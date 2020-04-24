Santa Rosa garden guru answers all your tomato questions

If there is one mistake fledgling gardeners make most often, says food gardening guru Stephen Albert, it’s jumping the gun on the growing season. The sun may be shining and the calendar has flipped to spring, but the soil says, “Wait a minute.”

Too many people excitedly buy seed or starts at the first sign of spring. But the earth has yet to catch up and is too cold, leading to lackluster growth.

Instead, curb your enthusiasm and prepare your beds or pots with good soil before racing down to the nursery for seeds and starts.

“It’s true for almost all summer vegetable crops. Don’t plant too soon. Wait until we have average night temperatures in the mid ’60s,” said Albert, a Santa Rosa resident who has developed a large and loyal following for his gardening tips website Harvest to Table (harvesttotable.com).

In most of Sonoma County, May is the time to plant warm-weather crops like tomatoes and peppers. You need not only the outside temperature to be warm but the soil as well — at least 65 degrees.

In his many years of advising other gardeners — through his website and in workshops, garden club and master gardener talks and appearances at tomato festivals — Albert has fielded hundreds of questions about tomatoes. It inspired him to fill a book with them: “Tomato Grower’s Answer Book.”

Released in time for spring planting, the guide ($20.33 paperback or $9.99 Kindle on Amazon) includes 400 questions presented in a Q-and-A format and organized into 27 different topics, from vine and bush tomatoes to seed saving.

“As a master gardener, I started out just giving talks about growing vegetables. But the topic of tomatoes was so popular I started giving talks just about tomatoes,” he said. “There were some years we’d have 100 people, a whole roomful, coming just to learn about tomatoes and ask about tomatoes.”

Tomatoes not only are included in so many of America’s favorite foods, from pizza and pasta to salads and sandwiches, they provide a big bang for your buck given how pricey fresh tomatoes can be at the grocery store and farmer’s markets, even in season.

“Everybody likes tomatoes. You can eat them raw, you can cook them, you can preserve them, you can juice them. They’re just so versatile,” he said.

Albert learned to vegetable garden from his parents while growing up in the San Joaquin Valley surrounded by farms. He’s gardened since then in all kinds of climates, from Massachusetts to Iowa to Florida to California’s Central Coast. His gardens have ranged from half a dozen planter boxes on a balcony to a half acre. Now he has right-sized to five medium-sized raised beds in his Oakmont yard.

In 2008 he started his Harvest to Table website and has filled it with tips on growing, harvesting and cooking food plants. The site draws up to 12 million unique visits a week, a testament to the exploding popularity of food gardening. It includes 60 articles on tomatoes alone.

Every week he fields about 100 questions from followers. His advice to them: stay positive and keep trying.

“There is no such thing as a black thumb,” Albert said. “Most of these crops want to grow. All you’ve got to do is to be there for them, visit them and see how they’re doing every day. Experience is the best teacher, and there are plenty of people around who will help you through your hard times.”