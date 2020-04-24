Subscribe

How to best grow veggies from seeds and starts in your garden

KATE FREY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2020, 3:51PM

WHAT IS A SEED? Technically a seed is a reproductive structure with three basic parts: an embryo, nutrients for the embryo and a seed coat protecting both. Beyond this technical definition, a vegetable seed contains the potential to grow into tangible and delicious food for our bodies and souls.

A seed represents food security, the kitchen and community. A seed can bring us together. Each planted seed holds hope and imagination and leads us forward in the future. That tiny lettuce seed we hold in our palm manifests in our mind as a richly colored salad shared with family; a melon seed a refreshing and succulent summer dessert; a tomato seed the perfect summer sandwich on sourdough bread.

Vegetables are beckoning us. With visits to the grocery store now minimized and many of us out of work and largely confined to home, growing as much food as we can is now a necessity or at least beneficial. Seeds and vegetable starts are in high demand this year, with almost all seed catalogs and nurseries experiencing unprecedented sales and order backlogs.

Each seed gives us the opportunity to care for and nurture a life. There are a number of things to know to make the process of growing vegetables from seed or from starts successful.

After purchase and when not in use, seeds should be stored in a cool, temperature-stable place in air-tight containers like zip-close bags or jars with lids. A future column will discuss seed saving.

The California spring is the perfect time to start and grow many vegetables, giving them a chance to develop roots and get established before the hot weather begins. There are two basic categories of vegetables, cool season and warm season. Cool season vegetables grow best in spring and fall. On or near the coast, many can be grown all summer.

Examples are lettuce, spinach, mache, Chinese greens, orach, Swiss chard, kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, peas and radishes. Swiss chard, carrots and beets grow well in all seasons. Sweet onions are planted in fall or very early spring, storage onions in spring. Both mature in summer. Garlic is planted in fall or spring. Potatoes prefer cool weather and are usually planted in early spring.

These vegetables all have some degree of frost or cold tolerance. Most decline in the summer heat. As they mature and you harvest them, plan to fill the space with summer vegetables like bush beans, second plantings of summer squash or cucumber, short-lived herbs like cilantro or dill or fall crops of cool season vegetables. For fall and winter crops, start seed in July to plant in August, or buy starts in August.

Warm season vegetables include tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, tomatillos, basil, melons, squash, beans and corn. Summer herbs are plants like basil, dill and cilantro. The last frost date in our area is around May 1 but varies from year to year and in each area. It can be as soon as early April in some places and as late as May 15 in others.

These vegetables need warm soil and warm weather to grow well. Many people wait until the last frost date to plant, but many of these vegetables can be planted earlier if floating row covers are used. Row covers act like a mini-greenhouse and provide frost protection. They are removed in spring when temperatures stabilize.

THERE ARE A FEW THINGS key to success for vegetable growing. The first step is to develop healthy soils. Raised boxes need compost and fertilizer added each year and usually each season — spring and fall. Put the fertilizer on top of the soil and top it with compost. It will get mixed in as you plant.

If seeding into the beds, you will want to lightly mix it in the top 4 to 8 inches of the soil. Keep in mind that the nutrients in bagged potting soil only last about one month. There are number of good organic fertilizers to supplement it for sale in nurseries, in hardware stores and at farm suppliers.

If the garden is not of raised beds and is in the ground, place fertilizer and compost on the soil and mix it in about the depth of the shovel, in new gardens. If the soil is good, lightly mix amendments in the top 4 to 8 inches. If you are practicing no-till in an established garden, put fertilizer on the soil, top it with compost and simply leave it as a mulch. If seeding into it, mix amendments lightly in the top 4 to 6 inches of the soil.

When seeding or planting plants, note where the drip irrigation lines will go. Plant next to the drip lines. Plants are healthier and produce better with drip irrigation than with sprayers.

When planting, be aware of plant spacing. Many seed packets or seed catalogs detail recommended spacing. Johnny’s Selected Seed catalog (johnnyseeds.com) is an excellent reference source online; catalogs are free. Their seeds are very high quality, but there are many good seed companies. Root vegetables like carrots, green onions, radishes and beets are often direct-seeded (but can be transplanted) and benefit from thinning.

Sometimes purchased plants contain more than one plant in each plant cell, whether six-pack or 4-inch pot. I initially thin them to two, then a few days after they are planted, thin to one plant. Plants grow and produce better properly spaced. Sometimes the extra plants can be gently teased apart and planted as separate plants.

Avoid rootbound vegetables. Generally, they will not recover well. Gently and lightly pull the starts’ roots apart and gently press soil around each plant. Make sure to water starts well with a hose and keep them well watered for about a week until plants establish. The round “rose”-type nozzles put out a very soft water fan that allows water to easily soak into the soil and doesn’t beat down young plants. Test water penetration by digging a few inches deep with your finger or a tool to make sure water penetrates to the root zone. Thorough watering is very important and, if soil is dry, can take some time.

Plant at the depth the plant is in the container. Exceptions are tomatoes and brassicas like kale, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower. All of these plants root along the stem and can be planted in depth to about the first true leaves or a little deeper. Remove all leaves that will be below the soil line. Peppers, chard and other plants are very sensitive to being planted too low and stems will rot.

Root vegetables like carrots, beets and large-seeded plants like melons, squash, pumpkins and beans are easy to direct seed. Fast growing greens like arugula, mizuna, spinach, mini-greens and radishes are best direct-seeded.

If slugs or snails are a problem, make sure to use nontoxic bait around new plants.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool

