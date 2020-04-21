Subscribe

How to prepare healthy freezer meals

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 11:39AM
If you’re finding it difficult to keep up with homemade dinners — not to mention breakfasts, lunches and snacks — while working at home or homeschooling, it may be a good time to cook up some simple dishes you can throw in the freezer, thaw and enjoy later.

Take a cue from Executive Chef John Littlewood of the Ceres Community Project, which makes and distributes fresh health-conscious meals to people with serious illnesses. For the past two years, Littlewood and Ceres also have been making nutritious, frozen meals-to-go for clients as part of a study aimed at proving the efficacy of healthy food as medicine. With the frozen meals, Ceres is able to build up a robust inventory of meals while also adding new clients to the program more quickly, in as little as 72 hours, Littlewood said.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit also is partnering with Sonoma County to provide meals to people who are homebound and food insecure.

“We’re in crisis mode, like during the fires,” said Littlewood, who has doubled Ceres’ meal production since March 8 even as his kitchen staff has shrunk due to the threat of COVID-19. “We just have professional and paid cooks now. It’s kind of like old times in catering. We have a big kitchen, and we’re putting out a lot of food.”

Since joining Ceres six years ago, Littlewood, a long-time restaurant chef who has worked all over the world and written a Sonoma County cookbook, “Celebrating the Seasons at Westerbeke Ranch,” has learned a lot about nutrition and nutritional analysis.

“My tool bag has more tools in it right now,” he said. “Going forward, all of our meals are going to be nutritionally analyzed.”

Some of the healthy meals Littlewood suggests cooking and freezing ahead include a Salmon and Fennel Chowder that is gluten-free and dairy-free, a gluten-free Beef Meatball and Mushroom Stroganoff and a Ground Beef Stew that ends up a little like a Sloppy Joe.

The meatballs in the stroganoff are made with oat flour, so they are soft and tender as well as gluten-free and can accommodate a range of special diets. The beef adds a hefty portion of protein.

“Mushrooms are healthy and have a good deal of protein, too,” Littlewood said. “Mushrooms also have minerals and immune-strengthening properties.”

For the beef dishes, Littlewood developed a mock “beef” stock made with affordable pantry ingredients — coconut aminos and Bragg’s aminos, seasoning sauces available at grocery stores in the Asian food section.

“I found that they make a surprisingly convincing beef stock substitute,” he said. “It saves time and expense, because if you make your own beef broth or buy it, it’s expensive.”

The Salmon Chowder is made with fennel, potatoes and salmon, floating in a base of cashew milk thickened with rice flour.

“The salmon has the healthy Omega-3 fatty acids that everyone is talking about,” he said. “Cashew milk also has a lot of Omega-3 fatty acids.”

Both at Ceres and at cooking schools like the Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma, Littlewood enjoys giving classes on the health benefits of fermented foods, a new passion he picked up a few years ago.

“It’s one of the only preservation methods that actually increases the nutritional value of the food,” he said. “It ups the vitamins and makes it easier to digest.”

As an easy project to do at home, Littlewood shared his recipe for Fermented Red Onions, which also provide probiotics for gut health.

“I eat them with almost everything, especially egg dishes,” he said. “They’re also great with a rich stew.”

Currently, Ceres is welcoming financial donations to support their work. At this time, volunteer opportunities are limited to meal delivery, which allows for social distancing. To ask about becoming a “Delivery Angel,” email volunteer@ceresproject.org.

“Every day our dedicated Client Care team is answering calls from our neighbors who are afraid and isolated,” said Deborah Ramelli, communications director of Ceres Community Project. “All of them have serious health conditions that make leaving home especially dangerous during this pandemic.”

_____

Cod also could be used instead of salmon in this chowder. The smoked paprika substitutes for the smoky flavor of bacon, and the cashew milk makes it dairy-free.

Salmon and Fennel Chowder

Makes 5 servings

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon dill weed, dried

½ teaspoon thyme leaves, dried and crushed

¼ teaspoon bay leaf, dried and ground

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon fennel seeds, ground

3 teaspoons rice flour, preferably brown

2 tablespoons oil

1½ cups yellow onions, small dice

1 cup carrots, peeled, small dice

1 cup celery, small dice

1½ cups fennel bulb, fine dice

¾ cup white wine (such as Chablis)

1½ cups vegetable broth

2½ cups cashew milk

2½ cups red bliss potatoes with skin on, 1-inch dice

1 pound salmon fillet

3 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

Measure all spices and combine: salt, pepper, ground celery seed, dill, thyme, bay leaf, smoked paprika, fennel seeds and rice flour. Set aside.

Heat a heavy-bottom pan and add the oil, then immediately add onions, carrots, celery and fennel. Sauté and stir 3 minutes, until onions look translucent. Add reserved spice/rice flour mix and continue cooking, stirring constantly, about 2 to 3 minutes, until spices are very fragrant (the rice flour will make it very thick).

Add wine and broth and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes, uncovered.

Add cashew milk and potatoes, return to a simmer, cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until potatoes are very tender.

Cut salmon into chunks and add them, cooking for another 3 to 5 minutes until salmon is just cooked through.

Stir in parsley. Chill thoroughly and freeze.

_____

Beef broth is preferred for this recipe, but chicken, vegetable or vegetarian “beef broth” (see note below) can be substituted.

Ground Beef Stew

Makes 6 servings

1½ teaspoons thyme leaves, dried and crushed

¼ teaspoon bay leaf, dried and ground

¼ teaspoon cloves, ground

¼ cup rice flour, preferably brown

1½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1½ tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds ground beef, raw

1½ tablespoons olive oil

3 cups yellow onions, cut into 3/4-inch dice

1 cup celery stalk, medium dice

1½ cups red wine (such as pinot noir)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

5½ cups beef broth, preferably homemade

3 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups red bliss potatoes, skin on, 1-inch dice

Measure and mix together the thyme, ground bay leaf, cloves, rice flour, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Prep and measure the other ingredients and have them ready.

Heat a large heavy-bottomed pan or skillet until hot and add 1½ tablespoons oil and ground beef. Cook on medium-high, stirring constantly and breaking up the beef as it cooks to eliminate big chunks. When beef is cooked through, 8 to 15 minutes, turn off heat and remove beef to a large bowl or hotel pan and set aside. Do not clean out pan unless it is burned.

Turn heat on again and add 1½ tablespoons olive oil and the onions, celery and carrots. Cook, stirring often, until onions are translucent and other veggies are starting to soften, about 8 minutes. Some browning is good here.

Add the spice/rice flour mixture and stir for a minute or two until spices are very fragrant and mixture is thick. Add wine and cook another minute, stirring, then add broth, vinegar and tomato paste and reserved cooked ground beef. Stir until tomato paste is dissolved and return to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

Add potatoes, stir to incorporate and cook another 10 to 15 minutes until potatoes are soft but not falling apart. If stew seems too thick, add more stock until desired texture is reached. Chill thoroughly and freeze.

Note: To make vegetarian “beef” broth: Whisk together 4 cups water, 4 teaspoons Coconut Aminos and 4 teaspoons Bragg’s Liquid Aminos.

_____

These meatballs are made with gluten-free oats. They go with the stroganoff recipe below, but you also can freeze and thaw them for use in other recipes, such as spaghetti and meatballs. A delicious addition to the meatballs would be a third of a cup of grated Parmesan cheese.

Roasted Beef Meatballs for Stroganoff

Makes 6 servings

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon paprika, smoked

1 teaspoon oregano, dried and crushed

½ teaspoon thyme leaves, dried and crushed

¼ teaspoon fennel seeds, ground

¼ teaspoon black pepper, ground

½ cup oat flour

1/3 cup yellow onions, minced

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1½ teaspoon basil, dried and ground

1½ pound ground beef, cooked

1 large egg

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Combine salt, paprika, smoked paprika, oregano, thyme, fennel and black pepper in a bowl. Add oat flour and set aside.

Put the ground beef in a large bowl. Add the garlic and the spice and oat flour mixture. Using hands, mix all the ingredients together until well combined.

Using a small scoop, make 1- to 1.2-ounce balls. Place meatballs on a parchment-lined, sprayed baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 8 minutes.

Add to the stroganoff below or chill thoroughly and freeze for use in another dish.

_____

Ceres Community Project uses exotic mushrooms from Gourmet Mushrooms of Sebastopol, which donates them, but you can use crimini or your favorite mushroom. If you want gluten-free noodles, Littlewood suggests the Tinkyada rice pasta available at Oliver’s Markets.

Beef Meatball and Mushroom Stroganoff

Makes 6 servings

6 portions of Beef Meatballs (recipe above)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1½ cups yellow onions, medium dice

2 tablespoons garlic cloves, peeled and minced

4 cups mushrooms, ¼-inch slices

¼ cup rice flour

½ cup white wine or dry vermouth

3 cups beef broth or vegetarian “beef” broth (see recipe below)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

2 cups pasta or rice pasta, for serving

Make the meatballs (see recipe above).

For the sauce: Place a large saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add the olive oil and immediately add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.

Push the onions and garlic to the edges of the pan and add the mushrooms to the center of the pan. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the rice flour and cook, stirring, for another 2 minutes.

Add the wine and the beef or vegetarian “beef” broth, salt and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the Roasted Beef Meatballs and simmer for another 5 minutes. Chill thoroughly and freeze.

When the stroganoff is thawed and ready to serve, cook the noodles according to package directions.

Note: To make vegetarian “beef” broth: Whisk together 4 cups water, 4 teaspoons Coconut Aminos and 4 teaspoons Bragg’s Liquid Aminos.

_____

You can serve fermented red onions with tacos, tostadas, tamales or almost any Mexican food; in salads and slaw; with egg dishes; with rich stews such as Ground Beef Stew or Meatball Stroganoff and as a condiment with roast chicken or pork.

You will need some special equipment for this recipe. For weights, search online for flat bottom handle fermentation weights — Mason jar. For lids, search for Fermilid.

Fermented Red Onions

Makes 1 quart

2 large red onions

2 cups filtered water, divided into 2 separate cup measures

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 small-medium jalapeño pepper, washed, stemmed and cut in half lengthwise (optional)

Peel onions and cut in half from “pole to pole.” Lay flat side of one half down on cutting board and slice onion into ⅛-inch slices, cutting again from pole to pole. You should have half moon-shaped slivers.

Make salt brine: Heat the first cup of water almost to a boil. Add salt and whisk to dissolve salt.

Add second cup of water to cool (if you are short on time, place a few ice cubes in measuring cup, then top up with water to make the second cup before adding second cup to first cup; this speeds cooling). Brine should be no hotter than “baby bottle temperature.”

Pack onions into a 1-quart Ball jar and pour cooled brine over them. Place weight over onions and press down so onions are fully submerged in brine.

Top with Fermilid and ferment 10 days to 2 weeks at 55 to 75 degrees.

Remove weight and replace Fermilid with a standard ball jar round lid. Refrigerate for up to 3 months.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

