A la carte: Sonoma County chefs offer virtual cooking classes

HEALDSBURG

Healdsburg Farmers’ Market to open in Plaza

The Tuesday-on-the-Plaza Farmers’ Market will open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and continue through Sept. 29.

Like the Saturday market, the Tuesday market features a mix of fresh fruits, flowers and veggies grown by local farmers plus fresh seafood, baked goods, chocolate, spices, oil, vinegar and prepared foods.

The exact location of the market has not yet been determined, but it will be adjacent to the Plaza. Shoppers and vendors will be required to wear face coverings, and one customer will be served at a time, with others lining up 6 feet apart. There will be no sampling. Vendors will ask customers to point to what they want and then bag it for them.

For more information: healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

SONOMA

LaSalette, Tasca Tasca open for takeout orders

Chef Manuel Azevedo has opened his two Sonoma restaurants, LaSalette and Tasca Tasca, for online ordering and pickup.

LaSalette takeout is available 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with pickup on the patio. The restaurant is also offering wine, beer and sangria to go plus Portuguese staples from the Mercado such as spices, corn flour, linguica and bacalhau.

LaSalette’s takeout menu includes the ever-popular starters of LaSalette rolls and Caldo Verde, Cod Cakes and Sardines. Entrees include Portuguese Pot Roast (Alcatra) and a Feijoada Completa. Desserts are also available.

To order: lasaletterestaurant.com/takeout-menu. 452 1st St. East, Suite H.

Tasca Tasca has a large array of small plates to go, including cheeses, Quick Fried Green Beans with Almonds, Potatoes “Ao Murro” with Truffle Butter, Fried Piri-Piri Potatoes with Saffron Aioli, Pork Sliders, Smoked Duck Breast and an array of traditional desserts.

For a meal, three or four items per person are recommended. To order: tascatasca.com. 122 West Napa St.

KENWOOD

Tips Roadside offers takeout menu of favorites

Tips Roadside is cooking a lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a dinner menu available after 5 p.m. for takeout or delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The menus include all kinds of small plates, house favorites, sandwiches, garden salads and sides, plus a kids menu and desserts. There are also cocktails, beer and wine to go.

To order, go to tipsroadside.com and choose pickup or delivery. 8445 Sonoma Highway.

NAPA

Meritage Resort to host virtual keto cooking class

Chef Vincent Lesage of the Meritage Resort and Spa will lead a class on a keto brunch paired with wine at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, via the resort and spa’s Facebook Live.

The three-course meal includes a Napa Valley market vegetable crudité and cheese dip, Dry Rub BBQ ribs, Napa Cabbage Coleslaw with avocado dressing, a Keto Cioppino featuring zoodle pasta and an Instapot Short Ribs Taco.

The courses will be paired with Trinitas Cellars wines. To see the shopping list, recipe cards and a link to purchase the wines, go to meritagecollection.com

HEALDSBURG

Chef Palmer hosting virtual Weekend Chef Matches

Chef Charlie Palmer of Dry Creek Kitchen is holding Weekend Chef Matches with guest chefs at 1 p.m. Sundays on Instagram Live at @chefcharliepalmer.

Guests watch Palmer take on a culinary challenge against another chef, then vote for the winning dish and get a chance to win a cookbook.

This Sunday, May 24, Palmer will compete against Chris Cosentino of Acacia House in St. Helena. To get the challenge recipes, go to charliepalmer.com/recipes

SONOMA

Three Sticks Wines holds new chef series

Three Sticks Wines has launched a new series of webinars featuring conversations between some of California’s renowned chefs and Three Sticks proprietors.

The series will continue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21 with Chef Dustin Valette of Valette Healdsburg in conversation with Three Sticks Director of Winemaking Bob Cabral.

The participants engage in a 20-30 minute conversation on Zoom, discussing cuisine while enjoying Three Sticks wines. Part of the proceeds from the sale of Three Sticks wines is being donated to Sonoma Family Meal, a nonprofit feeding the food insecure while employing restaurant workers.

Go to threestickswines.com to register.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.