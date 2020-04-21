Sip sangiovese alongside this French roasted chicken dish

Our Wine of the Week, Orsi Family 2016 Sonoma County Dry Creek Valley Sangiovese ($28), is bold and sassy, with generous fruit and electrifying acidity, which balances the muscular fruit flavors. The wine manages to have a great deal of depth without becoming ponderous. Its color, a deep garnet, suggests heaviness. But the wine is delightfully light on its feet, a quality that increases its potential at the table.

Cherries are the most pronounced flavor, with intermittent suggestions of Bing, Queen Anne and Rainier cherries, along with little wisps of white pepper and a hint of sage.

You’ll enjoy this wine on a spring afternoon with an aged cheese such as Valley Ford Creamery Estero Gold Reserve or Joe Matos’ 9-month old St. George and a selection of salumi and charcuterie.

The wine is a great match with many traditional Italian dishes, from spaghetti and meatballs and traditional pizza to many types of risotto, braised meats, osso buco with creamy polenta and gnocchi in a rich tomato-butter sauce. You can also enjoy this easy sipper with fondue, raclette, formaggio all’Argentiera (a Sicilian dish of melted cheese, oregano and vinegar), classic hummus on toasted sourdough bread and white bean soup with black olive tapenade.

Because of the wine’s crisp, tangy qualities, it pairs beautifully with a French dish from Orleans in the Loire Valley, a place known as the vinegar capital of the world because of its hot summers, when a portion of the region’s wine inevitably turned into vinegar. The traditional accompaniment is a simple green salad with walnut oil and white wine vinegar, but you can add steamed broccoli, roasted new potatoes or even mashed potatoes alongside if you like. The recipe is from “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar” (SkyHorse Publishing, 2015, $18.99).

Chicken au Vinaigre

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pastured chicken, about 3½ to 4 pounds, rinsed and patted dry, cut into pieces

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons butter

6 garlic cloves

4 tablespoons snipped chives

4 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

¾ cup best-quality red wine vinegar

8 ounces hearty chicken stock, preferably homemade

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

1/3 cup heavy cream

Rub the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Melt the butter in a large, heavy frying pan over medium heat and add the chicken, browning it until it is deep golden brown on both sides. Add the garlic and turn it frequently to brown it, but do not let it burn. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons each of the chives and parsley over the chicken, cover the pot, lower the heat and let the chicken simmer very gently for 15 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to a warm dish and set it in the oven.

Turn up the heat, add the vinegar and quickly deglaze the pan. Add the stock and tomato paste and stir constantly as the sauce reduces by one half. Use a fork to mash the garlic and stir it into the sauce.

Strain the sauce into a clean saucepan, add the cream and heat through but do not boil. Taste, then stir in the remaining herbs.

Warm individual plates and set them adjacent to the stove. Using tongs, roll each piece of chicken in the sauce and divide among the plates. Drizzle the remaining sauce, if any, over each serving. Enjoy right away.