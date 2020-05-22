Subscribe

How to get rid of fruit flies

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2020, 1:29PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SONOMA VALLEY

Drop the crop

The pesky olive fruit fly is on the rampage in the Sonoma Valley. Sonoma Mission Gardens is recommending that unless you plan to really baby your fruit, get rid of the blossoms.

No blossoms means no fruit and no fruit flies.

The Sonoma nursery said Florel Fruit Inhibitor can be easily sprayed on to abort unwanted fruit. Apply it when the trees are in bloom, spraying two to three times during the bloom.

You could also try blasting the blossoms of the tree with a strong stream of water. Use a strong patio sweep-style nozzle and fire away.

SANTA ROSA

Willowside nursery still in business

There is still a chance to snag some bargains from the Willowside School Nursery, which is selling a multitude of plants and trees.

Orders can be made over the phone and picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 29 and 30. You can also order red worms for worm bins for a $10 donation.

For access to a plant list and to make an appointment for pickup, you can email mfiddler@ogusd.org. The student-supported nursery is at Willowside School, located on the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

Home and Garden news may be sent to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Items must be received at least two weeks in advance.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine