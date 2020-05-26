John Ash shares tips, recipes for perfect summer grilling

Cooking foods outside on a grill over coals is one of my earliest food memories. I lived with my grandparents as a kid, and we caught a lot of trout. My grandmother would simply season them inside and out, slip a slice or two of lemon into the cavity, wrap them in bacon and grill them over hot campfire with a basic grill propped on rocks. Delicious!

Grilling and barbecue are two different techniques, though they have some similarities.

Grilling is quick cooking, generally directly over hot coals, of tender meats and vegetables. Using a ridged grill pan in the kitchen over high heat on the stovetop also falls into this category.

To “barbecue,” a term which is often used interchangeably with grilling, is technically different.

Although everyone uses the term “barbecue” to describe the typical cookout, to barbecue (ask any Southerner) means to cook relatively tough and larger cuts of meat slowly over relatively low heat (250 degrees or so), with lots of smoke to both flavor and tenderize.

The word comes from the Spanish barbacoa, which originally described the apparatus for slowly cooking or drying meats over an open flame.

Probably the first serious book on outdoor cooking was written by James Beard back in 1941.

He noted that “Grilling, broiling, barbequing — whatever you want to call it — is an art, not just a matter of building a pyre and throwing on a piece of meat as a sacrifice to the gods of the stomach!

For while barbecuing is a very old and primitive way of cooking, it is also one of the most appetizing methods of dealing with meat known to man, and it deserves to be done with some semblance of technique, accuracy and care.”

Beard’s barbecuing tips were simple. His secrets: make sure you have an even distribution of heat from coals that were “veiled in a lovely white ash” before you start cooking.

He went on to advise that “A good fire, good coals and patience, rather than speed, should be your watchword.”

Grilling is very much like sautéeing or pan roasting except it has the additional benefit of a smoky flavor that comes from cooking over coals or a live fire (gas grills work, too; see below).

What makes all these techniques so enticing is that each develops a delicious browned crust that is full of flavor.

Often described as “caramelization,” it means the natural sugars (present in all living things) begin to brown when heat is applied.

Since grilling uses the highest heat, even higher than we use when we sauté or pan-roast, it is the best technique for maximizing caramelization or browning.

When we grill, we want to do it quickly, over high heat, which means that it’s best used with foods that are tender and cook quickly.

We are looking to brown or sear the outside for maximum flavor and still have interiors that are moist and juicy.

The gamble is always that we can also quickly overcook and dry out the food in our desire to maximize flavor.

So where do we start?

First . . . the Grill

There are an almost endless variety of grills on the market. Many come to us from different cultures that have long used grilling as a primary technique for preparing food.