Aphids, removing spent iris blossoms and how to care for ferns

DEDE Q. WRITES: I took a walk through my garden and saw that my dwarf Santa Rosa plum tree is invaded by insects that look like long flies or termites. They have black bodies with orange heads and orange coloring near the end of their tails. The tree is in distress with a ton of leaf curl that started last season. I also have some curl on my fuchsias.

What is this and what can I do about it? Am I too late? This is the first time I have seen these flying critters and there are lots of them and they lay little white eggs on the leaves.

I love this plum tree; it fruits prolifically and is the centerpiece of my garden.

It sounds like you have an aphid infestation and the black and orange soldier beetles (predators) are gorging on them. Lucky you. Soldier beetles are the “good guys” and keep aphid populations in check. If you look closely you may also see lady beetles, both immature and mature, feeding on the aphid. Immature lady beetles look like very small alligators and have no resemblance to the familiar lady beetles or lady bugs. Aphids have sucking mouth parts and suck on the succulent foliage, causing leaf curl. Ants are attracted to the sweet substance created by aphids, leading to a sooty black mold on the foliage.

It is amazing how quickly the predator beetle and lady beetles can consume massive numbers of aphids, all the more reason to not reach for chemical insect sprays!

Here is an easy solution for getting rid of aphid infestations throughout the seasons: Spray water through a forceful nozzle setting, both under the leaves and throughout the plant. The aphids will be knocked off the plant and will not return to suck on the leaves. The fix is not permanent. You may need to repeat as needed.

You also may want to give the predator insects an opportunity to complete their feasting on the aphid before using the “water blasting” technique.

_____

BEN ASKS: What is the best way to remove spent blossoms on bearded iris? Should I cut back the entire stem?

Carefully cut or pinch off the wilted/faded blossoms. You may see another flower bud forming on the tall stem stalks, so delay cutting back the entire stem until all blooms are completed. If seeds are forming after the blossoms fade, it is best to remove them. This allows the iris to build up energy for future blossoms instead of building up energy for seed production. Saved seeds do not breed true, meaning you will not end up with the same desired bloom color.

If the irises aren’t overcrowded, there is no need to lift the rhizomes and divide for a few years. The leaves can be groomed and trimmed back to a fan shape. This also will get rid of any fungal spots that appear on the swordlike leaves. Fresh new growth will appear.

The leaves, when not producing flowers, provide an interesting textural element in the garden.

_____

DENIS ASKS: What is the difference between a floribunda and a grandiflora rose? Both are admired for their massive production of large clusters of flowers throughout the summer and fall that ends after the first hard freeze.