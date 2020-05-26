Subscribe

Dear Abby: Fiancee is angry partner didn’t buy her dinner

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
May 26, 2020, 6:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dear Abby: I found $17 in the pocket of an old coat (great feeling — it felt like free money!) and used it to buy myself some fast food. My fiancee is upset (which I think is uncalled for) that I didn’t get her anything. That restaurant is expensive, and it’s hard to buy two meals for that price. Plus, it was my money.

I think I should be allowed to spend money I find, especially since it was in my coat. Unfortunately, she didn’t get any dinner that night. It has been a week now, and she’s still upset with me about it. I never get anything for myself, and I feel I deserved a treat.

When I told her that night if she wanted dinner she should have looked for her own $17 in a coat, she threw my Xbox controller at me. It missed. It hit the wall and broke. Now I have to search through all my pockets because those controllers cost a lot more than $17.

— Quarantined in Indiana

Dear Quarantined: And your question is? This is how you treat your fiancee? The least you could have done was get her a side of fries to eat with whatever was in the fridge as a main course. If you and this girl are still together, it’s time for some serious apologies. On the plus side, now that the Xbox is history, you will have more time to work on your relationship.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine