Dear Abby: Pronoun use when referring to nonbinary person

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
May 19, 2020, 6:17AM

Dear Abby: I understand that nonbinary folks prefer the pronoun “they” instead of “she” or “he.” It’s going to take some getting used to, but that’s OK. My question is, when using “they” but referring to one person, do you use a singular or plural verb? Singular sounds weird, but plural is confusing.

— The Grammar Nerd

Dear Grammar: I agree that the usage will take some people a while to get used to, but language is constantly changing. Use the plural form of the verb when speaking about a nonbinary or gender-fluid person who prefers “they.” Example: “They are a new member of our company.” Or, “I love singer Sam Smith. They have won four Grammy Awards.”

