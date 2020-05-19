Subscribe

In Season: How to prepare spring lettuce

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2020, 12:51PM
Lettuce is cooked in many places around the world, but in the U.S., it’s almost always eaten raw. That’s why it’s important to seek out organic lettuce that’s free from agricultural chemical residues. Fortunately, the new spring crop isn’t hard to find at local markets, including Oliver’s, Whole Foods, Pacific Market, Fiesta and even Safeway. All lettuce requires is a rich, crumbly soil containing a lot of decayed organic matter, cool weather, plenty of water, sunshine, maybe a little birdsong and a good weeding from time to time.

There are five basic types of lettuce:

Butterhead (aka Boston or Bibb lettuce) has a loose rosettes of leaves with a creamy, yellow-green center and a soft, buttery texture.

Batavian lettuce is a sturdy type that forms shaggy heads with cream-colored centers of fine, sweet flavor and crispy texture.

Romaine is familiar to everyone as the crunchy tall heads that make Caesar salads. It’s the nutritional champ among lettuces. Just a half cup raw is high in potassium and provides about 10%of our daily needs of vitamins A and C and folic acid.

Looseleaf lettuces come in dozens of varieties — green, reddish and speckled; smooth-edged, wavy-edged, pointy-edged, lobed, ruffled, slender, wide and everything in between.

They are the tender young leaves in most assortments labeled “spring mix” or mesclun.

Crisphead lettuces are the cabbage-like ball heads often called “iceberg,” although iceberg is just one of many cultivars of this type of lettuce.

It doesn’t have much flavor or nutrition but it does provide a cooling crunchiness.

Back in the 17th century, the French candied the solid cores of full grown crisphead lettuces and called them gorge d’ange, or “angel’s throats.”

When purchasing head lettuce, inspect the cut end. It should look fresh and moist, not brown or dry. The leaves should look fresh and be springy.

Our word lettuce comes from the Latin for the genus lactuca, whose root is lac, referring to milk.

In the case of lettuce, that refers to the milky sap produced in the flower stalk.

The wild progenitor of modern lettuce — lactuca serriola of Europe, Asia Minor and the Middle East — has bitter, milky sap. It’s been bred out of modern lettuces.

Because of its mild flavor, lettuce makes a great foil for stronger flavors, such as anchovies, blue cheese, garlic, vinegar and bacon (what would a BLT be without lettuce?).

Tomatoes, lemon juice, nut oils and avocados also enjoy the company of lettuce.

Use lettuce leaves to protect easily dried-out fish — like halibut — during slow, moist cooking.

Blanch the leaves in boiling water until flexible, then wrap them around the fish. You can use blanched lettuce leaves in place of grape leaves to make dolmas.

The raw leaves of butterhead types are usually flexible enough that you can top them with a tablespoon of hummus and roll them up, or fill them as Thai cooks do with dried shrimp, lime, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sweet sauce and a little grated ginger.

A quick dip in boiling water will make crisp lettuce leaves limp enough to use as wrappers for small packets of poached fish.

The Italians sauté lettuce in olive oil and garlic, a method that works best with sturdy batavians and romaines, until the leaves are tender and wilted.

------

If you want to be a purist, here’s the classic version of the Caesar salad, created by Caesar Cardini at his restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico, nearly a century ago.

It’s still as popular as ever because it’s so darn good. You can add anchovies if you wish, but the classic Caesar didn’t have them.

The True Caesar Salad

Makes 2 to 3 servings

— Loaf of French bread

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 head romaine lettuce

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 egg, coddled or boiled for 1 minute

½ cup grated Parmigiano- Reggiano cheese

— Juice of 1 lemon

— Dash Worcestershire sauce

— Fresh-ground black pepper to taste

If you want to be a squeaky-pure purist, make croutons from scratch. Cut the crusts from two ¾-inch thick rounds of French bread and toast the rounds on a baking sheet at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Brush both sides with olive oil and rub them with a garlic clove cut in half, then return them to the oven for a few minutes until crisp and lightly browned. Then cut the rounds to your desired size (½-inch cubes are traditional).

Select only the inner leaves of the romaine, about 7- or 8-inches long and light green. Save the dark green outer leaves for other uses. Rinse the leaves until they’re free of grit, then gently pat dry.

In a small bowl, mince the remaining garlic and mash it into the salt. Then, with a fork, incorporate the half cup of olive oil.

Just before serving, place the romaine leaves in a large bowl, drizzle with the garlic oil mixture and toss to coat. Break the egg into the salad and toss again until it’s well incorporated. Sprinkle on the lemon juice and toss. Add the Reggiano-Parmigiano, a dash of Worcestershire sauce and pepper and toss.

Add the croutons, toss and divide into bowls to serve.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net

