How to make a Greek feast in your own kitchen this summer

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 1:19PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Sofia Petridis-Lim of Santa Rosa doesn’t have to go far to travel.

Like many of us, the chef is taking a journey this summer in her own kitchen, where she first discovered the joy of cooking as a little girl.

“I was born in São Paolo, Brazil, from a Greek father and a French mother,” she said. “And I married a Chinese man from Hong Kong. We are a bit of an international family.”

After her father died, her mother moved the family back to northern Greece to the city of Thessaloniki, where Petridis-Lim learned to cook luscious lamb and fish, dolmas and baklava under her grandmother’s guidance.

“My grandmother was a big influence because mom had to work,” she said. “She was actually from Greek Istanbul, so the cuisine that I learned is the northern cuisine, closer to Turkey. I learned the Thessaloniki way.”

The seaport by the Aegean Sea, which is often compared to San Francisco in terms of culture and beauty, was the second largest and wealthiest city of the Byzantine Empire. It was conquered by the Ottomans in 1430 and remained a vital port under five centuries of Turkish rule, passing to Greece in 1912. It has served as a refuge for immigrants ever since.

“The reason that Thessaloniki has so many fabulous food specialties is the same reason it’s such a fascinating city overall,” according to Greek travel website Provocolate. “Many cultures have made the city home, and each left its exotic traces behind. ... The dishes here are a little spicier, juicier, more delicate, more refined.”

To help readers escape from their four walls this summer, Petridis-Lim shared a three-course Greek feast that reflects her Greek family’s style of cooking.

To start, of course, there is that most democratic of dishes, the Greek Salad. Petridis-Lim makes hers with a hint of crunchy purslane — a succulent that has become trendy with chefs — and hearts of palm that evoke Petridis-Lim’s birthplace of Brazil. Of course, her salad also includes the requisite heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and Kalamata olives that she preserves from her own trees.

For an entree, she chose a dish popular in the summer in Thessaloniki as well as the Greek islands — a quick sauté of nutty artichokes and tender octopus.

“Octopus is a traditional appetizer in the summer,” she said. “It’s typical to go to a taverna after siesta and order grilled octopus with ouzo.”

The chef prefers to buy octopus from Spain because she knows it’s going to be tenderized already. If you buy it already cooked, as she often does, you can just throw it in at the end of preparing the dish.

For dessert, the trained pastry chef offered a pastry with Turkish origins and hard-to-pronounce name: Galaktoboureko. Gala means milk in Greek, and boureko is anything wrapped in phyllo.

“It’s a pastry cream — milk with semolina — and you bake it,” she said. “It’s like baklava, only instead of nuts, you put in the pastry cream.”

Going back to Greece

Although many people travel to Greece in the summer, Petridis-Lim prefers to return to her family’s homeland during the winter, when there are fewer tourists. She stops off in Crete to visit her best friend, then heads to the port city of Piraeus to see her mother, who is now 93.

“I went back right before Christmas,” she said of her 2019 trip, taken before Greece closed its borders due to the global coronavirus pandemic. “I took my mom to a very nice resort outside of Athens, just the two of us, and we had a very good time.”

By the time she was a teenager, Petridis-Lim already was working in the winter to save money to travel to a Greek island every summer — beloved spots such as Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos — where she would rent a room, eat at local tavernas and walk everywhere or take mules, buses or boats.

“My husband’s dream is to sail the Greek islands,” she said. “I did it for 42 days in my youth, but I’d love to do it again. There are hundreds of them, and some are not inhabited.”

When she turned 18, Petridis-Lim left Greece to study in France and England. Then her thirst for travel led her to work as flight attendant for an American charter airline. That’s where she eventually met her husband.

“I flew to Europe and Africa and to the U.S.,” she said. “My base was Saudi Arabia, then Egypt, and I ended up in the Ivory Coast and in India.”

Her husband, a pilot, brought her to San Francisco in 1983, where the couple settled down and had a daughter, Cassandra, who cooks at Cape Fear in Duncans Mills.

Petridis-Lim graduated from the Santa Rosa Junior College Culinary Arts Program in 2012 and ran her own restaurant, Taverna Sofia, in Healdsburg from 2012 to 2016. She currently works for the Ceres Community Project in Sebastopol, a nonprofit which has been ramping up its healthy meal production for critically-ill and food-insecure local residents during the pandemic.

“Both my husband and I are workaholics, and we decided we’re going to work until we can’t,” she said. “We tried to semi-retire, and we were miserable.”

The following recipes are from Sofia Petridis-Lim. Her Greek Salad calls for hearts of palm, which can be found in the canned food section of grocery stores. Purslane can be found at a few of the local farmers markets.

Sofia’s Greek Salad

Makes 4 to 7 servings

2-3 heirloom tomatoes, cut in wedges

1 English cucumber, sliced thinly

1 small red onion or a medium scallion, sliced thinly

10 Kalamata olives

4-6 ounces Greek feta cheese

4-6 hearts of palm, sliced thinly

For the dressing:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (or 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar)

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced

2 tablespoons fresh basil, cut thinly

— Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place all the washed and cut vegetables in a bowl.

Combine the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.

Taste and adjust; pour the dressing over the prepared salad. You can add any other fresh herbs you like as well as purslane, a crunchy succulent.

Santa Rosa Seafood carries cooked octopus for this simple lunch dish or appetizer served with pita bread. You can substitute baby octopus or baby squid, but you may need to cook it for 10 to 15 minutes when you add it at the end. You also can substitute asparagus for the artichoke hearts.

Octopus with Artichoke Hearts

Makes 5 servings

1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium scallion, sliced thin (julienned)

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup dry white wine (preferably Assyrtiko from Greece)

1/8 cup water

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced thin

12 frozen artichoke hearts

— Salt & pepper

½ pound Spanish cooked octopus, sliced into ¼-inch chunks

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

— Pita bread (optional)

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the scallion and sauté for about 5 minutes, and then add the minced garlic. Lower the heat and add the wine, water, lemon juice, carrots and artichoke hearts with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the liquid has reduced. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Turn off heat and add the sliced octopus and dill.

Let it stand for 5 minutes and serve hot or at room temperature. Serve with warm pita bread.

Semolina is the hard grain left after the milling of flour. Here, in this Greek dessert with Turkish roots, it gives custard a dense rather than runny texture.

Galaktoboureko (Custard Pastry)

Makes 10-12 servings

4 cups milk

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup fine semolina

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup good-quality melted butter

8 ounce ready-made phyllo dough

— For the syrup:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pour the milk into a pan and bring to just below boiling point, then remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Lightly beat together the eggs, egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until thoroughly blended. Stir in the semolina and blend. Transfer the mixture to a large, heavy pan and pour over the hot milk, stirring constantly. Simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly, for about 15 minutes, until smooth and thick. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and 3 to 4 tablespoons of the melted butter.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and brush a 9-by-12-inch ovenproof glass dish with melted butter. Arrange the phyllo sheets one at a time for the base (7 at the bottom), brushing each individual phyllo generously with the melted butter. Brush the trimmings with melted butter and place them between the phyllo layers.

Pour in custard and spread it evenly over the phyllo. Overlap the excess phyllo over the custard and brush well. Continue laying in the remaining phyllo sheets carefully, one on top of the other, brushing each with melted butter. With a knife, cut lengthwise into 4 strips without cutting through the edges and the base. Sprinkle a bit of water on the finished, well-brushed top. Bake for about 40 minutes until the top is golden brown and crisp.

To make the syrup: Put the sugar and lemon juice into a pan, pour in 1 cup water and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Boil without stirring for 7 minutes, then remove from the heat, stir in the vanilla and carefully pour the syrup over the pastry a few minutes after it’s removed from the oven. Let the pastry cool and absorb the syrup, then cut into squares and serve warm or at room temperature the same day. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator for 1-2 days.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com.

