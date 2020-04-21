Subscribe

How to find rich eggs at farmers markets for quiche, frittata

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2020, 12:53PM
We have a bounty of delicious eggs from happy, pastured chickens in Sonoma County. If you typically shop in a supermarket and have noticed a dearth of eggs, you might what to shift to farmers markets, farm stands or even the little egg stands marked here and there throughout the county by little handmade signs, “The Chickens Are In.”

If you are concerned about animal welfare and nutrition, it’s probably a good idea to avoid most commercial eggs in any case. Hens who run on pasture get to do what they like to do: scratch for bugs, take dirt baths, run around and enforce their pecking order.

Their diet is typically superior to caged chickens and often includes fresh green vegetables such as kale, which tints their yolks deep orange, indicating a generous amount of the precursors to beta carotene. Their nutritional profile is far superior to commodity eggs.

Some local producers do not wash their eggs before selling them. This practice leaves the egg’s natural protective coating in place, which means they do not require refrigeration. They last longer, too.

Eggs contain all the amino acids humans require, along with myriad micronutrients, and are thus one of the most ideal foods available to us. The demonization of eggs that began in the mid-1980s was quietly reversed about a decade later, though many people still believe they’re unhealthy because they contain cholesterol. But even government nutritional recommendations, typically quite conservative when it comes to fat and cholesterol, have said dietary cholesterol should not be a concern with eggs.

Because eggs keep for weeks, it is a good idea to keep a couple of dozen around these days for times when other more perishable foods began to run out.

A frittata is a simple blend of eggs, cheese and vegetables. It is easy to make and keeps well for two or three days, so don’t hesitate to make it even if you’re just cooking for yourself. When it comes to mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms (2901 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol) has added a second day for wholesale to the public. From 1-3 p.m. on both Tuesday and Friday, the factory sells 3-pound bags of whatever mushrooms it has on hand. Bring cash or a check and be sure to wear a face mask.

Wild Mushroom Frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 strips of bacon, cut in half

4 tablespoons butter

6-8 ounces specialty mushrooms, such as maitake, broken or cut into bite-sized pieces

½ cup dry white wine

— Kosher salt

3 tablespoons creme fraiche (or 2 tablespoons heavy cream)

2 ounces grated Joe Matos St. Jorge or similar cheese

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley or snipped chives

3 cups, approximately, fresh salad greens, such as an EarthWorker Farm mix

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Using an 8- or 9-inch sturdy pan (cast iron is ideal), fry the bacon until it is almost completely crisp. Set the bacon on absorbent paper to drain and pour off all but about a tablespoon of the bacon fat.

Add 2 tablespoons of the butter to the pan, set over medium heat and, when the butter is melted, add the mushrooms. Sauté, turning now and then, until they begin to soften and wilt, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes more. Uncover, increase the heat to high and cook until nearly all the liquid has evaporated. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the creme fraiche, season generously with salt and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool slightly.

Crumble or chop the bacon.

Break the eggs into a large mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly until light and fluffy. Add several very generous turns of black pepper. Fold in the mushrooms, bacon and cheese.

Return the pan to high heat, add the remaining butter and when it is foaming and very hot, quickly pour in the egg mixture. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the eggs set and form a bit of a crust around the edges. Cover and cook 3 minutes more.

Transfer to the oven and cook for 7 to 12 minutes, until the eggs are just set and the top is taking on a bit of color. Remove from the heat and let cool for about 3 to 4 minutes.

Use a sharp, thin knife to loosen the edges of the frittata and slip a thin metal spatula under it to loosen it if it is stuck to the pan. Set a large plate over the frittata, top-side down, and flip everything over carefully; be sure to use a pot holder. The frittata should drop onto the plate.

Cut the frittata into wedges and set the wedges on individual plates. Divide salad greens among the portions. Quickly stir the remaining tablespoons of creme fraiche to loosen it and add a bit to each serving. Enjoy right away.

Karen Martin and her husband Lucas Martin own K & L Bistro in Sebastopol and share chef duties. If you’ve ever had Karen’s quiche, you likely agree with me that it is the best in the known universe. It is so light and ethereal it practically floats off the plate. The restaurant is closed during shelter-in-place order, but Karen responded to my email with her recipe. Thank you, Karen.

Chef Karen Martin’s Quiche

Makes about 8 generous servings

— Pâte brisée, chilled (see Note below)

8 eggs, from backyard or pastured hens

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 egg yolks, from backyard or pastured hens

1½ cups whole milk

1½ cups heavy cream

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Gruyere cheese

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Swiss cheese

— Fillings of choice (see Suggestions below)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

On a lightly-floured work surface, roll out the paté brisée into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Carefully lift it and press it into a 12-inch-by-2-inch spring form pan. Set in the preheated oven and cook until it just begins to take on a bit of color and seems about two-thirds done.

Remove from the oven and set on a metal baking sheet. Allow to cool.

Break three of the eggs into a large mixing bowl, add the flour and whisk until very smooth. Add the remaining eggs and the egg yolks and whisk thoroughly. Add the milk and cream, whisk again and season generously with salt and pepper.

Spread the cheese over the cooked pie shell.

Add the fillings, season with salt and pepper if needed and carefully pour in the custard. Transfer the quiche, on the baking sheet, to the oven and reduce the heat to 325 degrees. Cook for 25 minutes, test for doneness and continue to cook, checking it every 5 minutes, until the custard is set but not too firm.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 or 20 minutes.

Note: If you have a favorite recipe for pâte brisée, use it. If not, use mine: Pile one and two-thirds cups all-purpose flour on a clean work surface and make a well in the center. Put 1 egg yolk, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 3 tablespoons ice water and 6 tablespoons butter, cut into small cubes, into the well. Use one finger to mix the ingredients together in a circular motion, then switch to a pastry scraper to pull the flour toward the center of the mound and to quickly work in the butter. Use the palm of your hand to work the dough a bit more; if it seems too dry, sprinkle with another tablespoon of cold water. Gather it up into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. If refrigerated longer, remove it 30 minutes before rolling it out.

Filling Suggestions

Cut 8 to 10 fat asparagus spears into 1½ inch-long pieces, toss with a little olive oil and roast in a very hot oven until they are just tender. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Scatter the asparagus over the cheeses before adding the custard. Serve with Dijon mustard on the side if you like.

Add 2 cups of blanched broccoli florets or cauliflower florets and spread over the cheeses before adding the custard.

Melt a tablespoon of butter in a medium sauté pan, add about 6 ounces of bacon cut into ¾-inch wide slices and cook until it gives up most of its fat but is not yet crisp. Transfer to absorbent paper to drain. Spread over the cheese before adding the custard. Grate about ½ to ¾ teaspoon nutmeg into the custard, stir briefly and pour into the cooked shell.

Rinse about 8 ounces of small spinach leaves under cool water and transfer to a wok while they are still damp. Cook over high heat, turning the spinach with tongs all the while, until it just wilts. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Grate about half a teaspoon of nutmeg into the custard, fold in the spinach and pour into the cooked shell.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

