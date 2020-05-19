Wine of the Week: Siduri, 2018 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Argyle, 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, 14%, $27. ★★★★: A refreshing pinot with bright notes of citrus and cranberry. A hint of cinnamon and orange zest in the mix. Balanced. Pretty. Orsi Family, 2015 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Nebbiolo, 13.8%, $36. ★★★★: A racy Italian red, this nebbiolo has notes of cherry, raspberry and tobacco. It’s buoyant with crisp acidity and it has firm tannins. It’s striking. Blue Farm, 2017 Anne Katherina Vineyard, Sonoma Valley Pinot Noir, 14.8%, $65. ★★★★½: A pretty pinot noir weighted to red fruit –– raspberry, cherry and currant. It has layered flavors with notes of herbs and pepper. Impeccable balance. Well crafted. MacRostie, 2017 Thale’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, 14.4%, $58. ★★★★: An earthy pinot with depth of flavor. Notes of blueberry, toast and a hint of mushroom. Full-bodied and balanced. Lovely.

TOP PICK Siduri 2018 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, , 14.5% alcohol, $40. ★★★★½ What makes this a standout is its generous, high-toned fruit coupled with its crisp acidity. It has flavors of cherry, cracked black pepper and a hint of cranberry. It finishes crisp with a note of wild strawberry. Bright and balanced, it can stand up to the flavors in a juicy burger –– the perfect wine for those grilling on Memorial Day.

This year you won’t see a crowd around the Weber at your Memorial Day cookout. A few friends likely will be scattered on the back patio or Zoomed in. We’re still finding our way around etiquette in a pandemic.

“I’m definitely going to be grilling burgers,” said Matt Revelette, winemaker of Santa Rosa’s Siduri Wines.

“But I’ll probably FaceTime happy hour with friends.”

The winemaker at the grill is behind our wine-of-the-week winner — the Siduri 2018 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir at $40. What makes this a standout is its generous, high-toned fruit coupled with its crisp acidity.

It has flavors of cherry, blackberry, cracked black pepper and a hint of cranberry. It finishes crisp with a lingering note of wild strawberry. Bright and balanced, it can stand up to the protein in a juicy burger. It’s the perfect wine for those grilling on Memorial Day.

Other tasty wines to uncork at your cookout include: Argyle 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, $27; Orsi Family 2015 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Nebbiolo, $36; Blue Farm 2017 Anne Katherina Vineyard, Sonoma Valley Pinot Noir, $65 and MacRostie 2017 Thale’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, $58.

“There’s a real vibrancy in the fruit of the (Siduri) 2018 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir,” Revelette said.

“It has snappy acidity, and it’s a good match for either the earthiness of a portobello or the protein of meat.”

The winemaker said continuing to produce wines of this caliber is the goal, despite these unsettling times.

The upside, he explained, are the operational lessons learned from the wine industry in the southern hemisphere, which was in the midst of harvest during the onset of the pandemic.

“No one learns in school how to make wine during a pandemic, so it’s daunting,” Revelette said.

Looking ahead, the winemaker wonders what harvest will look like this year.

“With international travel being potentially restricted, we may not have the diversity of interns from other countries,” Revelette said. “There’s also a social aspect to harvest with gatherings like barbecues with the crew. I’m not sure how that will be substituted.”

Revelette, 33, studied philosophy at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, graduating in 2008. He later earned a master’s degree from Fresno State in viticulture and enology in 2014.

While working on his undergraduate degree, Revelette spent breaks working on a vineyard. It piqued his interest in wine and so he decided to head west to California and make some.

“When you’re a philosophy major during a recession, you takes some chances,” he joked.

Revelette was named winemaker at Siduri last year. Before that he was assistant winemaker at Sojourn Cellars in Sonoma, and his credits also include Kosta Browne Winery in Sebastopol and Williams Selyem Winery in Healdsburg.

Despite the challenges and complications of the pandemic, Revelette said Siduri’s high standards won’t waver.

“Wines are like time capsules,” he explained.

“You look at the year on a bottle and think of the events of that year, positively or negatively. I’m stubbornly determined to remember 2020 for the right reasons. I’m still very optimistic we’ll have a great vintage.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.