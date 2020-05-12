Pairings: Citrusy rosé shines with shrimp salad

Anaba Wines 2019 Sonoma County Rosé of Grenache ($30), our Wine of the Week, has a pretty tangerine glow in the glass. As you lift the glass toward you, you’ll notice citrus flower aromas mingling with white nectarine, white peach, green plum and a bit of green apple. It splashes onto the palate with a refreshing crispness and, as the finish lingers, bursts of pomegranate.

This rosé is ideal in hot weather. The alcohol is a tad lower than a lot of our regional wines, and that’s a good thing when temperatures are high. It is also an easy match with a broad range of foods, from those that cool us to those that comfort us.

Something as simple as a platter of charcuterie and salumi, Marcona almonds, a cheese or two and some crackers is a great way to enjoy this wine. Add grilled favas, grilled green onions, fresh radishes and homemade hummus, and you have an easy and delicious way to watch the sun sink down behind the western hills.

Spring’s green vegetables, simple egg dishes, pasta with fresh chèvre and spring garlic and a wide array of fish and shellfish flatter this wine and are, in turn, flattered by it.

One perfect match is baby shrimp. A simple shrimp salad, paired here with avocado and a bright radish vinaigrette, makes the wine soar, with the radishes catching pretty little notes and sending them higher.

Oregon Baby Shrimp & Avocado Salad with Radish Vinaigrette

Makes 2 servings

— Radish Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon minced red onion

6 ounces Oregon baby shrimp, drained

— Zest of 1 lemon

— Juice of 1 lemon

— Pinch of red pepper flakes

— Black pepper in a mill

— Kosher salt

1 firm-ripe avocado, halved lengthwise

6 radishes, preferably French Breakfast variety, trimmed

Make the radish vinaigrette and set it aside.

Put the minced onion in a medium bowl, add the shrimp and lemon zest and toss gently. Add half the lemon juice, along with the red pepper flakes, several turns of black pepper and a generous pinch of kosher salt. Toss gently.

Taste and correct for salt and acid, adding the remaining lemon juice for more tartness and more salt for balance. Set aside.

Remove the avocado pit. Carefully cut through both avocado halves diagonally, making 4 or 5 cuts. Use a soup spoon to carefully scoop out the avocado, setting the halves on two individual plates. Press down gently to spread out the avocado a bit.

Working quickly, add 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette to the salad, toss gently and divide between the two plates, spooning it half on and half off the avocado. Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette, garnish with radishes and enjoy right away.

Radish Vinaigrette

Makes about ½ cup

1 small shallot, minced

3 medium radishes, preferably French Breakfast, trimmed and cut into very small dice

— Kosher salt

2 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar or Champagne vinegar

— Squeeze of lemon juice

— Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons snipped fresh chives

4 tablespoons best-quality extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Put the shallot and radishes in a small bowl, season generously with salt, add the vinegar and lemon juice and set aside for 20 minutes.

Add several turns of black pepper and the chives, stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt.

This dressing is best the same day it is made, but it will last, covered and refrigerated, for a second day.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.