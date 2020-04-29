Dear Abby: Niece is shocked to learn reason uncle is in prison

When I was young, my uncle “Dave” went to prison. My family told it like this: “Dave had an affair with a 17-year-old girl who was pretending to be 18. They made a sex tape, her parents found it and accused him of rape. He went to prison for life.”

My parents visit and talk to him regularly, although nobody else in the extended family does, and they always encouraged me to communicate with him. They say he made “poor decisions” but doesn’t deserve his prison sentence or the family neglect. I felt bad for him, so I willingly joined in phone calls and letter writing.

I recently mentioned all this to a friend who is experienced in the legal field. He thought the story sounded peculiar, so we looked up Dave and found out he had multiple counts of sexual assault on a child under 14. In other words, my parents tricked me into regular conversations with a child molester.

I’m floored. Should I confront them? I want nothing to do with Dave.

— Horrified in Oklahoma

Dear Horrified: I can understand why you want nothing to do with this relative. Tell your parents that you have written to me. Ask them why they chose to minimize what your uncle did and encourage you to communicate with a predator. Doing so was a gross betrayal of your trust.

Dear Abby: I love my boyfriend. We have been together nearly six years, but there are a few issues. The biggest one is his diet.

He eats like it’s going out of style. The only reason he’s not 400 pounds is because his job keeps him active. He has put on 60 pounds since we started dating.

When we first started seeing each other, he was fit and active. Now he comes home, eats and stares at his phone. He’s always unhappy with his weight, but when I ask him to please eat better, his response is, “Nothing makes me as happy as a cookie.”

What are your thoughts?

— Worrying in Florida

Dear Worrying: If nothing makes your boyfriend happier than eating a cookie, it’s time you got to the bottom of what is eating HIM. Continue to help and support him as much as you can, but frankly, it may be time for the two of you to seek relationship counseling from a licensed mental health professional.