How to find rich eggs at farmers markets for quiche, frittata

We have a bounty of delicious eggs from happy, pastured chickens in Sonoma County. If you typically shop in a supermarket and have noticed a dearth of eggs, you might what to shift to farmers markets, farm stands or even the little egg stands marked here and there throughout the county by little handmade signs, “The Chickens Are In.”

If you are concerned about animal welfare and nutrition, it’s probably a good idea to avoid most commercial eggs in any case. Hens who run on pasture get to do what they like to do: scratch for bugs, take dirt baths, run around and enforce their pecking order.

Their diet is typically superior to caged chickens and often includes fresh green vegetables such as kale, which tints their yolks deep orange, indicating a generous amount of the precursors to beta carotene. Their nutritional profile is far superior to commodity eggs.

Some local producers do not wash their eggs before selling them. This practice leaves the egg’s natural protective coating in place, which means they do not require refrigeration. They last longer, too.

Eggs contain all the amino acids humans require, along with myriad micronutrients, and are thus one of the most ideal foods available to us. The demonization of eggs that began in the mid-1980s was quietly reversed about a decade later, though many people still believe they’re unhealthy because they contain cholesterol. But even government nutritional recommendations, typically quite conservative when it comes to fat and cholesterol, have said dietary cholesterol should not be a concern with eggs.

Because eggs keep for weeks, it is a good idea to keep a couple of dozen around these days for times when other more perishable foods began to run out.

A frittata is a simple blend of eggs, cheese and vegetables. It is easy to make and keeps well for two or three days, so don’t hesitate to make it even if you’re just cooking for yourself. When it comes to mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms (2901 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol) has added a second day for wholesale to the public. From 1-3 p.m. on both Tuesday and Friday, the factory sells 3-pound bags of whatever mushrooms it has on hand. Bring cash or a check and be sure to wear a face mask.

Wild Mushroom Frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 strips of bacon, cut in half

4 tablespoons butter

6-8 ounces specialty mushrooms, such as maitake, broken or cut into bite-sized pieces

½ cup dry white wine

— Kosher salt

3 tablespoons creme fraiche (or 2 tablespoons heavy cream)

2 ounces grated Joe Matos St. Jorge or similar cheese

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley or snipped chives

3 cups, approximately, fresh salad greens, such as an EarthWorker Farm mix

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Using an 8- or 9-inch sturdy pan (cast iron is ideal), fry the bacon until it is almost completely crisp. Set the bacon on absorbent paper to drain and pour off all but about a tablespoon of the bacon fat.