Forni sisters continue family tradition with a new farm and nursery in Santa Rosa

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2020, 11:07AM
When Calistoga’s storied Forni-Brown-Welsh Garden closed down for good two years ago, local gardeners mourned. The gardens were an integral part of the Wine Country food scene, providing gourmet produce to some of the region’s finest restaurants for 40 years. They opened to the public every spring, selling top-quality vegetable starts. Their weekend plant sales in April and May were an event, drawing discriminating gardeners from throughout the Bay Area who came to stock up on a tempting array of organically grown heirloom and hybrid varieties. The Forni-Brown-Welsh tomatoes developed a cult following.

The three partners eventually decided it was time to retire. But farming is in the Forni blood. Last fall Peter Forni’s daughter, Miranda, a former teacher and mother of two, decided to continue the family tradition. She bought a small 3-acre plot of land in west Santa Rosa and set to work transforming it into a farm.

Sister Alexis Forni took a sabbatical from her job as a production manager with Industrial Light and Magic, where she worked on visual effects for such blockbusters as “Captain Marvel” and “Black Panther,” to lend a hand in the first season. The pair are now busily packing up vegetable starts grown in their new greenhouses for customers who preorder for in-person pickups.

“It has been insane. It has literally been nonstop,” said Miranda, taking shelter for a short break under a massive, 250-plus-year-old valley oak.

The tree is the centerpiece of the farm at 4000 Barnes Road. Along the side facing the road is a row of tea roses in full bloom. A line of mature olive trees provides a natural wall along another edge.

Since Forni Farm and Nursery opened April 2, there has been a steady stream of customers coming by to pick up their orders — large orders of 50 or more plants on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and orders of five to 49 plants on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Sales have been brisk, and not all plants may be available. Customers can order and arrange for an appointment at forni-farm.com.

This is not how they envisioned their grand opening to be. They bought the property in November and, with the help of friends, built several steel-framed greenhouses in January, then started planting seed. They had planned to be open for on-site sales three days a week in April. But the stay-at-home order called a halt to those plans.

“We had one week when it was just shock. Alexis didn’t come up at all. It was very intense,” Miranda said. “But then we just clicked into gear and we had just one week to completely transform our business into an online order form. That’s where Alexis just jumped in full force. She’s the tech side of all this. It was incredible to turn this all around so quickly.”

With only a small team, they are scrambling to prepare orders as plants become available. Customers may not be able to pick up their plants right away. But the wait is worth it to fans loyal to the Forni brand.

Among them is Jamie Storck, who for seven years made the trip to Calistoga from Sonoma to buy seeds and starts during the annual spring sale at Forni-Brown-Welsh. She was thrilled to learn that a new generation of Fornis had picked up the mantle. This year she ordered melons, Genovese basil and 12 tomato plants.

“I just feel like the plants are all really healthy and good quality,” Storck said. “I don’t have to worry about pesticides or GMOs. You know what you’re getting. I think they have a love of gardening and they take good care of the starts.”

Farming is second nature to the Fornis. Growing up, both women worked in their family garden and helped out at the spring sales for their father. They propagated herbs, managed sales and learned to drive a tractor. Now they have their own John Deere.

They represent the fifth generation of Fornis in the Napa Valley. Their great-great-grandfather Charles Forni was one of the original legacy winemakers of the Napa Valley. In the 1940s, along with Robert Mondavi, Louis Martini and others, he co-founded The Napa Valley Vintners. The family land was sold in the late 1970s. But Peter Forni and his wife, Jeannie, joined forces with Lynn and Margie Brown to start what would become a source of quality produce in the early days of California cuisine.

Miranda came back to the garden as an adult and worked with her dad and his partners for several of years after getting a degree in art and working as a teacher. It gave her a strong foundation to understand all aspects of the business.

“I definitely idolized my dad, even as a young kid,” Miranda said. “Probably now looking back, it’s because he did what he loved. He was happy doing that and made it work. I’m sure that’s been a big foundation for this, too.”

This season they have grown starts for cherry tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, popular hybrid tomatoes and sauce tomatoes, a selection of sweet and hot peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, basil, hard and summer squash, melons, watermelons, culinary herbs and greens. They already have sold out of some items, such as the greens and very hot peppers.

The farm location is ideal for Miranda, who lives in nearby Larkfield with husband Carlos Diaz, a civil and environmental engineer for Sonoma Water, and their daughters, Catarina, 8, and Isabela, 5.

They started selling baskets of cherry tomatoes and figs from their backyard at the Calistoga and St. Helena farmers markets last year. They also offered fall and winter plant starts. Alexis drove up on weekends to help.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going because Forni-Brown was closing. We knew there were going to be a lot of people that were going to want to continue to get plant starts with that kind of integrity,” Miranda said.

Alexis added, “Miranda took the first step in deciding this is what she wants to be the focus of her career. I support her 100%, and I want to help her however I can.”

Their plans are to be open through the first week of June for summer plant start sales. Then they will close to concentrate on growing vegetables. They will reopen in mid-August with a farm stand and to sell fall and winter starts.

Miranda envisions the small Forni Farm and Nursery as a resource for the community.

“There are all kinds of things in the big picture we want to do,” Miranda said. It’s something her whole close-knit family is committed to helping with.

“We want this nursery to become many different things,” Miranda said. “We want to grow a garden and sell produce. We want to be able to have events and fundraisers. We want to build this together so we have something for our whole family. This brings so much happiness, being able to grow plants and work outside and provide this for our community.”

And for her daughters, she wants the experience of knowing how food is grown.

“That is exactly how we grew up,” Miranda said, “and it is important for us to continue that for them and for our community.”

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

