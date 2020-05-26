Subscribe

John Ash shares tips, recipes for perfect summer grilling

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2020, 11:23AM
May 26, 2020

Cooking foods outside on a grill over coals is one of my earliest food memories. I lived with my grandparents as a kid, and we caught a lot of trout. My grandmother would simply season them inside and out, slip a slice or two of lemon into the cavity, wrap them in bacon and grill them over hot campfire with a basic grill propped on rocks. Delicious!

Grilling and barbecue are two different techniques, though they have some similarities.

Grilling is quick cooking, generally directly over hot coals, of tender meats and vegetables. Using a ridged grill pan in the kitchen over high heat on the stovetop also falls into this category.

To “barbecue,” a term which is often used interchangeably with grilling, is technically different.

Although everyone uses the term “barbecue” to describe the typical cookout, to barbecue (ask any Southerner) means to cook relatively tough and larger cuts of meat slowly over relatively low heat (250 degrees or so), with lots of smoke to both flavor and tenderize.

The word comes from the Spanish barbacoa, which originally described the apparatus for slowly cooking or drying meats over an open flame.

Probably the first serious book on outdoor cooking was written by James Beard back in 1941.

He noted that “Grilling, broiling, barbequing — whatever you want to call it — is an art, not just a matter of building a pyre and throwing on a piece of meat as a sacrifice to the gods of the stomach!

For while barbecuing is a very old and primitive way of cooking, it is also one of the most appetizing methods of dealing with meat known to man, and it deserves to be done with some semblance of technique, accuracy and care.”

Beard’s barbecuing tips were simple. His secrets: make sure you have an even distribution of heat from coals that were “veiled in a lovely white ash” before you start cooking.

He went on to advise that “A good fire, good coals and patience, rather than speed, should be your watchword.”

Grilling is very much like sautéeing or pan roasting except it has the additional benefit of a smoky flavor that comes from cooking over coals or a live fire (gas grills work, too; see below).

What makes all these techniques so enticing is that each develops a delicious browned crust that is full of flavor.

Often described as “caramelization,” it means the natural sugars (present in all living things) begin to brown when heat is applied.

Since grilling uses the highest heat, even higher than we use when we sauté or pan-roast, it is the best technique for maximizing caramelization or browning.

When we grill, we want to do it quickly, over high heat, which means that it’s best used with foods that are tender and cook quickly.

We are looking to brown or sear the outside for maximum flavor and still have interiors that are moist and juicy.

The gamble is always that we can also quickly overcook and dry out the food in our desire to maximize flavor.

So where do we start?

First . . . the Grill

There are an almost endless variety of grills on the market. Many come to us from different cultures that have long used grilling as a primary technique for preparing food.

Hibachis from Asia, braziers from Africa, spits from Europe, for example.

The primary question is whether to get one with a cover or not. My vote is to get one with a cover. The familiar kettle shape is the one that most often comes to mind. The cover holds heat in so you can cook larger cuts of meat or whole birds and the like, which take longer to cook.

The cover is not there to help control flare-ups (though we sometimes resort to that). You do that by using the two-level heat combination described below. I also suggest you get one that has as as large a grill surface as you can comfortably house and handle. This will give you the best chance to use the direct or indirect heat methods also described below.

Make sure the cover is tight-fitting and look for one that uses thick, stainless-steel rods (at least ¼-inch in diameter) for the grill surface. Thick rods hold the heat better when you place food on them and are less likely to stick. Stainless is also easier to clean.

Clean up is easy. All you need is a stiff wire brush to do the job. These are available at any hardware store. Be sure to brush the grill clean every time when you finish cooking while the coals and grill are still hot. Cooked-on food comes off more easily then. Here’s a good tip: cover the grill with a layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil immediately after you have removed the food and while the fire is still hot. This traps the heat and helps burn off the fat, grease and other gunk, leaving a residue that is easily brushed off. If you are using a gas grill, you can still do the same thing by leaving the grill on for 10 minutes or so after covering.

What fuel to use and how to light it

For a charcoal grill, either briquettes or lump charcoal work fine.

To light your fire, there is no question that either a chimney starter or an electric coil starter are the best choices. Lighter fluid, a petroleum product, may be faster but is clearly unacceptable in terms of what it does to the atmosphere.

To use a chimney, set it in the bottom of your grill on top of the fire grate. Crumple up some newspaper to fill it halfway, and fill the rest of the way with charcoal and light the newspaper. This will start the charcoal burning. When it’s red hot, dump it out and add as much additional charcoal as you are going to need on top. In another 15 minutes or so, you will have it all going. Spread it out so you have two levels of heat as described below.

Cooking strategies

1. Indirect versus direct heat: When using charcoal, it only covers one half of the bottom of the grill, creating both direct and indirect areas.

With a gas grill, turn on one or two burners and leave the other burner off.

This is best for larger pieces of meat such as roasts, legs of lamb, whole chickens or turkeys that will take more than 30 minutes to cook through.

You can use a combination of the two by first searing it directly over the coals to give color and caramelization, then moving the food away from the coals to finish slowly cooking.

The ability to move between the direct and indirect gives you a lot more control.

2. One versus two levels of heat: This is a variation of the above where half the grill has more charcoal than the other half or, with a gas grill, one side is turned on relatively high while the other side is cooler.

For all my grilling no matter what the food, I always use one of these methods to give me the most flexibility and control.

Also, keep a spray bottle full of water next to the grill to calm flareups with a charcoal grill and cool things down if you need to (including the cook!).

Be careful not to put too much charcoal on the grill.

Always start with a clean grill and oil it lightly after it is hot, before you place any food on it.

Remember the hood is your friend! Unless you are cooking something that only takes a minute or two such as shrimp, close the hood. The convection created by the heat rolling around inside the hood will cook your food more evenly and quickly.

If you want to add some smoke, the easiest way is to take chips (you don’t need to soak them first), wrap them up loosely but completely in a heavy-duty foil bag and poke holes in the bag. Place this right on the grill grate, close the hood and when it begins to smoke, add your food. The advantage here is you can remove the foil bag at any time and control the amount of smoke your food takes on.

Finally, let’s debunk a few myths.

Myth No. 1: Get your grill really hot so you can sear the meat first

Instead, use the two-level method with a grill that has a cover (see above) to give you temperature control.

Thicker cuts of meat benefit from the “reverse sear.” Start by cooking on the cooler side to warm the meat and bathe it in some smoke.

Then move it to finish on the hot side to create that flavorful caramelization and color.

Myth No. 2: Searing meat seals in its juices

Meat is mostly water. High heat squeezes out this water and other flavorful juices. Sure, the surface gets crusty and brown, but it has mostly dried out. Try the reverse-sear method instead.

Myth No. 3: Marinades tenderize meat

Marinades are a way of adding flavor, not tenderness. A marinade will not penetrate meat very far even if the meat is left in the marinade for hours, so no “denaturing” (that is tenderizing) can happen.

Myth No. 4: Cook poultry until the juices run clear

You can end up overcooking your meat. In “On Food and Cooking,” Harold McGee notes that the meat and juices in chicken, turkey and even pork are water that is colored pink by the protein myoglobin.

When myoglobin is cooked, its structure changes and the altered molecules no longer appear pink. The question is, at what temperature does myoglobin change?

It turns out there is no fixed temperature, because other factors come into play, especially the acidity (pH) of the meat. Muscle pH differences are a function of genes, pre-slaughter stress conditions and climate.

So the color of the juices can remain pink long after the meat is pasteurized and safe by cooking to 160 to 165 degrees, or they could run clear before the meat is safe.

The bottom line is that color is not a reliable guide in any meat; only temperature is.

_____

This is a recipe from the Emilia-Romagna region of Northern Italy. It celebrates spring with both new green favas and the young sheep’s milk cheeses, which are available at that time and often served together.

Do not use aged grating cheese like pecorino Romano. Cafes all over this region serve this both as an appetizer or as the cheese course following the meat course.

By seasoning the outside of the beans when you grill them, you get delicious stuff sticking to your fingers, which flavors the beans as you eat them!

Grilled Fava Beans

Serves 2 or more

1 pound or more fresh young fava beans, still in their pods

— A couple splashes of good olive oil

— A generous sprinkling of good sea salt

— Optional seasonings: Red pepper flakes, lemon zest and chopped fresh herbs

— Other accompaniments: Grilled lemon slices, breakfast radishes, young Pecorino cheese and salumi of your choice

In a large bowl, toss the fava bean pods with olive oil and salt along with any of the seasonings you like.

