How to best grow veggies from seeds and starts in your garden

WHAT IS A SEED? Technically a seed is a reproductive structure with three basic parts: an embryo, nutrients for the embryo and a seed coat protecting both. Beyond this technical definition, a vegetable seed contains the potential to grow into tangible and delicious food for our bodies and souls.

A seed represents food security, the kitchen and community. A seed can bring us together. Each planted seed holds hope and imagination and leads us forward in the future. That tiny lettuce seed we hold in our palm manifests in our mind as a richly colored salad shared with family; a melon seed a refreshing and succulent summer dessert; a tomato seed the perfect summer sandwich on sourdough bread.

Vegetables are beckoning us. With visits to the grocery store now minimized and many of us out of work and largely confined to home, growing as much food as we can is now a necessity or at least beneficial. Seeds and vegetable starts are in high demand this year, with almost all seed catalogs and nurseries experiencing unprecedented sales and order backlogs.

Each seed gives us the opportunity to care for and nurture a life. There are a number of things to know to make the process of growing vegetables from seed or from starts successful.

After purchase and when not in use, seeds should be stored in a cool, temperature-stable place in air-tight containers like zip-close bags or jars with lids. A future column will discuss seed saving.

The California spring is the perfect time to start and grow many vegetables, giving them a chance to develop roots and get established before the hot weather begins. There are two basic categories of vegetables, cool season and warm season. Cool season vegetables grow best in spring and fall. On or near the coast, many can be grown all summer.

Examples are lettuce, spinach, mache, Chinese greens, orach, Swiss chard, kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, peas and radishes. Swiss chard, carrots and beets grow well in all seasons. Sweet onions are planted in fall or very early spring, storage onions in spring. Both mature in summer. Garlic is planted in fall or spring. Potatoes prefer cool weather and are usually planted in early spring.

These vegetables all have some degree of frost or cold tolerance. Most decline in the summer heat. As they mature and you harvest them, plan to fill the space with summer vegetables like bush beans, second plantings of summer squash or cucumber, short-lived herbs like cilantro or dill or fall crops of cool season vegetables. For fall and winter crops, start seed in July to plant in August, or buy starts in August.

Warm season vegetables include tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, tomatillos, basil, melons, squash, beans and corn. Summer herbs are plants like basil, dill and cilantro. The last frost date in our area is around May 1 but varies from year to year and in each area. It can be as soon as early April in some places and as late as May 15 in others.

These vegetables need warm soil and warm weather to grow well. Many people wait until the last frost date to plant, but many of these vegetables can be planted earlier if floating row covers are used. Row covers act like a mini-greenhouse and provide frost protection. They are removed in spring when temperatures stabilize.