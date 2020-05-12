Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Cook zucchini carbonara, or fritters, to enjoy springtime veggie

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2020, 11:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

There comes a moment, typically in May, when we tumble over a seasonal watershed. Waiting — for little sprouts to turn into young plants, for today’s tiny flowers to give way to tomorrow’s zucchini, peppers and tomatoes — is replaced with abundance. Suddenly, harvest is on.

We’re almost at that point. Last weekend, we saw the first cherries, apricots and peaches at farmers markets. That lodestar of summer’s plenty, zucchini, is upon us, too. Before long, gardeners will shift from “Look! The first one!” to “How did this get so big overnight?”

I was well into adulthood before I would give zucchini the time of day. I thought it was bland, overcooked, slimy and almost tasteless. Thanks, Mom.

Zucchini, cooked properly, is both versatile and delicious. In honor of the start of the season, I have gathered up my favorite zucchini recipes from the “Seasonal Pantry” archives and posted links to them at “Eat This Now,” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com. You’ll find what I consider the best pizza in the world, my favorite sandwich, simple galettes, zucchini salsa and zucchini risotto.

In the meantime, here are three dishes that show off early zucchini beautifully.

_____

When you make this in the spring, with young zucchini, you have a dish with a bit more texture than when you make it with late summer zucchini, as zucchini are smaller right now. You’ll have a greater ratio of firm skin to soft interior.

Zucchini Carbonara

Serves 3 to 4

3 ounces pancetta or bacon, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound long zucchini, trimmed and cut on a mandoline into thin julienne

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

2 eggs from pastured chickens, at room temperature, beaten

4 ounces (1 cup) grated Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Put the pancetta in a small sauté pan set over medium-low heat and cook until almost crisp; add the garlic, cook 1 minute more and remove from heat.

Working quickly, set a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and when it is hot, add the zucchini. Cook, tossing all the while, until the zucchini just loses its raw texture, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and a very generous amount of black pepper. Remove the pan from the heat.

While the zucchini cooks, combine the pancetta and garlic with the beaten eggs and cheese. As soon as you pull the pan of zucchini off the stove, add the mixture to the pan and use 2 forks to lift it gently but thoroughly until it is fully coated.

Quickly divide among soup plates, season each portion with a little salt and pepper, sprinkle with parsley and enjoy right away.

_____

This dish is light, delicate and deeply satisfying. It is also very flexible; you’ll find several variations following the main recipe.

Zucchini, Potatoes and Sausage with Lemon and Creme Fraiche

Makes 3 to 4 sSrvings

¾ pound small new potatoes, washed

— Kosher salt

— Juice of 1 lemon

3 sausages of choice (see Note below)

1 tablespoon butter

3 zucchini, each about 5 to 6 inches long, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

— Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons creme fraiche

8-10 fresh tarragon leaves, chopped, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

— Small lemon wedges

Use a sharp knife to cut the potatoes into ¼-inch thick rounds.

Fill small saucepan half full with water, season with a generous tablespoon of salt, add potatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until potatoes are tender but have not begun to fall apart, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drain potatoes thoroughly and put them into a wide shallow serving bowl; drizzle with lemon juice, cover; keep warm.

While the potatoes cook, prepare the sausages. Put them in a heavy skillet set over medium heat and cook, turning frequently, until they are evenly browned and cooked through. Cooking time will vary based on the type and size of the sausage; a sausage that is thoroughly cooked will feel firm when pressed. Transfer the sausage to the bowl with the potatoes; keep warm.

If the sausages released much fat, pour it off and return the pan to high heat. Add the butter and, when it is melted, add the zucchini. Sauté until the zucchini begin to pick up a bit of color, turn and cook until just tender, about 2 minutes more. Season with salt and several very generous turns of black pepper. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, cut the sausages into ¼-inch thick rounds and return to the bowl. Add the zucchini and the tarragon or parsley and turn everything gently a time or two.

Put the creme fraiche into a small bowl and stir to loosen it. Drizzle it over the stew, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Note: I first made this dish with andouille, which remains my preference. But you can use whatever sausage you prefer or have on hand, though I do not recommend chicken sausages, as their flavor is just not right.

Variations:

After slicing the sausages, fry them until they are a bit crisp on both sides; warm the potatoes, if needed, before serving.

Add about 6 ounces of young spinach leaves to the bowl before adding other ingredients.

Add about 6 ounces of small-leaf arugula to the bowl before adding other ingredients.

When peppers ripen locally, roast, peel, seed and julienne 3 large sweet red peppers and put them in the bowl before adding other ingredients.

Use merguez for the sausage and cilantro instead of tarragon or parsley. Stir ¾ teaspoon hot Spanish paprika and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt into the creme fraiche before drizzling it over the stew.

Instead of potatoes, use 8 ounces of dried orecchiette or a similarly shaped pasta instead of the potatoes. Drizzle the cooked and drained pasta with a little olive oil before adding the lemon juice.

To serve as a soup, use 8 ounces of dried orecchiette instead of the potatoes. Heat 4 cups of homemade chicken stock and when the pasta is cooked, add it to the stock. Add the lemon juice, cooked and sliced sausages, the tarragon and the cooked zucchini. Cover, then let rest 5 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls and serve with grated cheese instead of creme fraiche.

_____

Fritters, to my thinking, are round, but these days you often see images of flat cakes identified not as cakes but as fritters. I mention this because if you think of fritters as flat, these instructions might confuse you. These delicious little morsels are round. Enjoy them in the late afternoon, with a glass of sparkling wine, dry cider or ginger beer alongside.

Zucchini Fritters

Serves 3 to 4

1 pound zucchini, grated on the large blade of a box grater

— Kosher salt

— Peanut oil or mild olive oil for deep frying

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 teaspoons cumin, toasted and crushed

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

— Black pepper in a mill

1 large pastured egg, beaten

— Mint sprigs or Italian parsley sprigs

— Whole milk yogurt

Put the zucchini in a strainer or colander, sprinkle with salt, toss and let sit for 30 minutes.

Use your hands to press or squeeze out the liquid from the zucchini, so it is fairly dry.

Pour about 3 inches of oil into a heavy saucepan or deep fryer, set over a medium burner or flame and heat to 350 degrees.

While the oil heats, put the squeezed zucchini in a bowl and fluff it with a fork. Add the garlic and parsley and toss.

Put the cumin, flour and baking powder in a small bowl, season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper and add to the zucchini mixture. Toss thoroughly, add the egg and toss again quickly, being certain not to overmix.

Use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop to shape the fritters and drop them, one by one, into the hot oil. Allow the oil to return to 350 degrees before adding another fritter. Fry for 1 minute, turn and fry for 1 minute more.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer each fritter to absorbent paper to drain.

Spread the mint or parsley over a platter, set the fritters on top and serve hot, with yogurt alongside for dipping.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine