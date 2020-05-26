Seasonal Pantry: Nostalgic recipes from the 1960s can bring comfort in 2020

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that there is a lot of interest in and talk about comfort foods these days. Some of us complain we are gaining weight under stay-at-home orders, as we tuck into a pint of ice cream for breakfast.

Others are spending the days cooking dishes from years ago that we’ve been too busy to prepare until recently — things like slowly-braised meats, homemade lasagne and bread. I have heard more talk about sourdough starters and bread baking in the last three months than in the rest of my life put together. I’ve been given three starters, but I have yet to make any bread.

I have my versions of both of these paths. I do not have a weakness for ice cream, but I’ve developed a habit of having a simple, Danish-style pastry most mornings, something I have never done in my life. I’m also cooking a lot, but not so much the foods that take a long time. Rather, I’m revisiting recipes that I tend not to make after I have written about them here or included them in a book.

My take on this time, when it comes to food, is enjoy yourself. Make local and seasonal foods as much of your daily diet as possible but don’t overthink things. If you want ice cream for breakfast, have ice cream for breakfast, but make it good ice cream, organic and local or regional. If you want chocolate for lunch, you won’t get any argument from me.

And if you have believed the myth that “if it tastes good, it is bad for you,” now is a great time to let it go. We would not eat if things did not taste good.

My advice: Eat real food that hasn’t been processed and has been grown or raised as close to you as possible. We’ve all got a leg up on this, as there may be no better place in the United States than Sonoma County to do this with ease and year-round deliciousness.

The urge to eat is about satisfying desire and quelling hunger. We must eat to live, and we wouldn’t have survived as a species if we had to force ourselves to simply consume nutrients because we must.

The pleasure derived from eating is one we share not just with each other but with almost all species on earth. Nature is pretty awesome that way, don’t you think?

Here is what I’ve been cooking the last week or so.

_____

This dish, which has evolved over my decades of making it, is from “The White House Chef Cookbook” (Doubleday, 1967) by René Verdon. The book was one of the first cookbooks I ever bought, and I remember having to save up for it.

As I cooked my way through much of it, I imagined what it would have been like to cook for the Kennedys, as it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who hired Verdon.

Verdon brought the elegance and refinement of French haute cuisine to the White House right around the same time Julia Child was bringing French cooking to the American public on her first PBS cooking shows.

These tangy kabobs have become comfort food for me, as every bite of them brings back those years when America was so different than it is now.