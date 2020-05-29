Santa Rosa cohousing community makes over their landscape together

The Yulupa Cohousing in Santa Rosa has a striking Southwest modern architecture of curves, corners and varying elevations in cool, earthen tones. Standing in stark contrast to the 1970s and 1980s apartments and other development lining Yulupa, it never fails to catch the eye of motorists driving past. But when it came to the landscaping, the community’s curb appeal was not so appealing.

In the years since it was built in 2005, the development’s exterior plantings had suffered, with an invasion of Bermuda grass and other ailing or unsightly grasses, trees and shrubs. The spray irrigation was not efficiently targeting everything that needed water.

About three years ago, residents, as is their way in cohousing, banded together to rip out everything that wasn’t working and replace it with plants that are beautiful, require little water and maintenance and attract pollinators, more in keeping with the community’s mission of sustainable living. The move also is befitting the exuberant plantscape hiding beyond the entryway.

The 1.7 acres of grounds are filled with planting areas with character that are cared for with love by residents. No landscape strip, however narrow or small, is neglected.

Although the courtyard is visible only to residents, garden enthusiasts can visit it online as part of this year’s Eco-Friendly Garden Tour. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tour, like other spring home and garden tours, appeared doomed until organizers decided to make it a virtual event.

The “Cohousing Garden Sanctuary” is one of 28 gardens and landscapes in Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma and Marin County featured on the “tour.”

People can visit the gardens at savingwaterparternship.org. The tour page includes links to each garden, with descriptions, plant lists and in many cases, short videos. The variety is great, together hitting many notes when it comes to sustainability. There is an urban homestead, a bee-friendly garden, a water-wise terraced garden and a garden filled with lantana and succulents. But perhaps none is as unique as Yulupa Cohousing, which stands out not so much for its plantings as for its communal approach to using and caring for a shared space.

There are lessons others can learn from in the transformation of the exterior landscaping. It all started with a quick exchange between friends.

Linda Proulz was out front walking her dog when a friend, Becky Montgomery, drove by, saw her and pulled over for a quick chat. Montgomery mentioned that the outside landscaping was looking a little sad. She went home and talked about it with her husband, a landscape architect, who offered to come up with a better design plan for free.

“It looked like it needed a little help,” said Bill Montgomery, who served for many years as the deputy director of Santa Rosa’s recreation and parks department.

He came up with a concept plan incorporating California native plants, drought-tolerant plants and plants that attract beneficial insects. He also sited plants so the hot easterly sun wouldn’t beat down on windows.

Yulupa Cohousing has 58 residents in its 29 units, including seven kids under 18 and four college-age youth. Tasks are done communally, with a group of about seven residents serving on the Gardenscape Committee. Montgomery’s plan was taken to the whole community however, for approval.