Coronavirus pandemic piles new pressures on foster children, caretakers

NEW YORK — Jessica Overstreet first entered foster care at age 14, separated from her siblings and knowing very little about what her new life meant aside from what she had seen in the popular musical “Annie.” So for a while, at the beginning, she kept her status a secret.

Her case manager was “a very good person,” she said, but so overwhelmed that Overstreet wishes she'd had more one-on-one time to share how hard it was to be separated from her family.

“We had Zoom, we had Skype and stuff like that. But it wasn’t utilized at all,” Overstreet, now 26 and living on her own in Tampa, Florida, recalled in a video interview.

Foster children have enormous challenges even in the best of times. The coronavirus pandemic threatens them with even greater turmoil, isolating them from adult supervisors and friends and making it harder to move on to new lives — either with biological or adoptive families, or as newly independent adults.

Overstreet fears the new reality brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has made some foster kids’ already difficult situations “100 times worse.”

Celeste Bodner, executive director of FosterClub, a nonprofit organization through which foster youth connect and support each other, says mental health crises are a palpable risk, given “the stress this crisis is causing, layered on top of the preexisting trauma."

Because of the pandemic, the teachers, coaches and other adults whose watchful eyes once proved a helpful barometer of foster children’s well-being are now kept at a distance.

Jeff Sprinkle, a longtime court-appointed foster child advocate in Georgia, estimates that under normal circumstances, 17 adults are engaged to some extent in the lives of each of the foster children he helps. That has shrunk drastically, he said.

“It’s hard on the children,” said Sprinkle, 66. “But it’s also hard on the foster parents, because they end up filling the shoes of the 17 people who were investing in the children’s lives previously.”

Bodner's group is hosting online meetings to help foster children stay connected at a time when they’ve lost the typical communication channels that school and outside socializing provide.

But children in foster care may have less access to technology than their peers, she said, particularly those in group care facilities where use of digital devices can be limited.

Group facilities pose other challenges, such as maintaining social distancing and taking other measures that health officials have recommended to prevent the coronavirus’s spread, noted Jennifer Pokempner, senior attorney at the Philadelphia-based Juvenile Law Center.

Advocates for foster children have long urged a decreased reliance on such institutions, which housed about 10% of the 437,283 children in the U.S. foster care system as of Sept. 30, 2018, according to an annual report by the Department of Health and Human Services.

But for some, group homes are the only stable environment available. Foster children stay in group facilities or individual foster homes while they await long-term placement — either through adoption or a return to their biological families — or come of age and move out on their own.

The stress of transitioning from foster care to legal adulthood — never an easy task — has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated local economies and further complicated the process of finding a new home and job.

“You're expected to turn 18 and do all this stuff, and it’s just hard,” said Overstreet, who is using her own experience to help current and former foster youth through the Florida Youth Shine advocacy group.