Arrange them in a single layer on a grill over medium-high heat. If you are using a grill pan, you may need to cook them in batches.

Grill until blistered on one side for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and grill for a couple of minutes more on the other side.

If you aren’t sure when to pull them off, snake a pod off the grill, open and taste one of the beans.

You want the fava beans to be smooth and creamy when you pop them out of their skins, not undercooked.

Keep in mind that they’ll keep steaming in their pods for a few minutes after they come off the grill, unless you eat them as soon as you can handle the pods without singing your fingers, which is what I usually do.

_____

This recipe is a gift from my grandmother. Use any fresh herbs you have on hand. You can substitute thin, sliced pancetta for the bacon.

This would be a good time to pull out your fish grilling basket if you have one.

Grilled Trout with Herbs and Bacon

Serves 1 or 2 depending on rest of meal

2 teaspoons chopped mint

2 teaspoons chopped sage leaves

1 teaspoon finely-grated lemon zest

1 whole trout, cleaned and boned (10 - 12 ounces)

— Olive oil

— Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 slices thin bacon

— Lemon wedges to serve

Prepare the grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, preheat to medium (350 degrees). If using a charcoal grill, light the char wood or charcoal briquettes. When the briquettes are ready, distribute them evenly under the cooking area. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for about 6 seconds. Have ready a spray water bottle for taming any flames. Lightly coat the grill with oil and place it on the grill to heat.

Meanwhile, combine the mint, sage and lemon zest in a small bowl. Open the trout like a book; lay it flat on a cutting board flesh side up. Brush with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the herb mixture over the inside of the trout. Fold the fish over to close.

Wrap the fish with the bacon and brush lightly with olive oil. Gently place the fish, with the open side away from you, on the hot grill. Close the grill lid and cook for about 8 minutes, until the flesh is opaque.

Carefully slide a large spatula or fish turner underneath the fish to transfer it to a plate.

Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over.

_____

One of the simplest and best ways to cook asparagus is to give it a light coating of olive oil and grill it.

Grilling brings out the sweetness, and I prefer it to steaming or boiling, which seems to bring out more of the “vegetal” notes.

Add some good olives if desired. Lemon-infused olive oil is available in Italian markets and good gourmet stores.

Agrumato brand from Italy and “O” from California both make great citrus-infused oils.

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Olive Oil, Burrata and Prosciutto

Serves 4

1 pound fresh asparagus, tough ends discarded

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

— Flaky sea salt such as Maldon’s

— Freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons or so Italian or California extra virgin olive oil, flavored with lemon or basil

4 ounces fresh burrata cheese

8 very thin slices prosciutto or coppa

2 tablespoons capers, drained, patted dry and fried until crisp in olive oil

— Lemon wedges

— Grated hard-boiled egg (optional)

Brush the asparagus with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

Over hot coals or a gas grill preheated to medium high, grill the asparagus until it takes on a bit of color.

Roll and turn so that it’s marked on all sides but still green and crisp.

Place on a plate and drizzle with lemon olive oil. Cut burrata into wedges and arrange attractively on the asparagus with the prosciutto.

Scatter capers around. Serve lemon wedges on the side and a grating of hardboiled eggs over, if using. Add more salt and pepper if desired.

_____

This is a great picnic or alfresco salad that is also delicious served on crostini and as a topping for almost any grilled or crisply fried fish or meat. How about pasta?

Grilled Sweet and Sour Eggplant Salad

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 medium eggplants (2 pounds), ends removed and sliced about ½-inch thick

1 large white onion (3/4 pound), peeled and thickly sliced in rounds

1/3 cup or so extra virgin olive oil

— Sea salt and freshly-ground pepper

4 large peeled garlic cloves

2½ cups seeded ripe tomatoes cut in ½-inch dice

2½ tablespoons sherry vinegar, or to taste

½ tablespoons sugar, or to taste

2 tablespoons each coarsely-chopped mint and parsley

— Optional garnishes: Caper berries, olives, boquerones

Brush eggplant and onion slices liberally on both sides with 4 tablespoons or so of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Skewer the garlic cloves and brush with olive oil. Grill all until eggplant is nicely browned, onions crisp-tender and garlic nicely browned but not burned. Chop eggplant and onion into ¾-inch or so dice and the garlic into slivers and set aside in a large bowl.

