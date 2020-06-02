Domenica Catelli shares healthy snacks for summer

Snacking between meals has gotten a little crazy lately, with many of us dealing with our anxiety by seeking out comfort foods from childhood.

“A few weeks into COVID, my guilty pleasure were those spicy Fritos,” said Domenica Catelli, healthy cookbook author and restaurant owner of Catelli’s in Geyserville. “Oh yeah. I need those now.”

Apparently she wasn’t alone in her predilection for crunchy, salty food. In April, major news outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post reported a significant uptick in sales of nostalgic noshes such as Goldfish Crackers, Slim Jim Jerky, Cheetos and Doritos.

The pandemic seems to be whetting our appetite for small pleasures, especially since we’re stressed out more, working out less and toiling on our home pasture, where we can easily graze between the pantry and the laptop.

But with the kids underfoot this summer, it’s time to hit the reset button and dial back on the sugar and additives while cranking up the protein and healthy fats.

“People are going to be home with their kids like they’ve never been before,” Catelli said. “You don’t want to have them bouncing off the wall from sugar spikes.”

For the past 30 years, Catelli has learned a few tricks about sating people’s cravings between meals. When her 24-year-old daughter Chiara was young, she started asking herself, “What food do I want to put in my body and my child’s body?

“What I found was ... when you put something out and it tastes good and it’s healthy, it will be eaten,” she said. “But if you put chips out, you will eat the chips.”

So for her friends and family, Catelli started cutting up healthy veggies and topping them with some olive oil and sea salt, then making a yummy dip.

“It starts becoming a habit,” she said. “It’s a lot easier than looking at it like you’re in food jail.”

Even today, when her daughter is around, she will make a big platter of colorful veggies she’s cut up ahead of time.

“If I have all those foods prepped and they’re out, she loves her veggies,” she said. “Otherwise, she grabs the chips.”

In her family cookbook, “Mom-a-licious,” Catelli included a recipe for kids who love ranch dressing: Veggie Sticks with Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce.

“That works well with crudités,” she said. “I sometimes use kefir in it, which is higher in probiotics.”

One of her latest creations, however, is a nut-based dip she tasted at a local grocery store and decided to recreate.

“I fell in love with it,” she said of the West Coast product known as “Bitchin’ Sauce.”

“The ingredients are so simple ... you soak the nuts and then blend it and add spices. For young kids, lemon and salt and olive oil and garlic work well.”

To make it more adventurous for adults, Catelli likes to add curry powder and other exotic spices to the dip.

“You can serve it with crackers, pita bread or crudités,” she said. “I keep it on hand and use it on sandwiches as a spread. Or you can stir it into a soup to give it a creaminess.”