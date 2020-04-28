Pairings: Shellfish shows off classic chardonnay

Luscious yet lean. Luxurious yet lively. That’s our Wine of the Week, Rodney Strong Vineyards 2017 Sonoma County Chalk Hill Chardonnay ($22), an opulent, plush, classic California chardonnay with a surprising brightness and clarity.

On first sip, you may notice the slightest insinuation of smoke, as if your next door neighbor were making toast for breakfast. Taste that bit of vanilla and hint of caramel? Maybe it’s French toast. Strands of apple and pear undulate through the wine like mermaids in an underwater ballet.

What makes this wine a standout is the foundation of minerality, of acid, creating a wave of crispness that glides all the way through from the first sip to a lingering finish. The wine is that rare being — a chardonnay that is both rich and refreshing.

You’ll enjoy the wine immensely with carrots in risotto, in soup or simply roasted and dressed with olive oil and lemon. Simple chicken dishes, most shellfish, braised fennel, chanterelle mushrooms and corn are all good matches, too.

Today’s inspiration comes from Tuscany, from a dish I came across years ago while writing a book on polenta. In Italy, it is the custom to pair seafood with white polenta, which is a bit creamier and brighter in flavor than yellow polenta. If you have it, use it. This dish, which is both creamy and tart, perfectly mirrors those same qualities in the wine.

Seafood Polenta Loaf

Makes 6 to 8 Servings

— Kosher salt

1 cup coarse-ground polenta, preferably white

— White pepper in a mill

5 tablespoons butter

2 ounces grated (½ cup) Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or similar cheese

1 ¼ pounds shellfish (see Note below)

— Grated zest of 1 lemon

— Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons, loosely packed, fresh chervil leaves or 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

½ cup creme fraiche or mayonnaise, preferably homemade

1 bunch Italian parsley, large stems trimmed and discarded

Pour 6 cups of water into a medium saucepan, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring it to a boil over high heat. Using a sturdy whisk, stir the water clockwise to create a vortex and slowly pour the polenta into the vortex. When all the polenta has been whisked into the water, reduce the heat so that the mixture bubbles gently. Keep stirring in the same direction until it thickens.

Reduce the heat to low. Use a wooden spoon to stir the polenta every few minutes, being sure to scrape along the bottom of the pan so that it doesn’t stick. If the polenta seems too thick, thin it with water, adding ¼ cup at a time. Continue to cook until it is very thick and creamy and the grains are tender; it will take about 20 to 60 minutes, depending on the size and age of the grain. Add several turns of pepper, stir in half the butter and all the cheese, cover and remove from the heat.

Meanwhile when the polenta is simmering on low, put the remaining butter into a sauté pan, set over medium high heat and, when the butter is melted, add the shellfish. Sauté until the shellfish just loses its raw color, from 2 to 5 minutes. Season with salt, add the lemon zest and lemon juice and remove from the heat. Stir in the chervil or chives, season with pepper, taste and correct for salt.