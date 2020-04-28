Seasonal Pantry: Get a taste of spring with green garlic and artichokes

If you want to enjoy this year’s green garlic, you may need to hurry. If our current warming trend continues, the slender stalks of young garlic will soon bulb out into fresh garlic. Although often mislabeled, green garlic and fresh garlic are not the same thing.

Green garlic, especially when piled high on a farmer’s table, is sometimes mistaken for young leeks or scallions, though a quick whiff of its aroma clears up any confusion. It has a fresh, true garlic scent, but no bulb. Typically, it just has a little tip, either white or with a rosy hue, depending on the variety.

The season for green garlic is brief, typically from sometime in March until mid-May. If left in the ground, the tiny tips grow into a fat bulb. This is its fresh stage, a time when my growers say garlic is at its peak of flavor. I concur. The cloves are fully formed, but the membranes that separate them are moist and pliable. This garlic is juicy, with a bright, mildly acidic flavor that is utterly delightful.

If garlic is not harvested at this point, it can stay in the ground, without watering, as it ages or cures. It is cured garlic that makes its way to market year-round, and it is cured garlic that most people know.

Because we have many small farmers who grow garlic, we can find both green garlic and fresh garlic at our farmers markets. Both should be enjoyed for their special qualities, not used simply as a replacement for aged garlic.

This soup is as delicate and lovely as a spring morning. It is easy to make and is delicious hot or chilled.

----

Green Garlic Soup with Chive Cream

Serves 4 to 6

1 pound green garlic, trimmed and thoroughly washed

8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

4 tablespoons butter

1 large or 2 medium shallots, peeled and minced

— Kosher salt

1 pound new potatoes, such as Yellow Finn or Yukon Gold, washed and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon white pepper, ground

1/3 cup crème fraiche

3 tablespoons snipped chives

Cut the stems from the green garlics, leaving about 2 inches of green attached to the white part. Chop the leftover green stems into about 1-inch pieces, put them into a large saucepan, add the chicken stock and bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 20 minutes. Cover, remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

Strain the stock into a clean bowl and discard the cooked stems.

Meanwhile, slice reserved tips into thin rounds.

Return the saucepan to medium heat, add the butter and when it is melted, add the shallots and cook until they begin to soften, about 6 or 7 minutes.

Add the sliced green garlic and cook until limp, about 7 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not let brown. Season with salt.

Add the potatoes, stir and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the stock, increase the heat to high and, when the stock boils, return the heat to low.