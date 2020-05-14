Meet this year's winners of the Youth Service Awards 2020



Here are the winners of this year's Youth Service Awards:

Agriculture/Vocational, sponsored by Community First Credit Union

The winner of this category has a passion for community service and a positive spirit which is apparent through his agriculture volunteerism.

For the past 8 years, this nominee has been an active Sonoma County 4-H participant with leadership and volunteer action taken through his work with; Sonoma County Ag Days, 4-H Chickenque, Easter Baskets for Manna House, Santa Rosa Soup Kitchen, Bayer Park Garden and Animal Education projects just to name a few.

What really came through is that this nominee has a hunger for agriculture and a deep engrained desire to share his knowledge with others. He plans to continue his education in agriculture business and become a teacher.

In recognition of his commitment to community and helping educate others about agriculture, the award goes to Blaine Mills from Elsie Allen High School.

Arts, sponsored by Museum of Sonoma County

It never ceases to amaze me when someone rises from a personal experience to lend a hand to those going through a life challenge.

This nominee founded a non-profit that contributed to teaching community about art, murals, painting, as well as the importance of immigrants in Sonoma County. The theme of the non-profit intends to spread a message of; celebration and acceptance of individuality, humanity and diversity of immigrants in Sonoma County

Some of the work that she and the volunteers completed can be found at; Montgomery High School, Petaluma Library, Warming Trends and the Rivertown Revival.

For her commitment of inspiring others through art and community involvement, the award goes to Rima Makaryan from Montgomery High School

Athletics/Physical Education, sponsored by The YMCA

This nominee’s volunteerism is varied and broad. Through his volunteer efforts he has contributed to improving young people’s athletic skills, teamwork, perseverance, character building, goal setting and confidence. In addition, he designed and provided a community park service bike work station equipped with tools and a bike stand for bicycle enthusiast repairs.

While it’s apparent that this nominee has a love for sports and teaching younger athletes the skills necessary to play basketball and baseball, he also through a community project honored a fellow Eagle Scout’s memory by designing and building a resource for the community’s use.

For his selfless efforts to serve and honors others, the award goes to Sam Norgrove from Healdsburg High School.

Community Action, sponsored by Oliver's Market

This nominee’s motto is, “you can, you will, you must.” His commitment to be role model for other youth and make a difference in his community is reflected in his extensive and varied volunteerism.

This nominee serves as high school senior class president and in 2018 became the youngest board of director’s for Latino Service Providers whose mission is to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. He continues with this organization as a Lead Youth Promoter. He was quoted, “I want to advocate for the underrepresented communities and help others find a voice.”

To celebrate his commitment to helping others and his exceptional service to our community, the award goes to Manuel Tah Pecch from Piner High School

English/Foreign Language Education

This nominee learned that many of the English language learning resources that had helped her were being cut, so she did what any other scholarship winner would do, she stepped up to the plate.