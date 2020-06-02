Pairings: Seghesio chardonnay delicious with clams, pasta

Our Wine of the Week, Seghesio 2018 Sonoma Sonoma County Chardonnay, is a crowd pleaser, with the rich creaminess and a hint of brioche we’ve come to expect from California-style chardonnay. There’s a brightness to the wine, a crispness and acidity, along with a whisper of lemon.

Another element is a bit more mysterious, a shadowlike quality that comes and goes. It is a hint of smoke, of wood, of oak. Finish a dish with a pinch of smoked salt or serve the wine with a simple smoked trout salad and watch how that hint of oak blossoms.

For today’s pairing, I’ve chosen a favorite Spanish dish that is not well known here. It is said to be similar to paella, but made with pasta instead of rice.

In Spain, it is traditionally made with fideos, thin pasta an inch long. You can find it locally in Latino markets, but it’s just as easy to break angel hair pasta into short pieces.

The saffron in both the dish and the allioli (the Spanish version of aioli) engage beautifully with this wine.

Toasted Angel Hair Pasta with Clams and Allioli

Serves 4 to 6

4 pounds live Manila clams, littleneck clams or cockles, as small as possible

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces

5 cups water, fish fumet or chicken stock (see Note below)

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

— Pinch of saffron threads

1 lemon, cut in wedges

— Allioli (recipe follows)

Put the clams in a colander and rinse under cool water. Discard any that do not close when you tap on them. Cover and set aside.

Set a wide, shallow pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil. When it is hot, add the pasta and stir continuously with a wooden spoon until it is deep golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the liquid in a small saucepan.

When the pasta is sufficiently browned, add a cup of the liquid and stir as it simmers. When the pan is nearly dry, season the pasta with salt and pepper and add another cup of liquid, stirring all the while. When the pasta is nearly but not quite tender, add the clams, saffron and 2 cups of the remaining liquid, increase the heat to high, cover and cook until the clams open and the pasta is just tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover, taste and correct the seasoning. If the dish seems a little dry, add ½ cup of remaining liquid and heat through.

Transfer to a platter, garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately, with allioli alongside.

Note: For the best texture, you’ll want to use fish fumet, which you can often find at Oliver’s Markets. It is also easy to make at home. To use chicken stock, dilute 2 cups with 3 cups of water. Another option is to use a bottle of clam juice diluted with enough water to make 5 cups.

Allioli

Makes about 1 ½ cups