Seasonal Pantry: Nostalgic recipes from the 1960s can bring comfort in 2020

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2020, 11:47AM
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that there is a lot of interest in and talk about comfort foods these days. Some of us complain we are gaining weight under stay-at-home orders, as we tuck into a pint of ice cream for breakfast.

Others are spending the days cooking dishes from years ago that we’ve been too busy to prepare until recently — things like slowly-braised meats, homemade lasagne and bread. I have heard more talk about sourdough starters and bread baking in the last three months than in the rest of my life put together. I’ve been given three starters, but I have yet to make any bread.

I have my versions of both of these paths. I do not have a weakness for ice cream, but I’ve developed a habit of having a simple, Danish-style pastry most mornings, something I have never done in my life. I’m also cooking a lot, but not so much the foods that take a long time. Rather, I’m revisiting recipes that I tend not to make after I have written about them here or included them in a book.

My take on this time, when it comes to food, is enjoy yourself. Make local and seasonal foods as much of your daily diet as possible but don’t overthink things. If you want ice cream for breakfast, have ice cream for breakfast, but make it good ice cream, organic and local or regional. If you want chocolate for lunch, you won’t get any argument from me.

And if you have believed the myth that “if it tastes good, it is bad for you,” now is a great time to let it go. We would not eat if things did not taste good.

My advice: Eat real food that hasn’t been processed and has been grown or raised as close to you as possible. We’ve all got a leg up on this, as there may be no better place in the United States than Sonoma County to do this with ease and year-round deliciousness.

The urge to eat is about satisfying desire and quelling hunger. We must eat to live, and we wouldn’t have survived as a species if we had to force ourselves to simply consume nutrients because we must.

The pleasure derived from eating is one we share not just with each other but with almost all species on earth. Nature is pretty awesome that way, don’t you think?

Here is what I’ve been cooking the last week or so.

_____

This dish, which has evolved over my decades of making it, is from “The White House Chef Cookbook” (Doubleday, 1967) by René Verdon. The book was one of the first cookbooks I ever bought, and I remember having to save up for it.

As I cooked my way through much of it, I imagined what it would have been like to cook for the Kennedys, as it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who hired Verdon.

Verdon brought the elegance and refinement of French haute cuisine to the White House right around the same time Julia Child was bringing French cooking to the American public on her first PBS cooking shows.

These tangy kabobs have become comfort food for me, as every bite of them brings back those years when America was so different than it is now.

Lamb Kabobs

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

­­­— Lemon-Rosemary Marinade (recipe follows)

2 pounds lamb, cut into 1 ½-inch cubes

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

18 pearl onions, trimmed, blanched and peeled

18 small crimini mushrooms, brushed

— Wooden skewers

— Rosemary sprigs, for garnish

— Plain whole milk yogurt, such as Straus or Bellwether Farms

First, make the marinade several hours or the day before making the dish.

Put the lamb on a clean work surface and season all over with salt and pepper.

Set a rectangular glass baking dish, such as a Pyrex pan, near your work surface and set the onions and mushrooms nearby.

Thread the lamb, onions and mushrooms on the wooden skewers. You’ll have more lamb, so make a few skewers with just lamb. Set the skewers in the glass dish and spoon about half the marinade over them. Turn the skewers over a few times to coat things evenly, cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and as long as overnight. Refrigerate the remaining marinade.

Remove from the refrigerator about 30 to 45 minutes before cooking. Use the 30 minutes to prepare any side dishes.

To finish, heat an outdoor or stovetop grill or prepare a charcoal fire.

When the grill is hot or the coals are ready, set the skewers in a single layer and cook for 5 minutes. Use tongs to turn each skewer and cook for 5 minutes more or a bit longer for medium-rare.

When the skewers are almost ready to take off the heat, brush them with some of the remaining marinade and transfer to a platter. Brush more marinade over them, garnish with rosemary sprigs and enjoy right away with yogurt alongside.

Lemon-Rosemary Marinade

Makes about 1¼ cups

6 fresh garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary needles, minced

1 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, minced

— Kosher salt

1/2 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, from 3 or 4 lemons

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

— Black pepper in a mill

Put the garlic, rosemary, thyme and a very generous pinch of salt into a suribachi or large mortar. Use a wooden pestle to grind and pound the ingredients into a paste. Stir in the lemon juice, taste, correct for salt and add several generous turns of black pepper. Add the olive oil and whisk together well.

If you prefer, you can put all the ingredients into a blender or food processor, pulse several times, scrape down the sides and pulse a few more times. Taste and correct for salt and acid.

Pour into a glass jar until ready to use. This marinade is best the day it is made, but it will last for a day or two longer, refrigerated.

_____

This makes a very good bed for the lamb kabobs. As you prepare the herbs for this dish, be sure they are very dry before you add them to the dish. If they need to be washed — and if you are picking them from your own garden, they may not need it — shake the excess water off them and then wrap them in a dry tea towel, which should absorb the rest of the water. Their fragrances are part of the pleasure the herbs offer. But those scents will be compromised if the herbs are wet.

Rice with Chickpeas, Lemon and a Handful of Herbs

Makes 4 to 8 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil

1 small yellow onion, cut into small dice

4-5 fresh garlic cloves

1½ cups basmati or jasmine rice

— Kosher salt

3 cups water, hot

1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

— Zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup fresh spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon summer savory leaves, optional

8-10 fresh basil leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

3-4 tarragon leaves, minced

8-10 rosemary needles, minced

— Juice of 1 lemon

— Black pepper in a mill

Put the oil into a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the onion, sauté until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes, add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Add the rice, stir and season with salt.

Add the stock or water, bring to a boil, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat without uncovering and let sit for 10 minutes.

Uncover the rice, use a fork to fluff it, add the chickpeas and toss together. Cover and let sit 5 minutes to warm the chickpeas through.

Uncover and add the lemon zest, herbs and lemon juice. Add several turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Serve neat or as a bed for grilled shrimp, grilled mushrooms or lamb kabobs.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of “A Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

