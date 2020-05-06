Subscribe

Four easy-to-make sweet treats that will impress mom on Mother's Day

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2020, 5:01PM
Suddenly, we have become a nation of bakers. But if you look back at our history, you’ll see America has always been elbows deep in dough, from crusty New England pies and classic Amish cinnamon rolls to the signature cakes of the South.

To help families celebrate mom this Sunday with a slice of something sweet and moist and gooey, we asked longtime Sonoma County baker Jenny Malicki to share a few recipes for the family to bake together, including her signature Cinnamon Rolls, a two-day recipe well worth the wait.

“It’s a really nice tradition for families,” she said of the sweet rolls. “Moms can get up and make them with their kids. My daughter Ruby and I always have them on Christmas morning.”

Malicki, who has worked at several high-end restaurants in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is currently baking up a storm at Americana Restaurant in Railroad Square, which was only open for two weeks in March when the shelter-in-place order forced it to shut its doors.

Americana owners Ryan and Samantha Ramey, who also own Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, quickly pivoted to once-a-week take-out on Fridays, with a changing a la carte menu that includes Malicki’s housemade granola, pies, cookies, marmalades and jam, plus shiny loaves of Japanese milk bread, perfect for sandwiches.

Although the cinnamon rolls may take a while to perfect, their light texture and not-too-sweet dough — similar to the kanelbulle of Sweden, where the cinnamon roll is believed to have originated — make them absolutely addicting.

“If you love to eat them, you’ll keep at it,” Malicki said. “It’s something your family will appreciate every time you make them.”

If you want to try to bake something a little easier, Malicki suggested a simple Almond Tea Cake that only requires a food processor and an oven.

“The recipe came from the original ‘The Fannie Farmer Cookbook,’” she said. “It’s a good snacking cake. You can eat it any time of day.”

The key to the short, moist cake is to source a good quality almond paste and find some fresh, locally-grown strawberries to serve on the side.

“I buy my almond paste from Andy’s in Sebastopol,” she said. “Their paste is super buttery, soft and not too sweet.”

Her recipe for Lemon Posset is super-easy, with only three ingredients: cream, sugar and lemon juice, although it may require supervision for young bakers since it expands as you bring it to a hard boil.

“It’s a British pudding and very, very easy to make,” she said. “You boil heavy cream and sugar and pour in fresh citrus juice, then cool and refrigerate.”

Malicki likes to serve the pudding in small Mason jars, then top them with blackberries and a dollop of whipped cream. You could also sprinkle on some homemade granola for a delicious breakfast parfait.

The to-go menu from Americana, which changes every week, can be found at squareup.com/store/americana. Americana is at 205 Fifth St. in Railroad Square.

The following recipes are from Jenny Malicki, baker at Americana restaurant in Santa Rosa.

Malicki starts these cinnamon rolls the day before serving, then lets the dough proof overnight in the refrigerator.

“You can do them the same day if you want, but they at not as good, and it’s more time-efficient to make the night before,” she said. “It will need to proof a few hours before shaping if made same day.”

You will need a 9-inch by 13-inch metal pan, a stand mixer with a dough hook, a dough scraper and a pastry brush to make these rolls.

Cinnamon Rolls

Makes 6 rolls

For dough:

1/2 cup warm milk

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons instant yeast

4 large eggs at room temperature

1 pound all-purpose flour (3 cups plus 1 to 2 tablespoons)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, soft but still cool to touch; each stick cut into 8 pieces

For filling:

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 stick (2 ounces) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

For white glaze icing:

3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk, approximately

1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

First-day instructions: In microwave, heat milk to warm (about 20 seconds) or warm on stovetop (do not heat too much or the yeast will die).

In bowl of a stand mixer, combine milk and sugar; stir well to dissolve sugar; sprinkle yeast over top and mix to hydrate yeast. Leave for 5 to 10 minutes to activate yeast. Mixture should bubble/foam at this point.

Whisk dry ingredients together in a separate bowl. Add eggs and dry ingredients to stand mixer bowl and mix on low speed with a dough hook for 6 minutes. Dough should look pretty smooth, but it should still partially stick to side of bowl.

Scrape dough with a dough scraper onto a floured surface; lightly flour top of dough, brushing excess flour off with a pastry brush.

Roll dough into an approximate 9-by-12-inch rectangle. Soften butter cubes in microwave for 20 seconds; they should still be cool to the touch, not melted.

Spread softened butter on dough, gently smashing the cubes with your fingers and leaving a 1-inch edge of dough on all four sides, like a picture frame.

