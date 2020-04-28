Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Get a taste of spring with green garlic and artichokes

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 4:03PM
If you want to enjoy this year’s green garlic, you may need to hurry. If our current warming trend continues, the slender stalks of young garlic will soon bulb out into fresh garlic. Although often mislabeled, green garlic and fresh garlic are not the same thing.

Green garlic, especially when piled high on a farmer’s table, is sometimes mistaken for young leeks or scallions, though a quick whiff of its aroma clears up any confusion. It has a fresh, true garlic scent, but no bulb. Typically, it just has a little tip, either white or with a rosy hue, depending on the variety.

The season for green garlic is brief, typically from sometime in March until mid-May. If left in the ground, the tiny tips grow into a fat bulb. This is its fresh stage, a time when my growers say garlic is at its peak of flavor. I concur. The cloves are fully formed, but the membranes that separate them are moist and pliable. This garlic is juicy, with a bright, mildly acidic flavor that is utterly delightful.

If garlic is not harvested at this point, it can stay in the ground, without watering, as it ages or cures. It is cured garlic that makes its way to market year-round, and it is cured garlic that most people know.

Because we have many small farmers who grow garlic, we can find both green garlic and fresh garlic at our farmers markets. Both should be enjoyed for their special qualities, not used simply as a replacement for aged garlic.

This soup is as delicate and lovely as a spring morning. It is easy to make and is delicious hot or chilled.

----

Green Garlic Soup with Chive Cream

Serves 4 to 6

1 pound green garlic, trimmed and thoroughly washed

8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

4 tablespoons butter

1 large or 2 medium shallots, peeled and minced

— Kosher salt

1 pound new potatoes, such as Yellow Finn or Yukon Gold, washed and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon white pepper, ground

1/3 cup crème fraiche

3 tablespoons snipped chives

Cut the stems from the green garlics, leaving about 2 inches of green attached to the white part. Chop the leftover green stems into about 1-inch pieces, put them into a large saucepan, add the chicken stock and bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 20 minutes. Cover, remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

Strain the stock into a clean bowl and discard the cooked stems.

Meanwhile, slice reserved tips into thin rounds.

Return the saucepan to medium heat, add the butter and when it is melted, add the shallots and cook until they begin to soften, about 6 or 7 minutes.

Add the sliced green garlic and cook until limp, about 7 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not let brown. Season with salt.

Add the potatoes, stir and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the stock, increase the heat to high and, when the stock boils, return the heat to low.

Simmer gently until the potatoes are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Purée with an immersion blender or pass through a food mill. Taste, correct for salt and season with several very generous turns of white pepper.

While the soup cooks, put the crème fraiche into a small bowl and stir to loosen it.

Add the chives, several turns of pepper and two very generous pinches of salt. Stir, taste and correct for salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle into soup plates, top with a swirl of chive cream and enjoy right away.

Variation: Chill the soup thoroughly before serving.

-----

Here is as rustic a spring dish as you’ll find anywhere. By cooking the three vegetables in the same water, they absorb each other’s flavors in ways they don’t when cooked separately.

You must, however, make this dish with Green Globe artichokes, the ones that are medium green, pointed at the tips, have their thorns and don’t have a purple tinge to them.

Oliver’s Markets have had Green Globe artichokes this year but most other markets are carrying thornless varieties that are not as meaty and require a different cooking technique.

Artichokes with Green Garlic, Potatoes and Ricotta Toast

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

18 stalks of green garlic, trimmed and washed

— Kosher salt

6 large Green Globe artichokes, trimmed (see Note below)

— Extra virgin olive oil

1 ¼ pound very small new potatoes (creamers), washed

— Black pepper in a mill

— Meyer Lemon Olive Oil, such as DaVero or O

1 lemon, cut in wedges

— Sliced hearth bread

6 ounces fresh ricotta, such as Bellwether Farms or Ramini

Cut the green garlic, leaving just the tip and about 2 inches of the stem and cutting about where the stalks begin to branch out.

Set the tips aside. Chop the green stems.

Choose a pan big enough to hold the artichokes snugly; it should be at least 6 inches deep as well.

Fill it two-thirds full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt, set over high heat and add the chopped garlic stems. When the water boils, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 20 minutes.

Use a wide slotted spoon to remove and discard the stems.

Meanwhile, set an artichoke on its side on a heavy work surface.

Hold the artichoke firmly with one hand and, using a sharp heavy knife, make a crosswise cut, removing the top inch of the artichoke.

Trim the stem so it is flush with the body of the artichoke.

Drizzle about half a teaspoon of olive oil into the center of each artichoke.

Lower the artichokes into the water; if they do not fit snugly enough to remain submerged, set a small lid or other non-reactive weight on top of them. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.

Remove the lid and add the potatoes and green garlic tips, tucking them here and there between the artichokes.

Cover and cook until the potatoes are tender and the artichokes are tender but not mushy, about 15 to 20 minutes more.

The best way to test for doneness is to use tongs to remove an artichoke. Turn it upside down and push a bamboo skewer into the heart; there should be a bit of resistance but not too much.

When the vegetables are tender, remove from the heat. Use tongs to transfer the artichokes to a rimmed platter.

Use the tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the potatoes and green garlics to the platter. Spoon a little of the cooking liquid over everything and drizzle with olive oil.

Season with salt and black pepper and garnish with lemon wedges.

Working quickly, lightly toast the bread, spread ricotta on each slice and set on individual plates.

Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

