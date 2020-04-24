Subscribe

How to enter the Press Democrat’s mother-daughter lookalike sweepstakes

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 24, 2020, 3:21PM
Moms, when you look at your daughters, do you see a younger version of yourself, a “mini me”?

If you’re always being told how much you look like your daughter or people do double-takes when they see you together, you could be the winner of our Mother-Daughter Lookalike sweepstakes. We’re looking for mothers and daughters who share an uncanny resemblance. The Grand Prize winner will receive a gift certificate.

To enter, send us one hi-res photo of you and your daughter together and answer the following questions:

1. In addition to looks, how are your personalities similar?

2. What is a key thing you have in common, and what is a key difference?

3. Your full name and your daughter’s full name, as well as where each of you live currently.

4. What’s the best way to contact you?

Send your submission to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

﻿Last day to enter is May 6th, 2020. One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper. The winners will be published in the print version of the Press Democrat on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.