Fold unbuttered edges in just to keep butter inside dough. Fold dough in half onto itself vertically and then in half again horizontally, so it is shaped like a book.

Roll dough out to about 9 by 12 inches again and repeat the folding process above, being careful not to break the dough around the butter. The dough should look like a rectangular book again.

Wrap the dough with oil-sprayed plastic wrap, then wrap another layer of plastic wrap around it and refrigerate overnight. Dough will proof in fridge and may expand through plastic wrap.

You can alternatively seal in an oil-sprayed plastic container with a lid. The dough will expand up to 2 times, so use a large enough container to keep dough from being exposed to air.

Second-day instructions: In the morning, bring out dough and bring to room temperature on a half sheet pan lined with parchment and sprayed with oil. Cover loosely with oil-sprayed plastic wrap.

Put in a warm place for at least 2 hours; on top of the refrigerator or on a high shelf in the pantry works. Dough should be soft and warm when ready to shape. Don’t let it get too warm because you don’t want the butter to melt.

Spray a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with oil. Set aside.

When ready, roll out dough on lightly-floured surface to approximately 8 by 12 inches with long edge near you. Brush with melted butter, keeping long edge on far side unbuttered (butter will keep it from sealing).

Cover the buttered surface with the brown sugar-cinnamon mixture until you see no bald spots. Moisten the far long edge lightly with water to seal. Begin rolling long edge near you toward the far edge.

Use a bench scraper to loosen dough from counter as you go. Seal edge by lightly pressing down when finished rolling.

With serrated bread knife, lightly mark dough in center of cylinder and cut three approximately 2-inch rolls from each half. The two end pieces should be set cut side up in baking pan along with the remaining 4 rolls. Cover loosely with oil-sprayed plastic wrap and leave in warm place for another proofing, one to two hours until they are puffy but if you touch them, you still see an imprint remaining.

Mix white glaze icing ingredients in a bowl and blend with an electric mixer while rolls are baking. Icing should be thin enough to pour, but thick like heavy cream. Adjust if needed.

Bake rolls for 15 to 25 minutes, checking and rotating in oven after 10 minutes. They should be nicely browned and firm when pressed. If they are soft when you test them, they may still be raw inside.

When done, remove from oven and cool in pan for 5 minutes or so. If you ice them when too hot, the icing will slide off. Drizzle with icing and use wide spatula to serve.

Notes: If you don’t have a stand mixer, dough can be mixed/kneaded by hand, but the results are not as light.

You have to knead longer than 10 minutes by hand to achieve a light cinnamon roll. You also can use a food processor with a dough blade if you have one.

Serve this tea cake at any time of day, with fresh strawberries and whipped cream on the side. You will need a food processor and an 8-inch springform pan to make it. While baking, it’s a good idea to check every 10 minutes to make sure the cake is not overbaking.

Almond Tea Cake

Makes 1 8-inch cake

7 ounces almond paste

4 ounces soft butter

1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

— Powdered sugar, for dusting

— Strawberries and whipped cream, optional garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch springform pan with parchment paper sprayed on both sides, and spray the sides of the pan as well.

Process the first three ingredients in the food processor until smooth; add eggs one at a time and process until smooth after each addition, then add vanilla and process.

Mix the flour with the baking powder and add, pulsing until blended.

Pour into the 8-inch springform pan lined with parchment paper and sprayed.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until cake tester comes out clean. The cake should have pulled away slightly from the edges.

Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, run a paring knife around edge of cake, then release outside ring. The cake will be short.

Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with strawberries and whipped cream.

You will need small, 6-ounce Mason jars or ramekins to serve this pudding. Add some granola on top for a breakfast parfait. You can blend in other citrus, such as Meyer lemon juice, but it needs a certain amount of acidity to set, so make sure at least half the juice is from Eureka lemons.

Lemon Posset (English Lemon Pudding)

Serves 5 to 6 in 8-ounce jars

1 1/2 cups cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

— Blackberries and whipped cream, for garnish

Heat cream and sugar on medium-high heat in a very large, 4-quart, heavy-bottomed saucepan. It’s important that the pan is large enough so that the mixture doesn’t boil over.

Bring the mixture to a boil and keep it at a hard boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Add lemon juice and whisk together. Let mixture cool for 10 minutes. Stir. Pour into a quart measuring cup or a bowl with a spout, then pour into the 8-ounce Mason jars, filling until two-thirds full. Finish with berries and whipped cream or granola.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

