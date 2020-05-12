Subscribe

Station House Cafe in Point Reyes Station closing after 46 years

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2020, 3:01PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Station House Cafe in Point Reyes Station is closing after 46 years in west Marin County and a 300 percent rent increase, according to Eater.

The bar and restaurant, open since 1974, received a Payment Protection Program loan that gave the owners funds to bring back employees to help with current take-out orders but the hefty rent increase was just too much.

The restaurant's owners wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that their landlord hiked the rent from around $8,000 a month to $28,000 a month. An alternative lease was also offered, they added, but it would include “restrictive” conditions and still cost $21,000 a month, according to Eater.

“In our current economic crisis, it is unfathomable,” the owners wrote in the removed post.

The café, known for its brunch and seafood, is continuing take-out orders with a limited menu until May 31.

The owners posted again on Facebook to thank patrons for their well wishes.

“So many of you have shared great memories and kind wishes for our team as we work to wind down our operations at Station House Café at the end of this month,” they wrote. “Thank you very much for your continued support.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine