In Season: How to grow, prepare summer squash blossoms

Summer arrives in June, and so do the summer squashes. Our markets and farmstands are full of locally grown, tender young squashes.

Any given squash seems to have a finite amount of flavor. Those big “vegetable marrows,” as the British call oversized zucchini, are so watery and distended that their flavor simply vanishes.

If it’s absolutely fresh squash blossoms you’re after, plant three zucchini seeds in a five-gallon pot filled with compost. Set it somewhere it can get full sun and keep it watered. Thin to the strongest-looking plant. While you may occasionally find small squashes with their blossoms attached at summer’s markets, it’s hit or miss and the flowers are very fragile and wilt easily, so it’s good to have them fresh at hand.

Squash blossoms — big, satiny, deep golden and evanescently luscious — add to the fun of summer cookery. Not only can they be stuffed and baked, they also can be battered and fried, used as wrappers, cut into thin strips to garnish soups and chopped into confetti to cheer up dull-looking salads.

Male flowers are probably the best for stuffing. The petals emerge from a long, thin stem. Female flowers have a lumpy ovary behind the flower petals that is like a miniature squash. One plant is plenty as long as you religiously harvest the flowers for stuffing and frying and pick off unused flowers so the plant keeps producing.

All squashes are rendered unpalatable by boiling. Bake them, saute them, batter and fry them and — especially — grill them, but for Pete’s sake, don’t boil or steam them. They’re watery enough and need dry heat to retain or improve flavor and texture.

Choose small, brightly colored, shiny squashes with fresh-looking cut ends. Tubular squashes like zucchini are best when 6 to 8 inches long, crookneck and yellow squashes at the same size, tromboncini (zucchetta rampicante) at 8 to 10 inches and round and patty pan types when they are the size of golf balls to sand dollars, respectively.

An easy side dish is sliced summer squash and tomatoes sautéed, covered, in a skillet until tender, given a grating of Parmesan cheese on top and passed under a broiler until the cheese bubbles a bit. Easy, quick and summery.

The simplest and probably the best way to prepare summer squash is to grill them. Cut small squash into halves, brush them with olive oil and grill them on both sides so they acquire some delicious charring and a tender interior.

The fresher the squash blossoms, the better the final result.

Stuffed Squash Blossoms

Makes 4 servings

12 male squash blossoms

1½ ounces prosciutto, sliced paper thin

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

— Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup cold whole milk

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 egg whites

2 cups canola oil, for frying

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons diced fresh tomato

Clean squash blossoms by placing them in a bowl of cold water. Shake them dry. With scissors, snip out the anthers and trim the stem from the base of the blossoms.

Dice the prosciutto, then mix it in a bowl with the mozzarella cheese, basil, salt and pepper and set aside.

In another bowl, sift together flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Make a well and add the cold milk, working it gradually into the dry ingredients. Drizzle in the olive oil. Do not overmix. It’s OK if the batter is lumpy.

Heat the canola oil to medium in a deep skillet.

In a small bowl, beat the egg whites to the soft peak stage, then whisk in the prosciutto-cheese mixture. Stuff each blossom with a tablespoon of the egg white-prosciutto-cheese mixture. Secure the ends of the petals with a toothpick.

Dip the blossoms in the batter until coated and immediately fry in the hot oil, turning them once when they become golden brown. Drain on paper towels, remove the toothpicks, then serve with a tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese and a tablespoon of diced tomato on top of each serving of three blossoms.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net