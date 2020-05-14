Subscribe

Meet this year's winners of the Youth Service Awards 2020

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 13, 2020, 6:39PM
Here are the winners of this year's Youth Service Awards:

Agriculture/Vocational, sponsored by Community First Credit Union

The winner of this category has a passion for community service and a positive spirit which is apparent through his agriculture volunteerism.

For the past 8 years, this nominee has been an active Sonoma County 4-H participant with leadership and volunteer action taken through his work with; Sonoma County Ag Days, 4-H Chickenque, Easter Baskets for Manna House, Santa Rosa Soup Kitchen, Bayer Park Garden and Animal Education projects just to name a few.

What really came through is that this nominee has a hunger for agriculture and a deep engrained desire to share his knowledge with others. He plans to continue his education in agriculture business and become a teacher.

In recognition of his commitment to community and helping educate others about agriculture, the award goes to Blaine Mills from Elsie Allen High School.

Arts, sponsored by Museum of Sonoma County

It never ceases to amaze me when someone rises from a personal experience to lend a hand to those going through a life challenge.

This nominee founded a non-profit that contributed to teaching community about art, murals, painting, as well as the importance of immigrants in Sonoma County. The theme of the non-profit intends to spread a message of; celebration and acceptance of individuality, humanity and diversity of immigrants in Sonoma County

Some of the work that she and the volunteers completed can be found at; Montgomery High School, Petaluma Library, Warming Trends and the Rivertown Revival.

For her commitment of inspiring others through art and community involvement, the award goes to Rima Makaryan from Montgomery High School

Athletics/Physical Education, sponsored by The YMCA

This nominee’s volunteerism is varied and broad. Through his volunteer efforts he has contributed to improving young people’s athletic skills, teamwork, perseverance, character building, goal setting and confidence. In addition, he designed and provided a community park service bike work station equipped with tools and a bike stand for bicycle enthusiast repairs.

While it’s apparent that this nominee has a love for sports and teaching younger athletes the skills necessary to play basketball and baseball, he also through a community project honored a fellow Eagle Scout’s memory by designing and building a resource for the community’s use.

For his selfless efforts to serve and honors others, the award goes to Sam Norgrove from Healdsburg High School.

Community Action, sponsored by Oliver's Market

This nominee’s motto is, “you can, you will, you must.” His commitment to be role model for other youth and make a difference in his community is reflected in his extensive and varied volunteerism.

This nominee serves as high school senior class president and in 2018 became the youngest board of director’s for Latino Service Providers whose mission is to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. He continues with this organization as a Lead Youth Promoter. He was quoted, “I want to advocate for the underrepresented communities and help others find a voice.”

To celebrate his commitment to helping others and his exceptional service to our community, the award goes to Manuel Tah Pecch from Piner High School

English/Foreign Language Education

This nominee learned that many of the English language learning resources that had helped her were being cut, so she did what any other scholarship winner would do, she stepped up to the plate.

Working with the Principal of Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma, she created a free tutoring program for minority students, enlisting friends to help. Together, two days a week, they showed up to help 10 students with their homework. They also taught them how to write complex sentences, learn new vocabulary, write a proper essay with a thesis statement and practice spelling and multiplication. The parents of those students all said their children’s schoolwork dramatically improved. Some were able to test out of ELD/ESL classes and their reading levels went up.

In recognition of her determination to be a positive inspiration to others and her desire to educate, the award goes to Jacky Barragan from Sonoma Valley High School.

Environmental Science, sponsored by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space

The judges said, “this nominee is a big picture thinker with a rare ability to identify leverage points within the system to make positive changes that benefit the greatest number of people.”

This nominee takes action. When fellow students were not using refillable water bottles, she surveyed them to identify the problem. Finding the problem, she then took action with the administration to install dedicated cold and hot water refill stations, resulting in reusable water bottles replacing single use plastic bottles on campus.

As a result of her success, she tackled the issue of food waste on the high school campus by starting a school compost operation. She was so excited by the results that she introduced her operation to her previous elementary school in Roseland to start composting!

To support her pursuit of creating a better environment for our future, the award goes to Giselle Hernandez Valencia from Roseland University Prep High School.

Health Science

Authentic and humble, this nominee has committed the last three years to being a volunteer Peer Educator at the Forestville Teen Clinic.

Her volunteer work includes; working in laboratory processing, patient charts, data management, community outreach, public speaking and sex education.

She has always been a shy person, and credits her volunteerism for her growth. Through her work she has grown to understand the importance of community. She quoted, “healthcare is about more than just one’s physical health,” and acknowledged that sexual health, building healthy relationships and safety are all integral parts of a person’s health.

Because of her involvement in many aspects of healthcare, the award goes to Adyson Posner from El Molino High School.

Journalism/Media, sponsored by Sonoma Media Investments

When comparing candidates, this nominee’s service record immediately stood out.

Her work on the Sonoma County Youth Commission is particularly noteworthy, where she tackled important topics like vaping on campus and school policies around sexual assaults and harassment.

As a journalist, she was invited to take part in the nationwide “Since Parkland” project, which documented the lives of students lost to gun violence.

As Chairperson of the Petaluma Youth Commission, she uses her storytelling abilities to raise awareness of important issues and to give a voice to others.

Because of her compassion and dedication to educating others, the award goes to Samantha Woolley from Petaluma High School.

Mathematics/Technical, sponsored by Bank of Marin

This nominee was inspired in middle school to draw a more diverse population into the STEM fields. A born leader, she uses her skills to bring more equity to the STEM community.

She is the president and founder of several impactful programs such as; Girls In STEM, STEMINISM, and the Girls In STEM Summer Camp.

She has a talent for breaking down barriers and making things happen, including securing funding for her program. She has insured the continuity of these programs by developing students to follow in her footsteps and lead the efforts after she graduates.

For her love of math and community engagement, the award goes to Hanna Nabavi from Sonoma Academy High School.

Music, sponsored by Montgomery Village

Since 2015, this nominee has volunteered with the Healdsburg Senior Living Center, Music and Memory Program providing them personalized sessions with music therapy and creating customized music playlists.

She plans to hold a fundraiser to raise money and create awareness about Alzheimer's Disease. She is quoted to say, “to me these seniors are family, almost grandparents, and people I feel like I’ve known for years.”

What’s important to this nominee is helping build a stronger bridge between younger and older generations.

Because of the heartfelt connection she makes with others and her dedication to serve, the award goes to Isabella Brunner from Cardinal Newman School.

