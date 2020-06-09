How to make a Greek feast in your own kitchen this summer

Sofia Petridis-Lim of Santa Rosa doesn’t have to go far to travel.

Like many of us, the chef is taking a journey this summer in her own kitchen, where she first discovered the joy of cooking as a little girl.

“I was born in São Paolo, Brazil, from a Greek father and a French mother,” she said. “And I married a Chinese man from Hong Kong. We are a bit of an international family.”

After her father died, her mother moved the family back to northern Greece to the city of Thessaloniki, where Petridis-Lim learned to cook luscious lamb and fish, dolmas and baklava under her grandmother’s guidance.

“My grandmother was a big influence because mom had to work,” she said. “She was actually from Greek Istanbul, so the cuisine that I learned is the northern cuisine, closer to Turkey. I learned the Thessaloniki way.”

The seaport by the Aegean Sea, which is often compared to San Francisco in terms of culture and beauty, was the second largest and wealthiest city of the Byzantine Empire. It was conquered by the Ottomans in 1430 and remained a vital port under five centuries of Turkish rule, passing to Greece in 1912. It has served as a refuge for immigrants ever since.

“The reason that Thessaloniki has so many fabulous food specialties is the same reason it’s such a fascinating city overall,” according to Greek travel website Provocolate. “Many cultures have made the city home, and each left its exotic traces behind. ... The dishes here are a little spicier, juicier, more delicate, more refined.”

To help readers escape from their four walls this summer, Petridis-Lim shared a three-course Greek feast that reflects her Greek family’s style of cooking.

To start, of course, there is that most democratic of dishes, the Greek Salad. Petridis-Lim makes hers with a hint of crunchy purslane — a succulent that has become trendy with chefs — and hearts of palm that evoke Petridis-Lim’s birthplace of Brazil. Of course, her salad also includes the requisite heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and Kalamata olives that she preserves from her own trees.

For an entree, she chose a dish popular in the summer in Thessaloniki as well as the Greek islands — a quick sauté of nutty artichokes and tender octopus.

“Octopus is a traditional appetizer in the summer,” she said. “It’s typical to go to a taverna after siesta and order grilled octopus with ouzo.”

The chef prefers to buy octopus from Spain because she knows it’s going to be tenderized already. If you buy it already cooked, as she often does, you can just throw it in at the end of preparing the dish.

For dessert, the trained pastry chef offered a pastry with Turkish origins and hard-to-pronounce name: Galaktoboureko. Gala means milk in Greek, and boureko is anything wrapped in phyllo.

“It’s a pastry cream — milk with semolina — and you bake it,” she said. “It’s like baklava, only instead of nuts, you put in the pastry cream.”

Going back to Greece

Although many people travel to Greece in the summer, Petridis-Lim prefers to return to her family’s homeland during the winter, when there are fewer tourists. She stops off in Crete to visit her best friend, then heads to the port city of Piraeus to see her mother, who is now 93.