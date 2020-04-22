How to make buttermilk biscuits

With so many of you having to stay home and cook for the first time — ever or more than you have in a long time — we get that it can be overwhelming to have to cook all your meals from scratch. So we're here to get you started.

Each day we're going to post a new skill here and go into detail about how to do it — a resource for cooking basics so you can get food on the table and get through this.

Buttermilk biscuits

During my 12 ½ years working in food media, I've seen a lot of biscuit recipes come and go. Some, developed by test kitchens like the ones I worked in, were aimed at helping the home cook; some were by restaurant chefs who could indulge themselves with wildly complicated formulations.

Some called for grating frozen butter and tossing it with flour instead of pinching the two together with fingers. Some called for folding the just-made dough over on itself an infinite number of times in an effort to recreate the laminated layers of croissant dough that puff to the heavens.

Reader, I'll admit, these methods produced, well, results! But the results — sometimes the biscuits were extra flaky, sometimes they were just tough — never seemed to outsmart a component of making biscuits that most cooks and chefs, outside those from or living in the South, missed: A truly great biscuit is one eaten piping hot. Once even the best biscuit goes cold, it loses its soul. And, as a Southerner who grew up eating biscuits from birth until I moved to "the North," I can tell you that all these tricked-out methods never produced a biscuit as effortless or delightful as the one my grandmother churned out every single week of my childhood in Mississippi.

Biscuits, like many of the world's most delicious things, are peasant food and thus are meant to be made with the cheapest ingredients that, in the hands of a skilled cook, alchemizes into edible gold. You don't need freshly milled flour from a heritage grain silo or the butter with the highest fat percentage on earth; you need only the basic bag of AP (that's "all-purpose" flour in kitchen-speak) and a few cups of buttermilk. They also shouldn't take long to make but be something you can whip up on a weekend morning and have hot and ready to serve in under an hour. And despite what you might glean from those overly complicated recipes, making biscuits is easy; it just takes a little practice. What better time than now to get in your dough steps?

If there's one takeaway from making biscuits I want you to remember, it's this: chill. This applies to the state of your ingredients but also your attitude. If your flour, butter and buttermilk are all cold, and you're as cool as a cucumber, you'll have great biscuits. If at any point you think to yourself, "Am I messing this up?!" simply stop, place your ingredients — whether separate or half-formed into dough — in the refrigerator to stay cold while you cool yourself off by taking a few deep breaths. Once you're calm again, continue on and you'll do great.

Buttermilk Biscuits

4 cups (1 pound 2 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

3 tablespoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt