on a shelf before we get to glazing and firing,” Middleton said. The turnaround time is a week and a half to two weeks.

For kids and adults

About 75% of the kits so far have gone to children now being homeschooled. The rest have gone to adults who also want to try their hands at something creative.

Hanna’s dad, Bryan Stubblefield, has sat down with Hanna and her 12-year-old brother Sawyer and played with the clay.

“I roasted coffee for 20 years so I had to do a coffee mug,” he said.

Like many parents, Stubblefield and his wife, Summer Olson-Stubblefield, have been challenged with keeping their kids productively occupied while confined at home. They’ve put in a big vegetable garden; Sawyer started 300 plants from seed in boxes he made from recycled materials.

Working with clay is now another option in their long days.

“They’ve sat down with these projects and it’s brought joy. And Hanna is so good at it. I’ve never seen her working with her fingers and hands like that,” Stubblefield said.

Sawyer is making candlestick holders with his clay kit. He’s already made his own candles for them by melting old pillar candles he found around the house.

This is what Middelton and Schaible were hoping would happen — that the raw clay would spark creativity that would ripple through the community.

“This is not so much about us,” Middleton said. “We’re trying to provide a service and we’re really trying to justify this idea of keeping people entertained in their homes with something other than an iPad.”

Middelton and Schaible met at the Pinewood School for Craft when both were teaching at The Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina. Although a Sonoma County resident since 2009, Middelton, whose ethos is to share, travels the country teaching. He is known for a technique he developed called “volumetric image transfer” which involves transferring screen-printed pattern and imagery onto the surfaces of his pots while they are still wet and being thrown on the wheel. It’s tricky. He must shape his vessels from the inside to avoid disturbing the pattern.

Middelton also has taught at Sonoma State and Santa Rosa Junior College and ran the ceramics program at the Sonoma Community Center for five years.

An accomplished studio ceramicist, he also makes architectural tiles for private homes, restaurants, businesses and hotels around the world through his FLM Ceramics Tile located in the same warehouse as Petaluma Pottery.

1950s letterpress

Schaible is a kindred spirit, both in art and in her desire to share with others. She came to California several years ago to join Middelton. Trained in graphic arts, she now is devoted to working the paper arts. At a time when the world is going digital, she uses a 1950s letterpress and keeps alive disappearing disciplines such as making leatherbound books and stationery. Like Middelton, she teaches workshops to share her knowledge. Both have their own art studios within the Petaluma Pottery complex. Creating a community pottery studio fits in with their belief in paying it forward.

They have been sharing the model for their Quarantine Clay Kit with art teachers and community groups and have sold their pamphlets at low cost to 20 organizations around the country to serve as a protype for similar clubs.

The clay sculptures are starting to trickle in from the homebound in Petaluma. A firetruck, bunny rabbits, Spiderman, a grasshopper.

The couple hopes to continue providing the kits, even after the quarantine is lifted. In the meantime, they’re just providing a little hands-on happiness to people hungry for stimulation.

“If we can provide something that prevents people from going stir-crazy at home,” Middelton said, “we’re offering a real benefit to the community. We tried to hit a sweet spot, and a lot of people say it’s kept their sanity.”

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

