How to best prune a maple, plus advice on protecting new trees from sunscald

DANA LOZANO AND GWEN KILCHHERR
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2020, 10:09AM
GINGER WRITES: When is the best time to selectively prune limbs on a maple? I was told the botanical name of my maple is acer palmatum. The tree has put on a tremendous amount of growth since early spring and now it is overly dense and a few limbs are hanging over the roof gutter, which is a concern.

Thank you for botanically identifying your maple. Recommendations for pruning various deciduous trees often direct gardeners to prune in late winter or early spring when new growth will begin to emerge. This is NOT the correct recommendation for maples.

Excessive pruning in late winter or early spring will acerbate a heavy flow of sap, which will continue until new leaves emerge. Tearing of the loose bark and slow healing of the pruning wound can be the result of ill-timed pruning on maples.

DO prune selectively in late summer or early autumn/winter when growth is diminishing. Avoid heavy pruning that compromises the attractiveness of the maple branch structure.

Selective pruning or “heading” means making a branch shorter by pruning it back to a smaller side branch.

Helen E. asks: What harm does sucker growth do to an apple tree?

Vigorous and fast-growing suckers appearing at the base of apple trees will become dominant and gradually weaken the tree. This happens to trees that are grafted to a strong and compatible rootstock.

Carefully pull or cut away the suckers from the base of the main trunk. You probably will have to complete this simple task several times during the growing season.

Joy K. asks: How do I get rid of dog urine burn on my lawn? My own pets don’t seem to be responsible for the problem, and it seems to occur daily. The brown spots are really ugly!

It seems that animals will return to the same area. Perhaps an animal spray deterrent applied frequently for a week or so will discourage the dog’s return. Thoroughly spraying water on the area will dilute the urine. However, if the urine is allowed to remain on the lawn and permanently burn the roots, you probably will need to do spot reseeding.

Joanne asks: I was told by a gardening friend to wrap the trunk of a newly planted crab-apple tree to prevent sunscald damage. What type of tree wrap should I use?

I have experimented using strips of burlap, purchased tree wrap and even corrugated cardboard. All worked. Easier yet is to paint the tree trunk with a solution of white latex paint diluted to 50% with water. The white paint reflects the hot summer rays and does not harm the tree.

New trees fresh from the wholesalers have been grown in tight rows and have not always formed large enough canopies during the growing process to provide shade to the individual tender tree trunks.

Frequently, the recommendation to buyers in retail nurseries is to use tree wrap during the hot summer months until the tree canopy has enlarged proportionately.

Tree wrap solves sunscald, sunburn and subsequent cracking and drying of the bark.

It also eliminates insects attacking open wounds on the tree and causing further damage and distress. It improves the general health and longevity of the tree while it is adjusting to its new environment.

Do remove any tree wrapping that will remain wet over the winter months, because it can encourage fungus to form and hide overwintering insects.

I have noticed trees planted along south and southwest walkways are very prone to reflected heat and sunburn. The trunks usually are darker along deep fissures in the bark, and the entire health of the tree is in decline.

When you’re out walking, take a look at trees planted along streets and sidewalks and see the long-term damage.

Buddy writes: I have always had a fondness for vines but have also been disappointed when they grow out of control and become almost impossible to remove. Can you recommend a well-behaved vine? I have plenty of room in my garden, both sun and shade areas plus a small rock retaining wall toward the rear.

Yes, this is a challenge, but here is a suggestion: hydrangea anomala petiolaris, commonly known as a climbing hydrangea.

This is a well-behaved vine with lovely white flowers.

It even looks great during the winter months. It doesn’t strangle older trees. It is the perfect choice to plant near a low wall and can be trained to cascade over the edges.

Lil asks: I have found some small white fuzzy looking insects on my ornamental crab-apple tree. According to my research, they appear to be mealy bugs. What should I do? I would rather not spray anything toxic but don’t wish to have the tree continue to decline.

Try spot treatments since they will be in a localized area on the tree. Mix 2 tablespoons of horticulture oil or vegetable oil with a drop of dish soap or insecticidal soap in a quart spray bottle filled with 1 quart of water.

Shake well! Spray in the evening and when the temperature is cooler. Spray under the leaves as well as on the infected stems.

The next morning, check to see if there is any toxicity from the solution and spray the entire tree with a forceful spray of water from the hose. Repeat as necessary or up to twice a week.

The soap coats the bug, breaks down any protective layer and suffocates the insect.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com

