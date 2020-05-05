Seasonal Pantry: Four springtime dishes made with fava leaves and beans

About 20 years ago, fava beans became a thing at our farmers markets. Until then, most of what we knew about fava beans was that the plants fix nitrogen in the soil, making them an excellent winter cover crop. They were typically plowed under before the white and purple flowers began to develop into beans.

Then some prescient farmer harvested them. Soon, nearly all farmers with a diverse harvest offered mounds of them, typically from late April to early June, depending on the weather. A few years ago, a few farmers began offering fava leaves, too, which are ready to eat before the beans form. Put them in salads, we were told, and add them to stir-fry. I like them in soups and a few favorite condiments.

Now things have shifted a bit. Fewer farmers are offering fava beans this year, and several have told me they don’t expect to have any at all. At the same time, the beans have begun appearing in local grocery stores.

Last week, the Green String Farm store had a bounty of them, for just $2 a pound, one of the best deals around. A pound of fresh favas will yield about 4 ounces, or two-thirds cup, of peeled beans.

Young favas are delicious raw, but if you or someone you know is of Mediterranean descent, a warning is in order. Raw favas contain a compound that can cause hemolytic anemia in people who lack a certain enzyme. You can mitigate the problem by briefly blanching the beans in boiling water, 30 seconds for the smallest beans and 90 seconds for larger ones. After blanching them, refresh them in cold water, then remove the outer skin. Some people like this skin but I find its rubbery texture eclipses the delicacy of the inner bean.

Fresh favas are best prepared simply. You can sauté them it a bit of olive oil and enjoy them spooned on top of toasted hearth bread. They are excellent tossed with spaghettini, good olive oil and a bit of grated cheese or spooned over creamy risotto with a spritz of lemon. Combine them with spring garlic, spring onions, sliced artichoke hearts and thinly-sliced radishes for a quick and delicious spring ragout, delightful over pasta, steamed rice, risotto or polenta.

Just don’t wait. Given our warming trend, fresh favas won’t be around for long.

This dish couldn’t be simpler, and it is just the thing to enjoy on a warm evening, sitting outside, watching the sunset and feeling lucky to live where we do.

Grilled Fava Beans

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 to 3 pounds fresh fava beans in their pods

— Olive oil

— Coarse flake salt, such as Maldon’s or Murray River, or kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 lemon, cut into small wedges

For best results, grill the favas over a hot charcoal fire. To do so, wait until the coals are ready and then put the favas in a large bowl. Add a couple of splashes of olive oil and use your hands to turn the favas to fully coat them. Season with salt and spread in a single layer on the grill rack. Grill for about 4 minutes, turn and grill for another 3 to 4 minutes, until the skins are fully blistered but not blackened.