Dear Abby: Late wife’s best friend stiff-arms man’s interest

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
May 12, 2020, 6:27AM

Dear Abby: My wife passed away, and I have fallen in love with her best friend. She feels she would be disrespecting my wife’s name if she went out with me. How can I let her know my wife would not object to us dating?

I don’t know how to get her to understand my vows to my wife have been fulfilled with her passing. I will never forget her, and she will always be in my heart. But I feel I have room in my heart for this woman. She is a great person, and at some point I would like to have her as my wife. Advice, please?

— Going Forward in Texas

Dear Going: You have stated your points both succinctly and pragmatically. It’s understandable that you would be drawn to her, considering the close relationship you already had, I assume for many years. If you have told this lady what you have written to me as plainly as you stated it in your letter, and her feelings remain unchanged, it is possible that she is not as attracted to you as you are to her. And, if that’s the case, she should say so in plain English so you can look elsewhere.

