Forni sisters continue family tradition with a new farm and nursery in Santa Rosa

When Calistoga’s storied Forni-Brown-Welsh Garden closed down for good two years ago, local gardeners mourned. The gardens were an integral part of the Wine Country food scene, providing gourmet produce to some of the region’s finest restaurants for 40 years. They opened to the public every spring, selling top-quality vegetable starts. Their weekend plant sales in April and May were an event, drawing discriminating gardeners from throughout the Bay Area who came to stock up on a tempting array of organically grown heirloom and hybrid varieties. The Forni-Brown-Welsh tomatoes developed a cult following.

The three partners eventually decided it was time to retire. But farming is in the Forni blood. Last fall Peter Forni’s daughter, Miranda, a former teacher and mother of two, decided to continue the family tradition. She bought a small 3-acre plot of land in west Santa Rosa and set to work transforming it into a farm.

Sister Alexis Forni took a sabbatical from her job as a production manager with Industrial Light and Magic, where she worked on visual effects for such blockbusters as “Captain Marvel” and “Black Panther,” to lend a hand in the first season. The pair are now busily packing up vegetable starts grown in their new greenhouses for customers who preorder for in-person pickups.

“It has been insane. It has literally been nonstop,” said Miranda, taking shelter for a short break under a massive, 250-plus-year-old valley oak.

The tree is the centerpiece of the farm at 4000 Barnes Road. Along the side facing the road is a row of tea roses in full bloom. A line of mature olive trees provides a natural wall along another edge.

Since Forni Farm and Nursery opened April 2, there has been a steady stream of customers coming by to pick up their orders — large orders of 50 or more plants on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and orders of five to 49 plants on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Sales have been brisk, and not all plants may be available. Customers can order and arrange for an appointment at forni-farm.com.

This is not how they envisioned their grand opening to be. They bought the property in November and, with the help of friends, built several steel-framed greenhouses in January, then started planting seed. They had planned to be open for on-site sales three days a week in April. But the stay-at-home order called a halt to those plans.

“We had one week when it was just shock. Alexis didn’t come up at all. It was very intense,” Miranda said. “But then we just clicked into gear and we had just one week to completely transform our business into an online order form. That’s where Alexis just jumped in full force. She’s the tech side of all this. It was incredible to turn this all around so quickly.”

With only a small team, they are scrambling to prepare orders as plants become available. Customers may not be able to pick up their plants right away. But the wait is worth it to fans loyal to the Forni brand.

Among them is Jamie Storck, who for seven years made the trip to Calistoga from Sonoma to buy seeds and starts during the annual spring sale at Forni-Brown-Welsh. She was thrilled to learn that a new generation of Fornis had picked up the mantle. This year she ordered melons, Genovese basil and 12 tomato plants.