A la carte: Where to find Mother’s Day gifts to go in Sonoma County

SONOMA

SIP food delivery menu from Epicurean Connection

The Epicurean Connection run by Chef Sheana Davis is offering a take-out menu for those sheltering in place, plus coveted pantry items such as flour, yeast and housemade cheese.

Every Sunday evening, a new menu will be mailed out for delivery from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Minimum order is $30, and each delivery arrives with a menu and directions. Davis is also giving free cooking classes every week at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on the Zoom videoconferencing app.

To find out about the menu and the classes, email sheanadavis@gmail.com or go to epicureanconnection.com

SONOMA

Ram’s Gate offers weekend dinners with wine

Ram’s Gate Winery has launched a “Ram’s Gate in Your Kitchen” wine and food pairing dinner kit to pick up curbside on Fridays through Sundays.

The dinner kits include all the ingredients and instructions to make a dinner in the comfort of your own kitchen. Two-person dinner with two bottles of wine: $125; four-person dinner with three bottles of wine: $200; six-person dinner with four bottles of wine: $280.

There are dinner kit add-ons, including a children’s dinner option for $10, cheese and charcuterie board for $18 and dessert for $6 per person.

Curated by Executive Chef Stacy Combs and Director of Winemaking Joe Nielsen, the winery introduces a new two-course menu each week featuring produce and cheeses from local farms along with wines from the Ram’s Gate cellar.

The winery also offers small bites paired with wine from Thursday to Sunday for curbside pick-up and free delivery of four bottles of wine on Fridays to locals living in Sonoma, Napa or Marin counties, plus Oakland and San Francisco.

For menus and to order, go to ramsgatewinery.com. 28700 Arnold Drive.

POINT REYES STATION

Cowgirl Creamery offers online shop, meal kits

Cowgirl Creamery has begun selling cheese, crackers, jams, charcuterie and other pantry goods from their online shop, which also includes menu items and meal kits, beer and wine.

Orders are available for pickup and delivery throughout the North Bay. You can pick up during their business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. To see menu offerings, go to cowgirl-creamery.square.site. To order, call 415-663-9335.

POINT REYES STATION

Farmstead Cheese offers gift, class for mom

In honor of Mother’s Day, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese is offering the “Mom Pleaser” gift pack, which includes a pre-Mother’s Day Brunch Cooking Class via Zoom.

The gift pack includes four of its most popular cheeses — Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma and Aged Gouda — along with The Fork’s Original Blue Date Spread, Rustic Bakery Artisan Crisps and Flatbread Bites, House-Roasted Maple Pepper Almonds, Creminelli Sopressa Salami, Seasonal Dried Fruit and a cheese knife.

The invitation-only cooking class includes a shopping list and recipes sent ahead of time, along with a private link for you and your mom to join.

To sign up for the Mom Pleaser package, go to pointreyescheese.com. There is free shipping for all products.

SANTA ROSA

New online store for Made Local Marketplace created

Made Local Marketplace has created a new online store just in time for Mother’s Day and spring birthdays.

The online store includes an array of food, from sweets and jams to veggies, cookbooks and gift boxes. You also can find health and beauty products, soap, clothing and cloth masks, jewelry, games for kids, cards, seeds and plants.

To browse: madelocalmarketplace.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.