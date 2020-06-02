Wine of the Week: Seghesio 2018 Sonoma, Sonoma County Chardonnay

Argyle 2018 Nuthouse Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley Chardonnay, 13.5%, $45. ★★★★★: A bright and lively chardonnay with notes of apple, pear and mineral. Generous fruit, but it’s kept in check with crisp acid. Well- integrated flavors. Smart.

Black Kite 2017 Gaps Crown Vineyard Chardonnay, 13.5%, $62. ★★★★★: A complex chardonnay, lush yet balanced. Aromas and flavors of baked apple, nectarine, mineral and a hint of honeysuckle. Seamless mouth-feel. Lovely.

A well-crafted chardonnay with pitch-perfect balance — rich flavors buoyed by crisp acidity. Notes of apple, lemon and brioche. Creamy texture. Lingering finish. Striking.

Andy Robinson’s days now begin with an amusing ritual. The Seghesio winemaker supervises his 5-year-old twins, Carla and Patrick, on a Zoom call with their kindergarten class while he sorts through his emails.

“It’s a pretty funny thing to sit in on and see all these kids fidgeting around,” he said with a laugh.

The parent who knows the delight and challenge of multitasking is behind our wine of the week winner, the Seghesio, 2018 Sonoma, Sonoma County Chardonnay at $22. It’s a well-crafted chardonnay with pitch-perfect balance, rich flavors buoyed by crisp acid. It has aromas and flavors of apple, brioche and lemon. The chardonnay has a creamy texture and a lingering finish. It’s striking and a steal for the caliber of chardonnay.

Other tasty wines to consider are Ron Rubin, 2018 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, $20; Amici, 2017 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, $25; Black Kite, 2017 Gaps Crown Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, $62 and Argyle, 2018 Nuthouse Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley, Oregon Chardonnay, $45.

The goal with the Seghesio chardonnay, Robinson said, is similar to that of their zinfandel — to showcase the Sonoma County appellation.

“The wine is well-rounded,” he said.

“It has richness and bright acidity. It has perceptible oak but it doesn’t dominate.”

Today Robinson and his team have adapted to the pandemic with their socially-distanced tastings at a long table at the Healdsburg winery. There they share the nuances of the wines and how to improve them.

“It’s eye-opening,” he said. “We need to taste the wines together.”

While the winery slowed down to put all of its safety protocols in place, making wine couldn’t be delayed, Robinson said.

“Time doesn’t stop,” he said. “Vines are still growing and wines are still aging. Initially we delayed some activities while we tried to get a grasp on how long this would last. About three weeks in we realized that we need to find ways to accomplish our planned tasks. Otherwise we would start to impact the quality of the wine.”

Robinson, 44, was promoted to winemaker after working alongside Ted Seghesio in production since 2003. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from SUNY Geneseo and his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Columbia University, both in 1999.

“My advisor at Geneseo made wine from his neighbor’s vineyard,” Robinson explained.

“This was the first time I started to see how studying chemistry as a major really tied into everyday life and interests. Transferring to Columbia, turning 21 and having access to the wine shops of New York City and the wineries of Long Island allowed that interest to grow.”

The winemaker said crafting chardonnay is intriguing because it’s full of possibility.

“In tasting world regions of chardonnay, they can really run the gamut from a reductive, flinty style to opulent and rich,” Robinson said.

“It allows winemakers to showcase the unique aspects of the site and the specific planting. It also allows for consumers to find different styles within the same variety.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.