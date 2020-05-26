Wine of the Week: Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, 13%, $13. ★★★★★½: A classic New Zealand style with racy aromas and flavors. Notes of lemongrass, grapefruit and mineral. It has crisp acidity with a tart finish. Refreshing.

Spottswoode 2019 Napa County/Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $42. ★★★★: A tasty sauvignon blanc with a range of flavors –– grapefruit, lemongrass and white peach. This wine has intensity, buoyed by crisp acidity. Impressive.

Ehlers 2019 St. Helena, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.2%, $32. ★★★★: Nice and dry, this sauvignon blanc has tasty notes of pineapple, guava and lemon zest. Pitch perfect balance with a citrusy finish. Extremely well crafted.

St. Supery 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $22. ★★★★: A lovely sauvignon blanc with enticing aromas and flavors –– grapefruit and guava –– coupled with crisp acid. This wine also has great structure. It’s striking.

The latest findings in neuroscience suggest that people have the capacity to distinguish at least a trillion different scents.

And it’s this vast repertoire that winemakers rely on to craft their blends. Without a sense of smell, many would agree they’re working blindly.

When some people who contracted COVID-19 temporarily lost their sense of smell, winemakers collectively shuddered.

“It would be devastating,” explained Tim Bell, winemaker at Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Vineyard. “It was the most unsettling concern for me as a winemaker initially.

“I wasn’t so worried about surviving the virus but just hoping my ability to be a winemaker would survive.”

Bell, the man who savors aromas for a living, is behind our wine of the week winner — the Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc at $20.

This sauvignon blanc takes you by surprise with its exotic layers of aromas and flavors. It ranges from grassy to tropical. Woven into the layers are notes of grapefruit and white peach.

But it’s the unexpected streak of passionfruit on the palate that makes the wine so intriguing. It’s spot on.

Other tasty wines to consider include: St. Supery 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $22, and Ehlers 2019 St. Helena, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $32. Also, Spottswoode 2019 Napa County/Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $42, and Kim Crawford, 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, $13.

As for the Dry Creek Vineyard bottling, Bell said it’s a sauvignon blanc with a big bouquet.

“We want a wine that is very fragrant, that is very striking before you take the first sip,” he said.

“Aromas and flavors we’re aiming for are honeysuckle and jasmine, white peach, tangerine, passion fruit and lemongrass.

Making wine during a pandemic is no easy feat, but it does come with the perk of epiphanies.

“Early on I was experiencing some anxiety about the safety of my staff, myself and the world in general, so I made myself go outside occasionally and just walk up and down one of the rows of sauvignon blanc or zinfandel surrounding the winery,” Bell said.

“The vineyards aren’t taking a year off of producing fruit just because human beings are sheltering in place. I could see clearly that another harvest was coming, and this year I will be making wine again.”

The upside of being a winemaker in a pandemic is taking comfort knowing your wine isn’t contagious.

“Because of its pH and alcohol content, no harmful micro-organisms have ever been found to survive in wine,” Bell said.

“I don’t have to worry about transmitting this virus to the person who is just looking for some joy and pleasure when they open a bottle of our wine.”

Bell, 55, joined Dry Creek Vineyard in 2011. He graduated from UC Davis in 1994 with a degree in fermentation science.

“Our winery founder, David Stare, was the first to plant sauvignon blanc in Dry Creek Valley,” Bell said.

“It didn’t have much promise commercially then, but it has turned out to be our most popular grape variety and in my mind, is the signature white grape variety for the southern Dry Creek Valley.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.