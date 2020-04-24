Healdsburg couple donates eggs, produce from farm to Sonoma County nonprofits

Farming is an encore career for Bruce Mentzer and Anthony Solar. Taking it up at an unlikely time of life — both are in their 50s — they find the sweaty work of growing food pure pleasure, particularly when done without profit.

They planted their Farm to Fight Hunger, 5 acres tucked off an unmarked driveway just south of Healdsburg, solely to pump out produce and fresh eggs for people in need.

Last year, their first full year of production, they donated two tons of eggplants, peppers, tomatoes and other just-picked edibles to local food banks, senior housing residents, the Boys & Girls Clubs and other nonprofits that feed people.

In a county full of bounty, an estimated 22% of the population struggles to get enough to eat. That includes 18,500 children. Mentzer and Solar are trying to make at least a small dent in that deficit.

Mentzer is almost apologetic when he admits their nonprofit farm is so enjoyable it feels more like fun than personal sacrifice. For him, working the land is the realization of a long-held dream after decades in the high-stress, high-stakes world of political marketing and advertising.

“We really just wanted to do something and do something to be helpful. This fit the bill on a number of levels,” Mentzer said.

For their efforts to bring farm-fresh food to the hungry, Mentzer and Solar have been selected for the April North Bay Spirit Award.

A joint project of The Press Democrat (Sonoma Media Investments) and Comcast, the award honors everyday heroes, people whose good deeds or community service go above and beyond standard volunteering. Recipients demonstrate initiative and leadership, often ferreting out an unmet need and filling it and going all-in for their cause.

Fresh and local

For Mentzer and Solar the mission is not just to provide food for the hungry but to make sure it is fresh from the ground, grown in Sonoma County for people who live in Sonoma County.

“It’s really high quality. It’s the flavors you would get at the farmers market, and it all gets used,” said Steve Pogue, a volunteer with the Farm to Pantry gleaning group in Healdsburg that helps harvest and distribute the food.

One recipient of the Farm to Fight Hunger harvest is Corazon Healdsburg, a nonprofit that offers assistance and support programs for Latinos. Mentzer and Solar provide a critical service, especially at a time when demand for food assistance has more than quadrupled because of the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Ariel Kelly said.

The fresh-laid eggs are an especially nice contribution to Corazon. Usually, they are grateful just to receive liquid eggs that have been frozen in pint-sized cartons from the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Kelly said.

“When people can get farm fresh eggs, the comparison is dramatic,” she said.

“And we know the locally-sourced goods are nutritious. It’s organic. It’s ethically and sustainably farmed. So we’re really lucky.”

A lot of the food they receive, she added, is processed and not particularly fresh.

Under normal circumstances, Corazon distributes food to about 300 people a month. Now, with so many people furloughed or unemployed, they are seeing more than 300 a week, Kelly said.