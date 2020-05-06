Dear Abby: Reconnecting makes recent divorcee giddy

Dear Abby: I just divorced my husband. We were together for 13 years. The last three weren’t great. After my divorce I reconnected with my son’s father, and we are in love. Our romance was doomed before it started back then. Our son is now 18, and we are in our 40s.

Today, our situation is very different. We are both doing well financially and individually. We are blissfully happy and don’t rehash the past. I feel like we were interrupted when we were young. Am I crazy for feeling he is THE ONE?

— In Love in Nevada

Dear In Love: You aren’t crazy, but you are recently divorced and didn’t mention how long you have been “reconnected” with your son’s father. I urge you to put the brakes on and take the time to get to know each other again. I also think you SHOULD rehash the past because unless the problems of years ago are resolved, they may be repeated.

Dear Abby: I have been in a relationship for almost a year. We connected in a way I have never felt before, and I tried to stay away from him. He’s married, and his wife was diagnosed with cancer last year.

I have tried to end things three times so he could focus on his family. But he keeps coming back to me and begging me to wait, give him time and not abandon him. I feel so guilty.

I don’t want to cause his family to struggle more. Please help.

— Difficult Situation

Dear Situation: If you are sincere about not wanting to cause this man’s family more pain, STEP AWAY NOW. His wife should be the focus of his attention. If this relationship is the real thing, it can be restarted when he is free from the responsibility he assumed when he promised “until death do us part.”