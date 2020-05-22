How to get rid of fruit flies

SONOMA VALLEY

Drop the crop

The pesky olive fruit fly is on the rampage in the Sonoma Valley. Sonoma Mission Gardens is recommending that unless you plan to really baby your fruit, get rid of the blossoms.

No blossoms means no fruit and no fruit flies.

The Sonoma nursery said Florel Fruit Inhibitor can be easily sprayed on to abort unwanted fruit. Apply it when the trees are in bloom, spraying two to three times during the bloom.

You could also try blasting the blossoms of the tree with a strong stream of water. Use a strong patio sweep-style nozzle and fire away.

SANTA ROSA

Willowside nursery still in business

There is still a chance to snag some bargains from the Willowside School Nursery, which is selling a multitude of plants and trees.

Orders can be made over the phone and picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 29 and 30. You can also order red worms for worm bins for a $10 donation.

For access to a plant list and to make an appointment for pickup, you can email mfiddler@ogusd.org. The student-supported nursery is at Willowside School, located on the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

