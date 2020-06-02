Subscribe

A la carte: Movie snacks, Father’s Day dinner and more food events

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 2, 2020, 11:21AM
June 2, 2020

SANTA ROSA

Learn how to make squid ink paella with Gerard

Gerard Nebesky of Gerard’s Paella will complete his Zoom/Facebook series, “Cooking with Gerard,” at 5 p.m. June 3 with a demonstration on how to cook his signature Squid Ink Paella.

The weekly cooking shows, which launched on May 13, have taken viewers on a savory tour of Spanish cuisine and downtown Santa Rosa merchants.

Filmed in his home kitchen in the west county, Nebesky serves an engaging mix of food and fun accompanied with appearances by a few of Sonoma County’s culinary, wine and spirits personalities.

During the pandemic, Gerard’s Paella is serving food and beverages to go from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Nebesky also is selling a make-your-own Squid Ink Paella kit, which includes enough saffron, smoked paprika, Calrose rice, nora chiles and squid ink for three paellas. Cost is $25, including recipe. Lovingly used paella pans also available for an additional $20.

For links toe Zoom and Facebook: visitsantarosa.com/cooking-with-gerard. To order food and the paella kits: gerardspaella.com

SONOMA COUNTY

Summer Supper @ Home for Farm to Pantry

Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day with a special Summer Super @ Home, to benefit Farm to Pantry, on June 20 or 21.

Restaurant partners Catelli’s, Campo Fina, Mateo’s, Backyard, Single Thread and KR Catering will prepare a dinner for your family to pick up and enjoy in your home.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, families can enjoy a video via e-mail that captures the gleaning work of Farm to Pantry, which has tripled the amount of food it is salvaging to deliver to families in need.

There also will be social media live video segments and educational postings hourly each day starting at 9 a.m. via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dinner for four costs $200, with $100 going to Farm to Pantry and $100 to support the restaurant and its staff.

To reserve and choose your restaurant menu, go to farmtopantry.org.

sonoma valley

Moon Mountain masterclass

The Sonoma Valley Vintners’ and Growers’ Alliance will present a Legends Masterclass on the Moon Mountain District at 5 p.m. June 4 via Zoom in partnership with Antonio Galloni, wine critic and founder of Vinous.

Galloni will moderate the panel of vineyard owners and winemakers of the region during the live webinar showcasing six renowned vineyards sites of the Moon Mountain District. Featured vineyards include B. Wise, Kamen Estate, Moun Mountain, Silver Cloud, Simons and Trinity Ridge. Wineries include B. Wise.

The masterclass is free. Optional tasting kit available for purchase.

For more information and to register: sonomavalleywine.com/sonoma-valley-virtual-tastings/

petaluma

Della Fattoria opens mercantile in dining room

Della Fattoria has opened up its dining room from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays as a mercantile, with pastries on one side, bread on the other and salads and sandwiches in the cooler.

You can also purchase coffee, mimosas and wild bouquets of flowers in Mason jars.

You can also pre-order online at shop.dellafattoria.com for curbside pickup. 143 Petaluma Blvd. North.

rohnert park

Movie eats now can be delivered to your door

Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park with Titan XC has launched a “Reading Cinemas Eats at Home” program, featuring classic concession favorites to enjoy while watching movies at home.

Choose from freshly popped popcorn, hog dogs, soft pretzels and Nestlé candies, plus a Turkey Club Sandwich on toasted bread and fresh-baked oatmeal raisin or chocolate chunk cookies.

The cinema is located at 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West.

The menu is available to order curbside or on the Uber Eats App and UberEats.com.

NAPA

Heritage Eats small business of year

State Sen. Bill Dodd has named Heritage Eats of Napa, owned by Ben and Ali Koenig, as Napa County’s Small Business of the Year.

The owners responded to the pandemic by transitioning their restaurant into a much-needed food and grocery delivery service.

The Koenigs, who opened their restaurant in 2015, have temporarily rebranded as Heritage at Home. In addition to a take-out menu, the restaurant offers essentials such as toilet paper and paper towels, baking supplies, fresh produce and meat by the pound.

Heritage Eats is located at 3824 Bel Aire Plaza. 707-226-3287.

HEALDSBURG

Gary Farrell launches virtual Sunday Supper

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery has added a virtual twist to the winemaker dinner by launching a Sunday Supper Virtual Winemaker Dinner series that culiminates at 7 p.m. June 7.

The winery will provide the wines and easy-to-make recipes for a three-course dinner. Guests will prepare their meals at home in advance of the start time, then join the event via Zoom with other guests from across the country.

The dinner will be hosted by winemaker Theresa Heredia and estate sommelier Tiffany Kuhn.

The dinner costs $185-$370, which includes either a three-bottle selection or a six-bottle selection, shopping list, recipe cards, printed dinner menu and preparation timeline. Shipping is not included.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting concierge@garyfarrellwinery.com. 10701 Westside Road.

