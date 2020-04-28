Subscribe

Pairings: Shellfish shows off classic chardonnay

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 3:57PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Luscious yet lean. Luxurious yet lively. That’s our Wine of the Week, Rodney Strong Vineyards 2017 Sonoma County Chalk Hill Chardonnay ($22), an opulent, plush, classic California chardonnay with a surprising brightness and clarity.

On first sip, you may notice the slightest insinuation of smoke, as if your next door neighbor were making toast for breakfast. Taste that bit of vanilla and hint of caramel? Maybe it’s French toast. Strands of apple and pear undulate through the wine like mermaids in an underwater ballet.

What makes this wine a standout is the foundation of minerality, of acid, creating a wave of crispness that glides all the way through from the first sip to a lingering finish. The wine is that rare being — a chardonnay that is both rich and refreshing.

You’ll enjoy the wine immensely with carrots in risotto, in soup or simply roasted and dressed with olive oil and lemon. Simple chicken dishes, most shellfish, braised fennel, chanterelle mushrooms and corn are all good matches, too.

Today’s inspiration comes from Tuscany, from a dish I came across years ago while writing a book on polenta. In Italy, it is the custom to pair seafood with white polenta, which is a bit creamier and brighter in flavor than yellow polenta. If you have it, use it. This dish, which is both creamy and tart, perfectly mirrors those same qualities in the wine.

Seafood Polenta Loaf

Makes 6 to 8 Servings

— Kosher salt

1 cup coarse-ground polenta, preferably white

— White pepper in a mill

5 tablespoons butter

2 ounces grated (½ cup) Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or similar cheese

1 ¼ pounds shellfish (see Note below)

— Grated zest of 1 lemon

— Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons, loosely packed, fresh chervil leaves or 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

½ cup creme fraiche or mayonnaise, preferably homemade

1 bunch Italian parsley, large stems trimmed and discarded

Pour 6 cups of water into a medium saucepan, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring it to a boil over high heat. Using a sturdy whisk, stir the water clockwise to create a vortex and slowly pour the polenta into the vortex. When all the polenta has been whisked into the water, reduce the heat so that the mixture bubbles gently. Keep stirring in the same direction until it thickens.

Reduce the heat to low. Use a wooden spoon to stir the polenta every few minutes, being sure to scrape along the bottom of the pan so that it doesn’t stick. If the polenta seems too thick, thin it with water, adding ¼ cup at a time. Continue to cook until it is very thick and creamy and the grains are tender; it will take about 20 to 60 minutes, depending on the size and age of the grain. Add several turns of pepper, stir in half the butter and all the cheese, cover and remove from the heat.

Meanwhile when the polenta is simmering on low, put the remaining butter into a sauté pan, set over medium high heat and, when the butter is melted, add the shellfish. Sauté until the shellfish just loses its raw color, from 2 to 5 minutes. Season with salt, add the lemon zest and lemon juice and remove from the heat. Stir in the chervil or chives, season with pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Rinse a loaf pan with cool water and set it near your work surface.

Stir the polenta, fold the seafood mixture into it and pack it into the loaf pan. Cover with a sheet of parchment, wax paper or plastic wrap and let sit for 30 minutes. Set a weight (a small cutting board or something similar that fits on top of the loaf pan) on top of the polenta and refrigerate it for at least 4 hours.

To serve, remove from the oven, uncover and set a large platter on top of the loaf. Turn the loaf pan and plate over so that the polenta drops onto the plate. Circle the loaf with parsley sprigs.

Stir the creme fraiche, if using, to loosen it. Add it or the mayonnaise, if you prefer, in slashes over the loaf. Cut in thick slices and enjoy right away.

Note: You can use all shrimp, preferably medium rock shrimp, calamari or bay scallops or a mix of any. Shrimp should be peeled, deveined and their tails removed. Calamari should be small. To use calamari, separate the tentacles from the bodies, pull out the tooth and gel in the cap, slice the cap into thin rounds and cut the tentacles into two lengthwise pieces. All should cook in about the same time. They are done when they lose their raw look; do not overcook them.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine