Pairings: Peppercorn sauce makes savory white soar

Our Wine of the Week, Dry Creek Vineyards 2019 Sauvignon Blanc ($20) is a classic, a wine that is so consistently flawless and delicious that it has emerged as one of the most iconic wines of the Dry Creek Valley appellation.

On first sip, you’ll be thinking of citrus, as hints of both Meyer lemon and key lime swirl around a core of subtle fruit, flourishes of white grapefruit, green papaya, white nectarine, mango and a hint, mid-palate, of something resembling green beans, a savory quality I notice in this wine year after year. It is refreshing to the point of being invigorating.

You’ll enjoy the wine with spring’s harvest, including sugar snap peas, English peas, arugula, young zucchini, fresh favas and the year’s first tiny green beans.

Feta cheese engages beautifully with the wine, as do avocado, celery, chickpeas, capers and kale, especially in salads.

Oysters, clams, scallops and whitefin fish are great matches, too. It’s a great wine with poke, sashimi and ceviche.

A tostado with radishes and Oregon baby shrimp is a favorite pairing, and shrimp tacos with either cabbage salsa or radish salsa make the wine soar.

Today’s recipe is inspired by green peppercorns, which are available in almost any supermarket, though they can be almost impossible to find.

They are typically on a top shelf, next to capers or pickles, and even employees you ask for help have trouble finding them. But trust me, they are there.

The most common brand is Reese. They add a slightly spicy but not hot element that engages the grassy and savory qualities of the wine beautifully.

If you do not care for them or if you absolutely cannot find them, use capers, drained, instead.

Petrale Sole with Zucchini, Potatoes and Green Peppercorns

Serves 2 to 3

½ cup all-purpose flour

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

2 to 3 fillets of Petrale sole, Rex sole, flounder or sanddabs

6 tablespoons butter, plus more as needed

¾ pound small new red potatoes, washed and thinly sliced

2 small zucchini, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

— Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns, drained

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

Put the flour on a medium plate, add a tablespoon or so of salt and several turns of pepper and mix with a fork. Press the fillets into the flour mixture, covering them all over. Shake excess flour off of each fillet and set them aside.

Set a heavy skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of the butter and, when it is melted, add the potatoes and season them with salt.

Cover the pan, lower the heat a bit and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover, turn the potatoes over and continue to cook until they are tender and golden brown. Transfer to a bowl or plate, cover and keep warm.

If the pan is fairly dry, add a tablespoon of the remaining butter and increase the heat to high. When the butter is melted, add the zucchini, sauté for about 2 minutes, turn and sauté until just tender, about 2 minutes more. Season with salt and add several very generous turns of black pepper. Tip into the bowl with the potatoes and toss together very gently; keep warm.

Return the pan to high heat, add half the remaining butter and, when it is melted, add the fillets in a single layer. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the fish is golden brown on its underside.

Turn, cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, until the fish is golden brown on both sides. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the fillets during their last 30 seconds on the heat.

Working quickly, divide the potatoes and zucchini among individual plates. Set a fillet half on and half off the vegetables.

With the heat on high, add the remaining lemon juice to the pan and swirl to pick up pan juices. Add the green peppercorns, cook for about 30 seconds and add the remaining butter.

Tip the pan from side to side as the butter melts and then spoon the sauce over each serving.

Scatter chives on top and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.