Domenica Catelli shares healthy snacks for summer

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2020, 11:11AM
Snacking between meals has gotten a little crazy lately, with many of us dealing with our anxiety by seeking out comfort foods from childhood.

“A few weeks into COVID, my guilty pleasure were those spicy Fritos,” said Domenica Catelli, healthy cookbook author and restaurant owner of Catelli’s in Geyserville. “Oh yeah. I need those now.”

Apparently she wasn’t alone in her predilection for crunchy, salty food. In April, major news outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post reported a significant uptick in sales of nostalgic noshes such as Goldfish Crackers, Slim Jim Jerky, Cheetos and Doritos.

The pandemic seems to be whetting our appetite for small pleasures, especially since we’re stressed out more, working out less and toiling on our home pasture, where we can easily graze between the pantry and the laptop.

But with the kids underfoot this summer, it’s time to hit the reset button and dial back on the sugar and additives while cranking up the protein and healthy fats.

“People are going to be home with their kids like they’ve never been before,” Catelli said. “You don’t want to have them bouncing off the wall from sugar spikes.”

For the past 30 years, Catelli has learned a few tricks about sating people’s cravings between meals. When her 24-year-old daughter Chiara was young, she started asking herself, “What food do I want to put in my body and my child’s body?

“What I found was ... when you put something out and it tastes good and it’s healthy, it will be eaten,” she said. “But if you put chips out, you will eat the chips.”

So for her friends and family, Catelli started cutting up healthy veggies and topping them with some olive oil and sea salt, then making a yummy dip.

“It starts becoming a habit,” she said. “It’s a lot easier than looking at it like you’re in food jail.”

Even today, when her daughter is around, she will make a big platter of colorful veggies she’s cut up ahead of time.

“If I have all those foods prepped and they’re out, she loves her veggies,” she said. “Otherwise, she grabs the chips.”

In her family cookbook, “Mom-a-licious,” Catelli included a recipe for kids who love ranch dressing: Veggie Sticks with Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce.

“That works well with crudités,” she said. “I sometimes use kefir in it, which is higher in probiotics.”

One of her latest creations, however, is a nut-based dip she tasted at a local grocery store and decided to recreate.

“I fell in love with it,” she said of the West Coast product known as “Bitchin’ Sauce.”

“The ingredients are so simple ... you soak the nuts and then blend it and add spices. For young kids, lemon and salt and olive oil and garlic work well.”

To make it more adventurous for adults, Catelli likes to add curry powder and other exotic spices to the dip.

“You can serve it with crackers, pita bread or crudités,” she said. “I keep it on hand and use it on sandwiches as a spread. Or you can stir it into a soup to give it a creaminess.”

She also uses the sauce as the base for crunchy jicama wraps, slicing thin circles of the vegetable to use as the wrap instead of a tortilla. You can eat it like a taco and fill it with anything you want.

“It’s crunchy, and it’s nothing calorically,” she said of the jicama. “You can put rice noodles with avocado and veggies; or cucumber, feta and tomato or for a keto snack, turkey and avocado.”

Granola is also a good munch to keep close by when you need a little bite while driving in the car or hiking in the hills. Catelli’s cookbook includes a recipe for a Citrus and Sesame Granola she developed when working as the executive chef at Ravens, a vegetarian restaurant at the Stanford Inn in Mendocino.

Catelli’s Restaurant in Geyserville recently opened its two outdoor patios for dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

To reserve: 707-857-3471. For online ordering and pickup: mycatellis.com

_____

The following recipes are from Domenica Catelli.

“Keep the granola in sealable bags and put them in the car or wherever else you may be tempted to grab a treat,” she writes.

Citrus and Sesame Granola

Makes 8 cups

2 lemons, zested

½ lemon, juiced

1 ½ orange, zested and juiced

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup pure maple syrup (or ¼ cup maple and ¼ cup honey)

2 egg whites

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 cups organic rolled oats

1 cup raw cashews

½ cup raw almonds

½ cup raw sunflower seeds

¼ cup raw sesame seeds

½ cup unsweetened dried coconut

¼ cup flaxseed, ground

1 cup dried fruit

½ cup plain or flavored organic kefir

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir zest, juice, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, egg whites and vanilla together in a medium-sized bowl.

In a large bowl, mix the oats, half the nuts, half the sunflower seeds, all the sesame seeds and the coconut. Stir in the syrup mixture.

Spread thinly on two cookie sheets covered in parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Bake for 15 minutes, then stir granola on trays with a wooden spoon. Continue to bake for 7 more minutes or until golden brown.

Remove and cool. Stir in remaining nuts, flaxseed and dried fruit.

When completely cooled, store in airtight containers and enjoy for up to a month, or keep in freezer for up to six months.

_____

“If your kids love ranch dressing, this is a much healthier veggie dip,” Catelli said. “It is also a great salad dressing.”

Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce for Veggie Sticks

Makes 1 cup

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup plain yogurt (non-fat or regular) or kefir

2 teaspoons dill (dried) or 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

½ teaspoon honey

½ tablespoon white wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 cup red bell pepper, celery, carrots or broccoli, cut for dipping

Place sour cream and yogurt in a medium-size bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients.

Stir until well blended. Keeps in refrigerator for up to a week.

Serve with veggie sticks.

_____

You can use plain cashews to make a mild dip or start with curried cashews for a spicier dip. You can find Braggs Liquid Aminos at health food stores such as Community Market in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

Domenica’s Nut Dip

Makes 2½ cups

2 cups cashews

½ cup warm water

1/3 cup Braggs Liquid Aminos

¼ cup lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh garlic

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

— Pinch of salt

1 cup red bell pepper, celery, carrots or broccoli, cut for dipping

Soak cashews in the warm water for 5 minutes

Add all ingredients to blender and puree until smooth. Refrigerate dip for at least an hour.

Serve with your favorite veggies, as a topping for grilled fish, as a sandwich spread or on Catelli’s jicama wraps.

For extra flavor, drizzle extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt on the veggies and Trader Joe’s “Everything But the Bagel” seasoning.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

