How to prepare healthy freezer meals

If you’re finding it difficult to keep up with homemade dinners — not to mention breakfasts, lunches and snacks — while working at home or homeschooling, it may be a good time to cook up some simple dishes you can throw in the freezer, thaw and enjoy later.

Take a cue from Executive Chef John Littlewood of the Ceres Community Project, which makes and distributes fresh health-conscious meals to people with serious illnesses. For the past two years, Littlewood and Ceres also have been making nutritious, frozen meals-to-go for clients as part of a study aimed at proving the efficacy of healthy food as medicine. With the frozen meals, Ceres is able to build up a robust inventory of meals while also adding new clients to the program more quickly, in as little as 72 hours, Littlewood said.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit also is partnering with Sonoma County to provide meals to people who are homebound and food insecure.

“We’re in crisis mode, like during the fires,” said Littlewood, who has doubled Ceres’ meal production since March 8 even as his kitchen staff has shrunk due to the threat of COVID-19. “We just have professional and paid cooks now. It’s kind of like old times in catering. We have a big kitchen, and we’re putting out a lot of food.”

Since joining Ceres six years ago, Littlewood, a long-time restaurant chef who has worked all over the world and written a Sonoma County cookbook, “Celebrating the Seasons at Westerbeke Ranch,” has learned a lot about nutrition and nutritional analysis.

“My tool bag has more tools in it right now,” he said. “Going forward, all of our meals are going to be nutritionally analyzed.”

Some of the healthy meals Littlewood suggests cooking and freezing ahead include a Salmon and Fennel Chowder that is gluten-free and dairy-free, a gluten-free Beef Meatball and Mushroom Stroganoff and a Ground Beef Stew that ends up a little like a Sloppy Joe.

The meatballs in the stroganoff are made with oat flour, so they are soft and tender as well as gluten-free and can accommodate a range of special diets. The beef adds a hefty portion of protein.

“Mushrooms are healthy and have a good deal of protein, too,” Littlewood said. “Mushrooms also have minerals and immune-strengthening properties.”

For the beef dishes, Littlewood developed a mock “beef” stock made with affordable pantry ingredients — coconut aminos and Bragg’s aminos, seasoning sauces available at grocery stores in the Asian food section.

“I found that they make a surprisingly convincing beef stock substitute,” he said. “It saves time and expense, because if you make your own beef broth or buy it, it’s expensive.”

The Salmon Chowder is made with fennel, potatoes and salmon, floating in a base of cashew milk thickened with rice flour.

“The salmon has the healthy Omega-3 fatty acids that everyone is talking about,” he said. “Cashew milk also has a lot of Omega-3 fatty acids.”

Both at Ceres and at cooking schools like the Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma, Littlewood enjoys giving classes on the health benefits of fermented foods, a new passion he picked up a few years ago.

“It’s one of the only preservation methods that actually increases the nutritional value of the food,” he said. “It ups the vitamins and makes it easier to digest.”