Kitazawa, the oldest seed company in California, is a go-to for Asian vegetable planting

FOR OVER 100 YEARS neatly printed manila packets filled with traditional Asian vegetable seeds for home and commercial gardens have been arriving in mailboxes.

Kitazawa Seed Co. (kitazawaseed.com, 510-595-1188) is the oldest seed company in California. It was originally based in a large warehouse in downtown San Jose where Gijo Kitazawa settled after apprenticing at a seed company in Japan.

San Jose then was a small farming community. The company remained there from 1917 until 2000, when it changed hands.

Kitazawa Seed Co. is now owned by Maya Shiroyama and is based nearby in Oakland.

Initially, Kitazawa Seed Co.’s main customers were Japanese American farmers in Oregon and California who grew Asian vegetables for traditional dishes.

After being held during World War II at an internment camp, the Kitazawas returned to San Jose and found a changed marketplace for their seeds. Japanese American farmers had scattered over the U.S., creating an opportunity for the Kitazawas to ship seeds by mail order across the nation. The range of seeds has since expanded to include traditional favorites from South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and the Middle East.

The Kitazawa catalog describes how each vegetable and herb was traditionally used and how they contribute to traditional cuisines. It also includes growing information detailing what climate, season and conditions are best for each plant.

In the back of each catalog are a range of family recipes from soups to traditional vegetable pickling methods.

Whether you are familiar with Asian vegetables or new to growing or using them, there are many intriguing vegetables to choose from.

Twelve varieties of soybeans that include those used for edamame, tofu, miso or soy sauce are offered. Included are black-seeded varieties that have a sweeter and richer flavor than the green ones.

There are eight varieties of bunching onions, a multi-use and year-round onion used extensively in Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisine. Examples of more uncommon Asian foods are edible burdock and pickling melon as well as kohlrabi, poha berry, sesame and an unusual selection of greens.

Twenty-one varieties of Chinese, Japanese and Thai eggplants are selected for thin and tender skins and sweet flavors.

The array of pac choi and bok choi includes varieties in colors ranging from green to purple and with thin or thick leaves. There are also varieties that grow best in either winter or summer, enough choices to satisfy many growers.

Other intriguing vegetable varieties of the many available are a rainbow of daikon radish, peppery and pungent Chinese broccoli and Komatsuna — also called spinach mustard, a leafy green in the turnip family that is high in calcium and used in soups or salads.

Hard-to-find vegetable varieties used in the Middle East and Asia are also available. Molokeyhia is a highly nutritious green widely used in Egypt, Asia, East and North Africa and the Middle East. It is often used to make a nutritious soup or stew.

A new line of South Korean heirloom vegetable and herb seeds, called Second Generation Seeds, is a collaboration with farmer Kristyn Leach. Plants are grown using natural growing methods.

For those new to gardening or those who want to gift a collection of seeds, there are a number of wonderful selections in the Chef Specialty Garden section. Asian herbs, Asian Salad Garden, Tsukemomo Favorite Pickling Garden, Shabu Shabu Garden, Thai Garden Mix and a Korean Garden mix all contain many engaging varieties.

If you’re looking for more standard varieties of vegetables like green beans, melons and carrots, you also will find them in this seed catalog, along with bulk amounts of some varieties.

The Kitazawa Seed Co. catalog makes very interesting and rewarding reading.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com,