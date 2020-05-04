Subscribe

What readers miss most during the coronavirus shutdown

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2020, 6:41AM
Updated 1 hour ago

It's been nearly two months since Sonoma County residents were able to relax at the beach, see a movie in the theater or just grab dinner with friends at a restaurant.

We asked Press Democrat readers to tell us what they've missed most since the shelter-in-place order took effect in mid-March.

Some said they're looking forward to simple things, such as taking a walk with friends or socializing at a bar. Other readers are mourning the loss of a loved one without a funeral or are sad they're unable to see their parents or grandchildren.

"I miss the social interaction and being able to hug people the most," Sharon Long of Santa Rosa wrote in an email. "We all need to have that interaction with others. When this is all over, I am hugging everyone I know."

Click through the gallery above to see what residents miss the most during the pandemic, and let us know what you miss in the comments.

