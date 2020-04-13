Subscribe

Sonoma County residents show off their handmade coronavirus masks

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2020, 7:21AM
Wearing a handmade face masks or other covering is becoming part of daily life in Sonoma County, especially since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the County of Sonoma recommended wearing them to curb the spread of coronavirus.

We asked readers to send us photos of their masks, and we received some creative responses, including one made from a vacuum filter.

Click through the gallery above to see how readers are creating and decorating their face masks.

