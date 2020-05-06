Subscribe

A la carte: Restaurants expand to-go menus, offer Mother's Day meals

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2020, 5:08PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

HEALDSBURG

Make-A-Wish teams up with Bricoleur Vineyards

Bricoleur Vineyards has partnered with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area for an interactive wine tasting and cooking class, Quarantine Kitchen, on May 15.

Purchase one of the wine bundles from Bricoleur or donate directly to Make-A-Wish, and Bricoleur will send you ingredients and wine for a perfect night in with its Winemaker Cary Gott and Executive Chef Shane McAnelly.

Delivery orders must be placed online by May 7, and orders for pickup at the winery must be placed by May 14.

To purchase wine packages: bricoleurvineyards.com/make-a-wish. The winery is located at 7394 Starr Road.

SANTA ROSA

Jackson’s Bar and Oven opens for takeout

Jackson’s Bar and Oven, which has been closed since the shelter-in-place orders went into effect in March, is now open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for takeout.

The menu includes all of your favorite small bites, like Truffle Fries, salads and soups, sandwiches such as The Burger, wood-fired pizzas and bigger eats such as Brick Chicken with fingerling potatoes, olives, capers and roasted garlic.

Wine and cocktails are also available to go. To see the takeout menu and order, go to jacksonsbarandoven.com. 135 4th St.

FORESTVILLE

Backyard adds barbecue to pickup menu and pantry

Backyard Forestville has added rib and chicken barbecue plates to their menu for pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The restaurant is also serving fried chicken boxes to go, bone broth, vegetarian cassoulet, chicken pot pie, greens and salads.

Pantry items are available, including local produce and organic eggs in farm bags, pickles, coffee, bacon, dry yeast and various beverages, from a shrub elixir to draft beer and wines.

To order, call 707-820-8445 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays for the following weekend. For the menu: backyardforestville.com. 6566 Front St.

SONOMA

Order brunch box for Mother’s Day

The girl & the fig will help you celebrate Mother’s Day with a boxed brunch for four.

The box includes a choice of Quiche Lorraine or Quiche Florentine, fresh fruit salad, morning pastries, a jar of Black Mission Fig Jam and Chocolate Fig Kisses. Cost is $60 per box.

You can add Bloody Marys or Bellinis to your order for an additional fee. Orders must be made by May 7 at fig-to-go.com. The restaurant will donate $10 for every box to Pet’s Lifeline at your request.

Orders can be picked up on specific days and times at 21800 Schellville Road, Suite D.

SANTA ROSA

Art of the Dessert benefit goes virtual

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is holding its 17th annual benefit, The Art of Dessert, virtually through Saturday.

Supporters are invited to bid on desirable wines, artistic desserts, unique gifts and one-of-a-kind experiences by registering to bid at lutherburbankcenter.org/art-of-dessert. Auction items can be viewed there.

Proceeds will benefit the center’s Education and Community Engagement programs; a free after-school Mariachi Ensemble; musical instruments loaned free of charge; free and discounted tickets to educational concerts for underserved children; teaching artists in local classrooms; a third-grade literacy program and other programs.

Since its inception in 2003, the Art of Dessert has generated more than $4 million and helped provide arts enrichment to more than 500,000 children.

SEBASTOPOL

Muir’s offers Mother’s Day high tea to go

Muir’s Tea Room is offering various tea menus to go during the month of May.

A special high tea featuring specialties from the Lake District, where author Beatrix Potter lived, can be ordered ahead and picked up on May 10 for Mother’s Day.

The tea room’s annual Enchanted Fairy High Tea is available on Tuesdays and Fridays through May, or by request, and is packaged with whimsical surprises.

Muir’s multi-course, plant-based dinners are available on Tuesdays and Fridays through May. Menus are posted about a week in advance and include produce from the local Cumbria Farms.

Baked goods from cookies to custom cakes can be picked up on Tuesdays through Fridays.

For prices and pre-ordering deadlines, go to muirstearoomandcafe.com. 330 South Main St.

SONOMA

Pizza + Pinot returns to Ramekins on Fridays

Ramekins Culinary School + Inn will offer a to-go menu of pizza, salad and dessert for two plus a bottle of Sonoma County pinot noir.

The Friday menu will be released every Monday at ramekins.com. Pickup times are on the half hour, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Same-day orders may be placed up until 2 p.m.

Cost is $45, with add-ons of additional salad and pizzas available. To order: ramekins.com. 450 West Spain St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

