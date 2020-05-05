Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Four springtime dishes made with fava leaves and beans

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2020
About 20 years ago, fava beans became a thing at our farmers markets. Until then, most of what we knew about fava beans was that the plants fix nitrogen in the soil, making them an excellent winter cover crop. They were typically plowed under before the white and purple flowers began to develop into beans.

Then some prescient farmer harvested them. Soon, nearly all farmers with a diverse harvest offered mounds of them, typically from late April to early June, depending on the weather. A few years ago, a few farmers began offering fava leaves, too, which are ready to eat before the beans form. Put them in salads, we were told, and add them to stir-fry. I like them in soups and a few favorite condiments.

Now things have shifted a bit. Fewer farmers are offering fava beans this year, and several have told me they don’t expect to have any at all. At the same time, the beans have begun appearing in local grocery stores.

Last week, the Green String Farm store had a bounty of them, for just $2 a pound, one of the best deals around. A pound of fresh favas will yield about 4 ounces, or two-thirds cup, of peeled beans.

Young favas are delicious raw, but if you or someone you know is of Mediterranean descent, a warning is in order. Raw favas contain a compound that can cause hemolytic anemia in people who lack a certain enzyme. You can mitigate the problem by briefly blanching the beans in boiling water, 30 seconds for the smallest beans and 90 seconds for larger ones. After blanching them, refresh them in cold water, then remove the outer skin. Some people like this skin but I find its rubbery texture eclipses the delicacy of the inner bean.

Fresh favas are best prepared simply. You can sauté them it a bit of olive oil and enjoy them spooned on top of toasted hearth bread. They are excellent tossed with spaghettini, good olive oil and a bit of grated cheese or spooned over creamy risotto with a spritz of lemon. Combine them with spring garlic, spring onions, sliced artichoke hearts and thinly-sliced radishes for a quick and delicious spring ragout, delightful over pasta, steamed rice, risotto or polenta.

Just don’t wait. Given our warming trend, fresh favas won’t be around for long.

-----

This dish couldn’t be simpler, and it is just the thing to enjoy on a warm evening, sitting outside, watching the sunset and feeling lucky to live where we do.

Grilled Fava Beans

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 to 3 pounds fresh fava beans in their pods

— Olive oil

— Coarse flake salt, such as Maldon’s or Murray River, or kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 lemon, cut into small wedges

For best results, grill the favas over a hot charcoal fire. To do so, wait until the coals are ready and then put the favas in a large bowl. Add a couple of splashes of olive oil and use your hands to turn the favas to fully coat them. Season with salt and spread in a single layer on the grill rack. Grill for about 4 minutes, turn and grill for another 3 to 4 minutes, until the skins are fully blistered but not blackened.

Transfer to a serving platter and season with a bit more salt. Enjoy hot, with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing on top just before eating.

Guests can eat the entire pod or tear it open and eat the beans, unpeeled or peeled. You’ll need plenty of napkins but feel free to lick the delicious juices from your fingers, too.

If there are any leftover pods, shell them, peel the beans and use in another dish.

-----

A few weeks ago, Ramini Mozzarella, located in Two Rock Valley, became a vendor at the Sebastopol Farmers Market. The timing was perfect, as the pristine flavor and silken texture of their true buffalo milk mozzarella and fresh ricotta is a wonderful companion to many of the foods we enjoy right now. One of my favorite ways to enjoy these cheeses is with this simple fava vinaigrette, which we can make for just a few short weeks when fresh favas are in season. You’ll also enjoy the vinaigrette over oven-roasted asparagus, grilled zucchini, grilled spring onions, risotto cakes and wild salmon.

Ramini Mozzarella with Warm Fava Vinaigrette

Serves 2, easily doubled

— Olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, preferably fresh, minced

— Kosher salt

½ cup fresh shelled, blanched and peeled favas, from about 1 to 1 ½ pounds of pods

2 teaspoons best-quality white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons freshly-squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

— Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon fresh snipped chives

Pour a little olive oil into a small sauté pan set over medium low heat, add the shallot and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the favas, vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil; heat through but do not let the mixture boil. Stir, taste and correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Remove from the heat and stir in the chives. Serve immediately.

------

When you make this risotto, try to use Vialone Nano rice, which is the most delicate of the three common Italian rice varieties used in risotto. Arborio is the most common, but it is the least creamy and can be a bit dry. Carnaroli is creamier but it lacks the pristine delicacy of Vialone Nano. If you can’t find it at your local market, ask the manager or visit Fircrest Market in Sebastopol, which always seems to have it.

Fava Risotto with a Spring Egg and Fava Leaf Salsa Verde

Makes 3 to 4 servings

Fava Leaf Salsa Verde, see recipe (below)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

— Kosher salt

1 ¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

¾ cup dry white wine

2 cups homemade chicken combined with 4 cups water, hot

— Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup shelled, blanched and peeled fava beans

1 cup shredded fava leaves

6 ounces Bellwether Carmody or similar cheese, grated

— Black pepper in a mill

3-4 eggs, preferably pullet eggs, from pastured chickens, in a small saucepan and covered with water

Put the olive oil into a deep pan such as an All Clad saucier, set over medium-low heat and add the shallots. Sauté until limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Increase the heat to medium, add the rice and sauté, stirring all the while, until each grain turns milky white, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and stir until it has nearly vanished.

Begin adding stock, ½ cup at a time, stirring until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the rice. Adjust the heat as necessary so that the stock neither evaporates instantly nor simply sits int the pan. Continue adding ½ cup stock at a time, stirring all the while, until the rice is almost fully tender.

When there is about ½ cup of stock remaining, add the lemon zest, fava beans and leaves and stir well until the leaves are fully wilted.

At the same time, put the saucepan with the eggs over high heat. When the water just comes to a boil, reduce it so that the water simmers and set the timer for 3 minutes.

Add the cheese and several very generous turns of black pepper, stir and pour in the last of the stock. The risotto should be loose, not overly thick.

Working quickly, ladle the risotto into soup plates. Crack open an egg, set it on top of the risotto and add a generous dollop of the salsa verde. Enjoy right away.

-----

Italian-style salsa verde is a fresh sauce used as a condiment with a huge array of dishes, including poached tongue, sliced pork loin, risotto, pasta, polenta and egg dishes. Typically, it is made with Italian parsley, but it is quite delicious with fava leaves and arugula, too. Fava leaves are best in early spring, before the flowers have begun to turn into beans.

Salsa Verde with Fava Leaves

Makes about 1 cup

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon capers

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice

— Handful of young fava leaves, stems removed

— Handful of small arugula leaves

2 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

— Kosher salt, as needed

3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the garlic, lemon zest, capers, mustard and lemon juice into a medium bowl. Stir and set aside.

Stack several fava leaves and use a sharp knife to cut them into very thin crosswise ribbons. Add to the bowl with the garlic and continue until all the leaves have been cut. If using small “wild” arugula, add it to the bowl uncut. If using a larger variety, shred it similarly before combining it with the other ingredients.

Add the scallions, toss, taste and season with salt if it seems a bit flat.

Stir in the olive oil. Use right away or store for a day or two in the refrigerator, though it is best the day it is made.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