Add the remaining olive oil, tomatoes, vinegar, sugar and herbs and toss gently. Season with salt and pepper and adjust sweet and sour elements to your taste. Cool, cover and allow to sit for a few hours for the flavors to marry. Can be made ahead and stored covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days. Serve with optional garnishes if desired.

_____

Brining adds flavor and also moisture to the meat via the process of osmosis. Don’t put the barbecue sauce on the meat until it’s almost done. Since it has sugar in it, it will burn if you put it on too soon. If pork does start to burn, move to a cooler part of the grill and cover with a metal pie plate or aluminum foil pan to finish cooking.

Cider Brined and Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Barbecue Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the brine:

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup sugar, brown sugar preferred

3 cups apple cider

2 bay leaves, crumbled

4 large garlic cloves, crushed

For the pork:

2 pork tenderloins of approximately the same size (2 pounds or so)

— Olive oil

— Freshly ground black pepper

— Peach barbecue sauce (recipe follows)

For the brine: Stir the brine ingredients together until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Submerge the tenderloins in the brine and let stand for a couple of hours, turning occasionally. Remove tenderloins from the brine, rinse and pat dry.

Brush the meat with olive oil and add a gentle sprinkling of salt and pepper. If using a gas grill, turn the burners to high. Close lid and heat fully for 10 minutes.

Place pork on the grill and grill-roast for 6 minutes or so or until meat is nicely marked. Turn off the grill and turn the meat over, brushing both sides liberally with the barbecue sauce.

Cook for another 6 minutes with the lid closed until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest end registers 145 to 150 degrees. If not, close the lid and let the pork continue to roast in the residual grill heat.

Let meat rest 5 minutes before cutting. Pass remaining barbecue sauce to serve with the meat.

Peach Barbecue Sauce

Makes about 1½ cups

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup finely-chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely-chopped peeled ginger

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

½ cup dry white or rosé wine

1/3 cup peach preserves

2 cups peeled, seeded and chopped ripe peaches

2 tablespoons ketchup

— Big pinch ground cinnamon

¼ cup cider vinegar

½ teaspoon bottled hot sauce of your choice, or to your taste

— Kosher or sea salt to taste

Heat olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and sauté onion, ginger and garlic over moderate heat until just beginning to color. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cook uncovered, adjusting heat so the mixture just simmers for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully puree in a blender and add salt to taste. Can be stored covered and refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

_____

Grilled Fruits with Mint Custard Sauce

Serves 8

For grill sauce

¼ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Fruit for grilling:

2 large firm ripe nectarines or peaches, halved and pits discarded

4 ripe plums, halved and pits discarded

8 figs, halved

1 small fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut in thick slices

— Mint custard sauce (recipe follows)

3 cups mixed fresh berries of your choice

For the grill sauce: In a small saucepan combine the ingredients and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk to combine into a smooth sauce.

For the fruit: Brush or dip fruits in sauce and then quickly grill over medium-hot coals until nicely marked, about 2 minutes total. Remove and slice fruit boldly. Arrange the grilled fruit attractively in shallow soup plates. Spoon custard sauce around and scatter berries over top.

_____

This sauce is also a marvelous base for ice cream. Simply add the cooled sauce to an ice cream freezer and follow manufacturer’s instructions. Remember that there are many varieties of mint available and each will have its own unique flavor.

Mint Custard Sauce

Makes about 3 cups

½ cup sugar

5 egg yolks

2 cups light cream (half and half)

½ cup lightly-packed fresh mint leaves

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until light and sugar is dissolved. In a small saucepan, scald cream with mint leaves. Off heat, beat cream mixture into egg mixture slowly.

Return mixture to saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until sauce just begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Be careful not to cook too long or egg will scramble. Immediately strain, discarding leaves, and refrigerate with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed onto the custard to keep a skin from forming. Can be made 3 days ahead.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of the KSRO “Good Food House,” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com.

