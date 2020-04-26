Subscribe

Drive-up Harvest for the Hungry plant sale in Santa Rosa draws hundreds

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 25, 2020, 5:27PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

In case you missed it

What: Harvest for the Hungry Second Day Plant Sale

When: May 2

Where: 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa

Order online and make an appointment for pickup, starting Monday: harvestgarden.org.

Faced with the county’s stay-at-home order six weeks before their annual plant sale, volunteers with the Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa had two choices — cancel their critical fundraiser or find another way to hold it.

To call it off would mean forfeiting the $15,000 it makes off the sale, money used to cover the cost of maintaining the nonprofit garden that has provided food for the needy for more than 30 years. But the sale, one of the largest and most popular plant sales in the county, attracts big crowds, who queue up around the block on Yulupa Avenue before opening for a shot at the best selection.

So they decided to scramble to move the sale online, a huge undertaking for the all-volunteer organization accustomed to running an old-school browse and select plant sale. It meant creating — at the last minute — a new system for tracking inventory for more than 7,000 plants, taking orders online and setting several hundred appointments for in-person pickup.

“None of us are computer experts at figuring out how to create online systems,” said Mike Conway, a volunteer in charge of tomatoes, a huge draw at the sale accounting for almost half the plants sold. “But It’s actually worked out better than we thought.”

They were wary it would even work, said longtime volunteer Elaine Walter. But on Saturday the sale went off without a hitch, with 24 people every hour stopping by the garden, located behind the Christ Church United Methodist. Customers pulled into the parking lot and volunteers in masks and gloves greeted them, in many cases offering window service like a carhop at a drive-in, and placing their pre-packaged plants in car trunks to minimize contact.

Alexandra Montoya said she comes every year. Like many customers, she said she was so grateful they didn’t cancel, even if the there was no chance to browse.

“We can still go to Home Depot, but they have more common plants. We’re Hispanic and we love our habanero chilis,” she said through her car window. “Here they have all kinds of chilis. And it feels like I’m helping a small local effort.”

Linda Allen of Santa Rosa pulled up in a vintage periwinkle blue Citroen to claim her box.

She wasn’t picky. She just asked the crew to select for her five “yummy tomatoes,” and wound up with a meaty Super Fantastic and a Burbank Slicing Tomato, developed by Santa Rosa favorite son Luther Burbank in 1915.

“I’m very very happy. These are going right in the ground today,” she said.

At $2 per start and $3 for an ornamental, the plants are a bargain. But customers repeatedly said thank you, with at least half giving more than they were charged to support the cause.

The garden produces 25,000 pounds of fresh produce every year, which is donated to groups such as The Redwood Gospel Mission, The Living Room and Elisha’s Pantry, a small food bank based at the Methodist church beside the garden.

The group also had to do it with a shortened crew. Most of the regular volunteers are older and anyone over 65 was told they couldn’t come on site due to the coronavirus. Some pitched in by repotting plants at their own homes. But the group had to put out a call for younger volunteers to prep orders and work the sale.

In case you missed it

What: Harvest for the Hungry Second Day Plant Sale

When: May 2

Where: 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa

Order online and make an appointment for pickup, starting Monday: harvestgarden.org.

Kendra Hasenick, 32, was one of the volunteers Saturday working in the sun to fill orders while wearing hot masks and gloves. She came back to California in March after living in Colombia, barely making it out of South America when the virus hit. She is now sheltering with her parents in Santa Rosa. She said helping is a great way to get outside and learning more about gardening.

“It’s fascinating how many people are into buying plants and having their own gardens,” she said.

Home vegetable gardening has exploded this season, with nurseries and garden centers nationwide reporting a huge uptick in sales of vegetable starts and seeds. Many people are finding it hard to get the varieties they want. Farmer.com declared seeds “the new toilet paper,” as consumers scooped up packets in mass quantities. Many people, with time on their hands or concerned about food supplies in an uncertain economy rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, are joining a new Victory Garden movement inspired by the civilian effort to raise food during the two world wars.

“There’s a shortage. We’re thrilled to be able to help meet the demand. There are people who look forward to this every year. Some say it’s their favorite day of the year,” said Craig Meltzner, one of the greeters who fetched orders and delivered them to customer’s cars.

The Sonoma Ecology Center on Saturday gave away 300 free Victory Garden starter packs filled with seeds and starts on a first-come, first-served basis. The drive-up event in front of Sonoma City Hall started at 10 a.m. All the packs were claimed within an hour.

The demand was so high at the Harvest for the Hungry Garden, with all the appointment slots filled, that volunteers plan to hold a second sale next Saturday with the leftover stock.

Many varieties are sold out but Conway said he expects to have 1,000 tomatoes and some chilis as well as other veggie starts. The pared back list of available plants will be updated online by Monday. Conway said people can make orders then and see if there are open appointments at harvestgarden.org.

Staff writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine