A la carte: Movie snacks, Father’s Day dinner and more food events

SANTA ROSA

Learn how to make squid ink paella with Gerard

Gerard Nebesky of Gerard’s Paella will complete his Zoom/Facebook series, “Cooking with Gerard,” at 5 p.m. June 3 with a demonstration on how to cook his signature Squid Ink Paella.

The weekly cooking shows, which launched on May 13, have taken viewers on a savory tour of Spanish cuisine and downtown Santa Rosa merchants.

Filmed in his home kitchen in the west county, Nebesky serves an engaging mix of food and fun accompanied with appearances by a few of Sonoma County’s culinary, wine and spirits personalities.

During the pandemic, Gerard’s Paella is serving food and beverages to go from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Nebesky also is selling a make-your-own Squid Ink Paella kit, which includes enough saffron, smoked paprika, Calrose rice, nora chiles and squid ink for three paellas. Cost is $25, including recipe. Lovingly used paella pans also available for an additional $20.

For links toe Zoom and Facebook: visitsantarosa.com/cooking-with-gerard. To order food and the paella kits: gerardspaella.com

SONOMA COUNTY

Summer Supper @ Home for Farm to Pantry

Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day with a special Summer Super @ Home, to benefit Farm to Pantry, on June 20 or 21.

Restaurant partners Catelli’s, Campo Fina, Mateo’s, Backyard, Single Thread and KR Catering will prepare a dinner for your family to pick up and enjoy in your home.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, families can enjoy a video via e-mail that captures the gleaning work of Farm to Pantry, which has tripled the amount of food it is salvaging to deliver to families in need.

There also will be social media live video segments and educational postings hourly each day starting at 9 a.m. via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dinner for four costs $200, with $100 going to Farm to Pantry and $100 to support the restaurant and its staff.

To reserve and choose your restaurant menu, go to farmtopantry.org.

sonoma valley

Moon Mountain masterclass

The Sonoma Valley Vintners’ and Growers’ Alliance will present a Legends Masterclass on the Moon Mountain District at 5 p.m. June 4 via Zoom in partnership with Antonio Galloni, wine critic and founder of Vinous.

Galloni will moderate the panel of vineyard owners and winemakers of the region during the live webinar showcasing six renowned vineyards sites of the Moon Mountain District. Featured vineyards include B. Wise, Kamen Estate, Moun Mountain, Silver Cloud, Simons and Trinity Ridge. Wineries include B. Wise.

The masterclass is free. Optional tasting kit available for purchase.

For more information and to register: sonomavalleywine.com/sonoma-valley-virtual-tastings/

petaluma

Della Fattoria opens mercantile in dining room

Della Fattoria has opened up its dining room from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays as a mercantile, with pastries on one side, bread on the other and salads and sandwiches in the cooler.

You can also purchase coffee, mimosas and wild bouquets of flowers in Mason jars.

You can also pre-order online at shop.dellafattoria.com for curbside pickup. 143 Petaluma Blvd. North.