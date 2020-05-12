Seasonal Pantry: Cook zucchini carbonara, or fritters, to enjoy springtime veggie

There comes a moment, typically in May, when we tumble over a seasonal watershed. Waiting — for little sprouts to turn into young plants, for today’s tiny flowers to give way to tomorrow’s zucchini, peppers and tomatoes — is replaced with abundance. Suddenly, harvest is on.

We’re almost at that point. Last weekend, we saw the first cherries, apricots and peaches at farmers markets. That lodestar of summer’s plenty, zucchini, is upon us, too. Before long, gardeners will shift from “Look! The first one!” to “How did this get so big overnight?”

I was well into adulthood before I would give zucchini the time of day. I thought it was bland, overcooked, slimy and almost tasteless. Thanks, Mom.

Zucchini, cooked properly, is both versatile and delicious. In honor of the start of the season, I have gathered up my favorite zucchini recipes from the “Seasonal Pantry” archives and posted links to them at “Eat This Now,” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com. You’ll find what I consider the best pizza in the world, my favorite sandwich, simple galettes, zucchini salsa and zucchini risotto.

In the meantime, here are three dishes that show off early zucchini beautifully.

When you make this in the spring, with young zucchini, you have a dish with a bit more texture than when you make it with late summer zucchini, as zucchini are smaller right now. You’ll have a greater ratio of firm skin to soft interior.

Zucchini Carbonara

Serves 3 to 4

3 ounces pancetta or bacon, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound long zucchini, trimmed and cut on a mandoline into thin julienne

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

2 eggs from pastured chickens, at room temperature, beaten

4 ounces (1 cup) grated Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Put the pancetta in a small sauté pan set over medium-low heat and cook until almost crisp; add the garlic, cook 1 minute more and remove from heat.

Working quickly, set a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and when it is hot, add the zucchini. Cook, tossing all the while, until the zucchini just loses its raw texture, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and a very generous amount of black pepper. Remove the pan from the heat.

While the zucchini cooks, combine the pancetta and garlic with the beaten eggs and cheese. As soon as you pull the pan of zucchini off the stove, add the mixture to the pan and use 2 forks to lift it gently but thoroughly until it is fully coated.

Quickly divide among soup plates, season each portion with a little salt and pepper, sprinkle with parsley and enjoy right away.

This dish is light, delicate and deeply satisfying. It is also very flexible; you’ll find several variations following the main recipe.

Zucchini, Potatoes and Sausage with Lemon and Creme Fraiche

Makes 3 to 4 sSrvings

¾ pound small new potatoes, washed