Singles say they're better prepared for isolation, but many fear getting shortchanged in medical treatment

"This is the moment I've been training for all my life!" an unnamed introvert asserts in a Facebook post, as covid-19 sends much of the world into seclusion.

Edie Jarolim, a freelance writer and editor in Arizona, can relate to that sentiment - that adults who have chosen to live alone may be better adapted than many to the stay-at-home restrictions in place in large parts of the United States and elsewhere.

"I know many/most people find comfort in other people's company in situations like this," she said in an email. "Me, I am eternally grateful that I am not stuck at home with someone else."

Others contacted through the Community of Single People, a Facebook support group for adults who are single by choice, agree. Ranging in age from 35 to 73, they responded by email to questions about what the lockdown means to men and women who thrive on living solo even in normal times.

While rejecting what they see as the widespread belief that all well-adjusted adults would couple-up if they could, these voluntary singles did express fear that social prejudice could affect their medical treatment.

As Christina Campbell, a writer in Virginia who co-founded the singles advocacy blog Onely.org, said: "The main problem is the assumption that because I am not married I don't have a support system."

Others worry that patients who are single may be viewed as less important when it comes to medical treatment than those who have partners.

Nevertheless, they consider their lifestyle an advantage during the covid-19 lockdown. London psychologist Eva Papadopoulou put it this way: "I think those who are single by choice and loving having time to themselves are very well equipped to deal with isolation." But, she reiterated, only "provided that living alone is a lifestyle choice."

Choice is important, experts confirm. "How single people are faring probably depends a lot on whether they have embraced single life," psychologist Bella DePaulo, who pioneered the scientific study of unmarried adults, said in an email. To those who have, "staying home for long periods may feel more like comfortable cocooning than anxious isolation," she said.

Elyakim Kislev, a sociologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, agrees. "Singles might have an advantage in this crisis, but it really depends on how they treat their singlehood," he said in an email. "I found in my research that those who accept and embrace their singlehood also know how to turn aloneness into solitude instead of loneliness."

That comfort with solitude, which research has associated with qualities such as creativity and personal growth, is a key element in adapting to a lockdown.

"The ability to be alone with yourself and your thoughts is an underappreciated skill," said Campbell. And Craig Wynne, an English professor in Virginia, feels "quite skilled at enjoying my own company, which is crucial for my well-being during this time."

Deeply engaging interests also play a role.

To Papadopoulou, extended solitude offers "an opportunity to finish that book, do some art, clean the loft, archive those traveling photographs, and do all those things on our never ending to-do list with no interference from others."

Nor do solo dwellers have to worry about being infected by a housemate or infecting anyone else. "Once I close my front door, I am self-isolating," said Caroline Hanson, a scientist and educational administrator who lives near London.