Dear Abby: Man’s serious health issues dominate marriage

Dear Abby: I married my husband 40 years ago. A few years later, he was diagnosed with diabetes. He refused to take care of himself and ended up with double leg amputations

13 years ago. He had prosthetics but wouldn’t use them. I stood by him and was his advocate, but he blamed me!

He has major health issues now, but I’m not too concerned. According to him, it’s “none of my business.”

I have had enough of trying to help a man who doesn’t want help. This is a loveless marriage and has been for years. He’s also addicted to computer porn. He stays at a computer for hours. He broke his computer recently, and I have refused to allow him on mine, so he is angry at me for that too.

For most of our marriage I have worked outside the home. I still do. I would rather be out of the house than here with a husband who doesn’t care if I’m around or not. Please advise me what I can do.

— Reached the Limit

Dear Reached: What you can do depends upon what you WANT to do. There must be a reason why you have remained in this loveless marriage as long as you have.

Since you asked, I do have a word of advice. Help your husband to get another computer. If you do, it may lessen some of the hostility that is ruling your household. He will be occupied, and you can do whatever you need to do to keep yourself sane.

Dear Abby: My husband and I are dealing with a terminal health condition, and many folks have offered to help, particularly in the area of providing meals, which we really appreciate. Recently, a family from our church brought us over a meal, all homemade. We enjoyed the entree, but quickly lost our appetites after opening the dessert to find a hair of unknown origin in it. We were unable to enjoy the rest of the food.

My dilemma is how to handle this with the family. They have already reached out asking when they can bring us another meal. I think I can consume another one from them.

For what it’s worth, we have someone who comes in weekly who prepares meals for us (whom we pay). How can I tactfully decline this family’s kind offers?

— Grossed Out in the West

Dear Grossed Out: Thank them for offering to send you more food, and tell them you no longer need food because you have hired someone who comes in and cooks for you.